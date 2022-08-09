ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Country Family Fun

Doyne Park Golf Course Is Closed. Now What?

There are a lot of options for what the shuttered course could become, and neighbors are weighing in. Disc golf course. Mountain biking trail or pump track. A prairie with native plants. Community Garden. Dog Park. Multi-use trail. Butterfly garden. Vendor area. All are proposals that have been raised as...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
My leaves have these weird bumps on them

In late summer or early fall, some residents will reach out and ask us about these weird bumps on the bottom of leaves. These strange bumps can be called “galls.” They grow in response to tiny insects, and they’re very common. Through the process of photosynthesis, trees produce sugars which get stored in their leaves, stems, and trunks. Some insects take advantage of those sugars by feeding on them. This is an amazing interplay of the insect and plant world. In most cases insects don’t do enough damage to plant tissues to cause permanent harm to our trees, though there are exceptions such as Emerald Ash Borer.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Waterford Stillhouse: 1st legal distillery in Racine County

Two years ago, one of the smallest distilleries in the state started making vodka and bourbon, and today they remain Racine County’s first and only distillery since prohibition. Brian Kramp is at Waterford Stillhouse learning how they produce their small-batch premium spirits.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
Rec director leaves abruptly, Port cancels activities

Officials tight-lipped about resignation, say cancellations, early pool closing due to staffing problems. A TRIO OF boys were among those who cooled off at Port Washington’s outdoor pool Tuesday. The city announced that the pool will close on Friday, Aug. 19, and the hours restricted until then due to a shortage of lifeguards. Photo by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
VIDEO | Reopening of 18th Avenue in West Bend, Wi

The southern segment of 18th Avenue closed Monday, April 18, 2022. Construction on 18th Avenue includes storm sewer installation, roadway excavation, curb and gutter installation, sidewalk installation, roadway reconstruction, pavement markings, and restoration of disturbed areas. This segment of road was supposed to reopen the beginning of August 2022. Mary...
WEST BEND, WI
Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!

Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Driver Manages To Get Car Stuck In Mid Air, But How?

Occasionally, I'll witness a vehicle make an odd turn or hit a curb, or do something that leads to me wonder how mankind is allowed to drive vehicles. Yes, most of us have our driver's license which means we passed a test, but still. We're all driving around a giant accident waiting to happen. Are there levels to rate accidents?
BELOIT, WI
Mario's Pizza is closing after 24 years of business

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mario's Pizza is closing down after serving pizza, cod, potato cakes and more for nearly 25 years. The Italian restaurant in Mukwonago opened its doors in 1998. Their doors will close on Aug. 21. "It is our time to step away and enjoy our family. Thank...
MUKWONAGO, WI
Waukesha police blotter: Cats crossing property line

11:25 a.m. Tuesday — A caller in the 1200 block of Foxwood Trail reported the neighbor’s cats were in the caller’s yard again. According to the log, neighbors have two cats that keep getting out of the house. Today, one of them “lunged” at the neighbor and took a swing at her dog. The owners do have tracking devices on the cats but need to do better keeping them in the house, according to the log. The caller wanted the owners to be cited next time this occurs. The owners were advised.
WAUKESHA, WI
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
MADISON, WI
