Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Dartmouth-Hitchcock researcher explores how Yoga benefits MS patients

A man is accused of making a threat against the University of the Cumberlands. WATCH | Lexington Humane Society takes in 15 beagles from Va. facility where 4K were rescued. In what’s considered the “largest animal rescue ever,” 4,000 beagles were rescued and removed from a Virginia breeding operation.
WKYT 27

Kentucky advocate celebrates signing of PACT Act

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Veterans exposed to burn pits while serving overseas will have an easier time getting medical care. For many years, veterans’ service organizations have been working towards the change, saying younger veterans were dying due to exposure to toxic fumes, and said they’ve had to fight the VA to access care.
City
WKYT 27

FCPS students back in the classroom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County students are back in the classrooms. Wednesday marks the start of the 2022 school year for many students in Lexington. The hope is for this year to be a lot more normal than last year. The approach is going to be one centered on personal choice and responsibility. For two years, Fayette County School officials have been flexible, adaptable and ready to change at a moment’s notice during the pandemic.
foxlexington.com

House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant closing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
foxlexington.com

UK grad student gives back to eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More than a week after floods devastated eastern Kentucky, many people, including a University of Kentucky grad student, are joining in on relief efforts. Kassidy Stumbo, a Floyd County native, and UK law student is taking car loads full of essentials to eastern Kentucky,...
WTVQ

Celebrating National Farmers Market week locally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Aug. 7-13 celebrates National Farmers Market Week, setting the tone for a great time to visit your local farmers’ markets for fresh fruit and vegetables. There are plenty of markets across our coverage area, including two right here in Lexington: the Bluegrass Farmers Market...
foxlexington.com

Frankfort barber providing free back-to-school haircuts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Most students are getting ready to head back to school. To start fresh, kids in Frankfort can get free haircuts at a local barber shop. Moe Shands is the owner of Moe Shands barber shop in Frankfort. Every year, he sets aside a few hours to give kids 8th grade and under free haircuts. This year on August 8, kids can come to sign up for the free cuts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free food and drink will also be offered.
WKYT 27

UK working to accommodate on-campus housing for record first year class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is welcoming their biggest incoming class this fall semester, and students around campus say even though it’s great to have more students, it might be a challenge. Some UK students have already moved into their dorms, but other students won’t be...
WKYT 27

Fayette Co. parents do some last-minute back-to-school shopping

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final night of summer vacation for Fayette County students, and some parents spent the evening getting a few last-minute items. “We are doing the last of our back-to-school shopping. There were a few items on the list we missed,” parent Aletha Malone said.
foxlexington.com

Fayette County School Board approves meal price increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Monday night, the Fayette County School Board approved a 65-cent increase in student breakfast prices and a 25-cent increase in student lunch prices for the upcoming school year. The vote at the August 8 specially called meeting was 3-2, with members Stephanie Aschmann Spires and Tom Jones opposing the move.
Green Industry Pros

Contractor Profile: Darren Johnson

Owner, Long Term Lawn Care, Lancaster, Ky. Green Industry Pros: So, how did you decide to get into the green industry. Johnson: I come from a long line of addiction. My parents were addicts, and I struggled for 15 years until I finally got my head straight. I previously worked for a power company clearing out overhead lines so I had some experience in climbing trees but never in landscaping and lawn maintenance. I started by mowing my mother-in-law's yard and my aunt's and then their neighbors' about four years ago. Soon, I had about nine people, so I decided to start an LLC in November 2020. It was scary, because I didn't know if I was making enough to pay quarterly taxes, and I didn’t know how any of that worked. I dove in, passed out fliers and knocked on enough doors to make sure I had enough work to at least pay taxes to stay afloat.
LANCASTER, KY

