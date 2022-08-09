ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Michael Johnson says Sarasota needs fresh leadership, dismisses concerns about recent residency

He faces incumbent Joe Gruters in an open GOP Primary. As Michael Johnson runs for Senate in Sarasota, he still spends a share of time in Seminole County. He’s had to deal with car issues in the area he lived several years in a home he co-owns with his son. But he also rents a villa in Sarasota, where he has met with civic organizations and recently debated opponent Sen. Joe Gruters at a political forum.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on Wednesday reported that O.J. Semmes Elementary School teacher Michael James...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nathaniel Cunneen: Florida just lost its school choice crown — can we get it back?

The education freedom tide lifts all boats. For the better part of two decades, Florida has set the standard for school choice in America. With more than one million graduates of school choice programs stretching across two decades, Florida has served as the model for school choice success and the only place where education reformers could study the effects of education freedom at scale. In the more than twenty years since the introduction of school choice in Florida, the state catapulted from the bottom of national K-12 rankings to the No. 3 spot.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

﻿Texas A&M economists: Florida’s sugarcane farmers providing more jobs and financial benefits statewide

Researchers also found the industry supports 37K direct jobs and more than 151K jobs overall when counting downstream activity. New research from the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University found America’s sugar industry directly contributes $8.2 billion to the U.S. economy, a number that increases to nearly $23.3 billion when considering indirect and induced effects. In Florida, the report found the number of jobs has increased in recent years, with researchers noting “Florida sugarcane growers and the Florida sugar industry support 19,201 jobs and contribute $4.7 billion annually to the state’s economy.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

EMILY’s List backs 21 Florida legislative candidates

Most of the candidates are incumbents or candidates without Primary opposition. But a handful are in fierce Democratic races. EMILY’s List, a national political action committee supporting Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights, is revealing its endorsement of 21 legislative candidates in Florida. “The anti-choice extremist Republican majority...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students

A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii

The company was delinquent in state filings three years in a row. Manatee County Commission candidate Jason Bearden has touted his career as a veteran and business owner. But there’s a conspicuous gap in his LinkedIn resume. For about four years, he operated a business called Sta-Tactical that ultimately was shut down for delinquency by the state of Hawaii.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jayer Williamson backs Joel Rudman in HD 3 race

Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller has also endorsed the Navarre doctor. Outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson is endorsing Dr. Joel Rudman to succeed him in House District 3. “I believe Dr. Rudman is the right Republican to represent us in the state Capitol,” Williamson said. “He already has a record of standing up for freedom and we can trust him to stand with Gov. DeSantis to keep Florida free and open for business.”
NAVARRE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7

Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Alan Cohn returns to Tampa airwaves in CD 15 ad

Jim Norton makes an unwanted cameo in the ad as well. Longtime Tampa Bay television viewers will see a familiar face on the airwaves. Democratic congressional candidate Alan Cohn just announced a six-figure ad buy for his first television ads of the cycle. The ads are broadcasting now in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Broward Health’s top doctor now heads the Florida Medical Association

Dr. Lenchus began his health care career as a pharmacist after graduating from the University of Florida. The Chief Medical Officer for the Broward Health system Dr. Joshua Lenchus is the new leader of the Florida Medical Association. The Ft. Lauderdale osteopathic physician was installed as the 146th President of...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Black farmers still wait for promised medical marijuana license

Black farmers have been waiting more than five years after deal struck. Nearly six years ago, the Florida Legislature set aside a medical marijuana license for a Black farmer like John Allen to join the burgeoning industry. But the license still has not been issued by the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE

