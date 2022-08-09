ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton

Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
PLEASANTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident Fatality on I-5 Near Westley in Stanislaus County

Authorities reported a fatal truck accident on I-5 near the Westley area in Stanislaus County on the early morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place around 1:00 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 in the vicinity of the exit for Ingram Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Big Rig#Traffic Accident#Ford Fusion#Hospital#Cfr
CBS San Francisco

Multiple vegetation fires burn along Interstate 280 in San Jose; firefighter hurt

SAN JOSE -- Multiple small vegetation fires were burned along Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose Wednesday afternoon and firefighters were able to knock them down, authorities said.The San José Fire Department said the fires were originally reported at 3:52 p.m. and were burning in the area between Bird Avenue and Race Street just west of state Highway 87. One firefighter was hurt after getting assaulted by a homeless person while the firefighter was responding to the fires near Race Street. The firefighter was being assessed for injuries and the suspect was arrested.The fire department said no structures were threatened. Traffic along the stretch of I-280 was at a crawl and drivers were urged to avoid the area if possible. 
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Three injured after car crash on Hwy 1 near Half Moon Bay

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people are hospitalized after a head-on collision on Highway 1 in El Granada Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. Highway 1 was closed in both directions, but as of 5:45 p.m., one-way traffic control is in effect. The crash happened on Highway 1 near the Half […]
KRON4 News

Firefighter assaulted, injured after responding to fire near I-280 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to multiple brush fires that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of I-280 and Bird and Race Street in San Jose, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted. As of 5 p.m., the main body of the fire has been extinguished. However, an SJPD firefighter was assaulted by […]
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Arson Arrest Made in Antioch Fire on Deer Valley Road

On Monday, the Antioch Police Department located a suspect related to an arson that occurred Monday in the City of Antioch. The fire occurred just before 8:00 pm Monday in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch which threatened multiple homes and caused a 2-alarm fire response by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and shut down the roadway for several hours.
KRON4 News

2 arrested after catalytic converter theft leads to car chase in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after two catalytic converters were stolen Wednesday morning, the Daly City Police Department announced on Twitter. Officers responded to a report of two subjects cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle near Lake Merced Blvd. and Southgate Blvd. KRON On is streaming news live now When […]
NBC Bay Area

Driver, 2 Pedestrians Injured After Collision in San Jose

A driver and two pedestrians were taken to the hospital Tuesday following a collision in San Jose, police said. The collision happened at about 4 p.m. in the area of West Reed Street and Almaden Avenue, according to police. The two pedestrians suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver...
SAN JOSE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
news24-680.com

Four Arrested In El Sobrante After High Speed 24/680 Pursuit Tuesday

Four people have been arrested on an unassuming El Sobrante Street after a vigorous pursuit from Walnut Creek through the 24/680 and eventually onto Circle Drive Tuesday. A large number of sheriff’s deputies and an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter took part in the chase as police took an interest in a silver Hyundai with four men aboard and followed it doggedly during a snaky pursuit on area freeways and city street. The car was reportedly first “acquired” by police in downtown Walnut Creek and followed out of Walnut Creek before speeds picked up.
EL SOBRANTE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Casket knocked over during family brawl at California funeral

RICHMOND, Calif. — A funeral took a turn in California when a family fight escalated to the point where a man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person with his car and knocking over the casket. The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that its officers were...
KRON4 News

Fremont police seek missing at-risk man

(BCN) — Fremont police are seeking an at-risk man Jorge Linares, 49, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Fremont. In a 3:19 a.m. news release Wednesday, police describe Linares as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, gray […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy