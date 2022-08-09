Owner, Long Term Lawn Care, Lancaster, Ky. Green Industry Pros: So, how did you decide to get into the green industry. Johnson: I come from a long line of addiction. My parents were addicts, and I struggled for 15 years until I finally got my head straight. I previously worked for a power company clearing out overhead lines so I had some experience in climbing trees but never in landscaping and lawn maintenance. I started by mowing my mother-in-law's yard and my aunt's and then their neighbors' about four years ago. Soon, I had about nine people, so I decided to start an LLC in November 2020. It was scary, because I didn't know if I was making enough to pay quarterly taxes, and I didn’t know how any of that worked. I dove in, passed out fliers and knocked on enough doors to make sure I had enough work to at least pay taxes to stay afloat.

LANCASTER, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO