Lexington Humane Society takes in 15 beagles from Va. facility where 4K were rescued
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In what’s considered the “largest animal rescue ever,” 4,000 beagles were rescued and removed from a Virginia breeding operation. Those beagles are being scattered to adoption agencies all over the country, including the Lexington Humane Society, where 15 female beagles arrived this week.
WKYT 27
Dartmouth-Hitchcock researcher explores how Yoga benefits MS patients
WKYT 27
Kentucky advocate celebrates signing of PACT Act
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Veterans exposed to burn pits while serving overseas will have an easier time getting medical care. For many years, veterans’ service organizations have been working towards the change, saying younger veterans were dying due to exposure to toxic fumes, and said they’ve had to fight the VA to access care.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Organization using the power of music to raise flood relief money for EKY
WATCH | Family of missing Breathitt Co. woman leaning on faith as search efforts continue. The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts. WATCH | Lexington Humane Society takes in 15 beagles from Va. facility where 4K were rescued. Updated: 13 hours ago. In...
WKYT 27
Organization using the power of music to raise flood relief money for EKY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks ago, water started rising in eastern Kentucky and destroyed many communities. Since then, relief, donations and other help has poured into the area. One way people are stepping up is with the power of music. Austin Shuck and the Appalachian Pioneer Program are leading...
foxlexington.com
Lexington business delivering 800 cases of water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky, a Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after the deadly flooding, many people here in Lexington have stepped in to...
wdrb.com
Gun club hopes to open 370-acre sporting facility in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new gun club hopes to open a 370-acre sporting clay facility and country club in Oldham County. Owners hope to build Heritage Gun Club at 1507 Rebel Ridge Road, which is off 18 Mile Creek Road, in Westport. According to plans filled with Oldham County...
WKYT 27
FCPS students back in the classroom
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County students are back in the classrooms. Wednesday marks the start of the 2022 school year for many students in Lexington. The hope is for this year to be a lot more normal than last year. The approach is going to be one centered on personal choice and responsibility. For two years, Fayette County School officials have been flexible, adaptable and ready to change at a moment’s notice during the pandemic.
foxlexington.com
House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
WTVQ
After serving Lexington for 14 years, Sav’s restaurant closing its doors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A staple in Lexington, Sav’s West African restaurant, is closing its doors near the end of this month, citing the “ever-changing, new world” we’re living in. “Hello, Lexington. Sav’s here. I’ve got big news. We are closing Sav’s restaurant,” Sav said...
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
foxlexington.com
UK grad student gives back to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More than a week after floods devastated eastern Kentucky, many people, including a University of Kentucky grad student, are joining in on relief efforts. Kassidy Stumbo, a Floyd County native, and UK law student is taking car loads full of essentials to eastern Kentucky,...
WTVQ
Celebrating National Farmers Market week locally
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Aug. 7-13 celebrates National Farmers Market Week, setting the tone for a great time to visit your local farmers’ markets for fresh fruit and vegetables. There are plenty of markets across our coverage area, including two right here in Lexington: the Bluegrass Farmers Market...
WKYT 27
People caught on surveillance breaking into vintage clothing store in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thieves were caught on camera breaking into a Lexington clothing business and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items. It happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday in Lexington. Three thieves used a huge rock to bust in Cold Collection Vintage on Waller Avenue. Trey Lewis is...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort barber providing free back-to-school haircuts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Most students are getting ready to head back to school. To start fresh, kids in Frankfort can get free haircuts at a local barber shop. Moe Shands is the owner of Moe Shands barber shop in Frankfort. Every year, he sets aside a few hours to give kids 8th grade and under free haircuts. This year on August 8, kids can come to sign up for the free cuts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free food and drink will also be offered.
WKYT 27
UK working to accommodate on-campus housing for record first year class
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is welcoming their biggest incoming class this fall semester, and students around campus say even though it’s great to have more students, it might be a challenge. Some UK students have already moved into their dorms, but other students won’t be...
WKYT 27
Fayette Co. parents do some last-minute back-to-school shopping
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final night of summer vacation for Fayette County students, and some parents spent the evening getting a few last-minute items. “We are doing the last of our back-to-school shopping. There were a few items on the list we missed,” parent Aletha Malone said.
foxlexington.com
Fayette County School Board approves meal price increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Monday night, the Fayette County School Board approved a 65-cent increase in student breakfast prices and a 25-cent increase in student lunch prices for the upcoming school year. The vote at the August 8 specially called meeting was 3-2, with members Stephanie Aschmann Spires and Tom Jones opposing the move.
WKYT 27
Kentucky kids, parents come to Lexington to gear up for new academic year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families came from near and far to the Hamburg area of Lexington Sunday, spending the final days of their summer recess together to prepare for the new school year. “We came from McKee to buy some supplies for my granddaughter Madeline, she’ll be starting preschool,” said...
Contractor Profile: Darren Johnson
Owner, Long Term Lawn Care, Lancaster, Ky. Green Industry Pros: So, how did you decide to get into the green industry. Johnson: I come from a long line of addiction. My parents were addicts, and I struggled for 15 years until I finally got my head straight. I previously worked for a power company clearing out overhead lines so I had some experience in climbing trees but never in landscaping and lawn maintenance. I started by mowing my mother-in-law's yard and my aunt's and then their neighbors' about four years ago. Soon, I had about nine people, so I decided to start an LLC in November 2020. It was scary, because I didn't know if I was making enough to pay quarterly taxes, and I didn’t know how any of that worked. I dove in, passed out fliers and knocked on enough doors to make sure I had enough work to at least pay taxes to stay afloat.
