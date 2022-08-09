COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter signatures from six of the state’s eight congressional districts to get on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as this year. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018. Efforts to allow recreational marijuana use have failed to pass Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature for years, prompting advocates to go to voters for approval instead.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO