milwaukeemag.com
Doyne Park Golf Course Is Closed. Now What?
There are a lot of options for what the shuttered course could become, and neighbors are weighing in. Disc golf course. Mountain biking trail or pump track. A prairie with native plants. Community Garden. Dog Park. Multi-use trail. Butterfly garden. Vendor area. All are proposals that have been raised as...
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
wauwatosa.net
My leaves have these weird bumps on them
In late summer or early fall, some residents will reach out and ask us about these weird bumps on the bottom of leaves. These strange bumps can be called “galls.” They grow in response to tiny insects, and they’re very common. Through the process of photosynthesis, trees produce sugars which get stored in their leaves, stems, and trunks. Some insects take advantage of those sugars by feeding on them. This is an amazing interplay of the insect and plant world. In most cases insects don’t do enough damage to plant tissues to cause permanent harm to our trees, though there are exceptions such as Emerald Ash Borer.
Do Ancient Pyramids Really Lie Beneath One Popular Wisconsin Lake?
When I was in high school I spent most of my summer weekends at Rock Lake in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. One of my best friend's parents had a summer place on the lake, and I have so many fun memories from the time I spent there, but today I read something about Rock Lake that has left me shook.
WISN
State Fair's Crazy Grazin' Day: Reduced prices, smaller portions
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Crazy Grazin' Day is Tuesday, and people can't wait to fill our stomachs with various state fair food. For a smaller size, fairgoers can get some of their favorite fair food for a reduced price. Fairgoers can get some of their favorites such as corn...
iheart.com
Madison County Finds Triple E In A Mosquito Pool In Town Of Sullivan
Town of Sullivan, N.Y - The Madison County Health Department says they have their first positive Eastern Equine Encephalitis or Triple E virus mosquito pool of the season. The sample was collected at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. They say the type of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waterford Stillhouse: 1st legal distillery in Racine County
Two years ago, one of the smallest distilleries in the state started making vodka and bourbon, and today they remain Racine County’s first and only distillery since prohibition. Brian Kramp is at Waterford Stillhouse learning how they produce their small-batch premium spirits.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
ozaukeepress.com
Rec director leaves abruptly, Port cancels activities
Officials tight-lipped about resignation, say cancellations, early pool closing due to staffing problems. A TRIO OF boys were among those who cooled off at Port Washington’s outdoor pool Tuesday. The city announced that the pool will close on Friday, Aug. 19, and the hours restricted until then due to a shortage of lifeguards. Photo by Sam Arendt.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Reopening of 18th Avenue in West Bend, Wi
The southern segment of 18th Avenue closed Monday, April 18, 2022. Construction on 18th Avenue includes storm sewer installation, roadway excavation, curb and gutter installation, sidewalk installation, roadway reconstruction, pavement markings, and restoration of disturbed areas. This segment of road was supposed to reopen the beginning of August 2022. Mary...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!
Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
Wisconsin Driver Manages To Get Car Stuck In Mid Air, But How?
Occasionally, I'll witness a vehicle make an odd turn or hit a curb, or do something that leads to me wonder how mankind is allowed to drive vehicles. Yes, most of us have our driver's license which means we passed a test, but still. We're all driving around a giant accident waiting to happen. Are there levels to rate accidents?
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday.
WISN
Mario's Pizza is closing after 24 years of business
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mario's Pizza is closing down after serving pizza, cod, potato cakes and more for nearly 25 years. The Italian restaurant in Mukwonago opened its doors in 1998. Their doors will close on Aug. 21. "It is our time to step away and enjoy our family. Thank...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Cats crossing property line
11:25 a.m. Tuesday — A caller in the 1200 block of Foxwood Trail reported the neighbor’s cats were in the caller’s yard again. According to the log, neighbors have two cats that keep getting out of the house. Today, one of them “lunged” at the neighbor and took a swing at her dog. The owners do have tracking devices on the cats but need to do better keeping them in the house, according to the log. The caller wanted the owners to be cited next time this occurs. The owners were advised.
AdWeek
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
