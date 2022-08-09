Read full article on original website
KHBS
Arkansas Democrats call for special session extension
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Republicans respond to Democrats call for extension to special session.
State Democrats put forward plan to invest in Arkansas
Arkansas House and Senate Democrats held a press conference on August 10 at the state Capitol, highlighting the RAISE Act for increasing teacher pay and other proposals that "should have been taken up in the current extraordinary session, rather than tax cuts for corporations and highest earners," according to a press release.
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
KHBS
Arkansas to seek federal help with maternal health care due to effects of abortion ban
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is asking the federal government for help with maternal health care. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said there will be an increase in at-risk pregnancies in Arkansas as a result of the state's ban on nearly all abortions. "With the Dobbs decision, I looked at it...
Arkansas Department of Corrections chief comes out in favor of cell phone jamming bill
State prison chief supports cell phone jamming.
Five in Arkansas set for honors at Game and Fish Commission banquet
Five set for contributions to Arkansas outdoors.
Arkansas House, Senate pass income tax cut legislation in special session
Arkansas lawmakers gathered Wednesday on the second day of a special session called to address $1.6 billion in surplus money. Both chambers passed income tax cut legislation, which was the governor's main focus.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,463 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,463 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 8,064 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 923 new cases per day in the state,...
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter signatures from six of the state’s eight congressional districts to get on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as this year. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018. Efforts to allow recreational marijuana use have failed to pass Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature for years, prompting advocates to go to voters for approval instead.
Sexton: AG Can Remove DA-Elect Mulroy for Refusing to Prosecute Crime
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R) is making one thing very clear before progressive DA-elect Steve Mulroy moves into 201 Poplar: Follow the law or go back to teaching it. Sexton took aim at the former University of Memphis law professor’s controversial campaign promises like eliminating cash bail...
Health Matters: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
ucanews.live
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award
Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
deltanews.tv
Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance
Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake
A judge from Arkansas was found dead at the bottom of a lake roughly 70 miles east of Little Rock on Sunday morning in what appears to be an accidental drowning, per authorities.
An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
kasu.org
Both open Jonesboro City Council seats to see three-way races in November
Two open seats on the Jonesboro City Council will each see a three-way race in November as the filing period for people seeking a municipal office or a school board seat closed on August 10 in Arkansas. The Jonesboro Sun reports that Position 1 council members Charles Frierson of Ward...
kasu.org
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections
Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
