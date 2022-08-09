SAN JOSE -- Multiple small vegetation fires were burned along Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose Wednesday afternoon and firefighters were able to knock them down, authorities said.The San José Fire Department said the fires were originally reported at 3:52 p.m. and were burning in the area between Bird Avenue and Race Street just west of state Highway 87. One firefighter was hurt after getting assaulted by a homeless person while the firefighter was responding to the fires near Race Street. The firefighter was being assessed for injuries and the suspect was arrested.The fire department said no structures were threatened. Traffic along the stretch of I-280 was at a crawl and drivers were urged to avoid the area if possible.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO