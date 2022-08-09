ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,463 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,463 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 8,064 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 923 new cases per day in the state,...
The Associated Press

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter signatures from six of the state’s eight congressional districts to get on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as this year. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018. Efforts to allow recreational marijuana use have failed to pass Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature for years, prompting advocates to go to voters for approval instead.
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
ucanews.live

Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award

Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
deltanews.tv

Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance

Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
Mother Jones

An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections

Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
