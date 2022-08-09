The education freedom tide lifts all boats. For the better part of two decades, Florida has set the standard for school choice in America. With more than one million graduates of school choice programs stretching across two decades, Florida has served as the model for school choice success and the only place where education reformers could study the effects of education freedom at scale. In the more than twenty years since the introduction of school choice in Florida, the state catapulted from the bottom of national K-12 rankings to the No. 3 spot.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO