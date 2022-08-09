Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton
Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
Suspected drunken driver arrested in crash that caused $80,000 in damage
Police responded to a vehicle collision where a car crashed into a pole, according to a Facebook post from San Mateo Police Department.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on I-5 Near Westley in Stanislaus County
Authorities reported a fatal truck accident on I-5 near the Westley area in Stanislaus County on the early morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place around 1:00 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 in the vicinity of the exit for Ingram Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
L.A. Weekly
Two Killed, Several Injured in Big-Rig Accident on Highway 92 [Foster City, CA]
FOSTER CITY, CA (August 9, 2022) – A big-rig crash on Highway 92 in Foster City claimed the lives of two people, police said Friday morning. According to the CHP, the accident happened around 9:45 a.m., just east of Foster City Boulevard on the Peninsula side of the bridge.
Multiple vegetation fires burn along Interstate 280 in San Jose; firefighter hurt
SAN JOSE -- Multiple small vegetation fires were burned along Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose Wednesday afternoon and firefighters were able to knock them down, authorities said.The San José Fire Department said the fires were originally reported at 3:52 p.m. and were burning in the area between Bird Avenue and Race Street just west of state Highway 87. One firefighter was hurt after getting assaulted by a homeless person while the firefighter was responding to the fires near Race Street. The firefighter was being assessed for injuries and the suspect was arrested.The fire department said no structures were threatened. Traffic along the stretch of I-280 was at a crawl and drivers were urged to avoid the area if possible.
KRON4 News
Three injured after car crash on Hwy 1 near Half Moon Bay
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people are hospitalized after a head-on collision on Highway 1 in El Granada Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. Highway 1 was closed in both directions, but as of 5:45 p.m., one-way traffic control is in effect. The crash happened on Highway 1 near the Half […]
KRON4 News
Firefighter assaulted, injured after responding to fire near I-280 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to multiple brush fires that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of I-280 and Bird and Race Street in San Jose, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted. As of 5 p.m., the main body of the fire has been extinguished. However, an SJPD firefighter was assaulted by […]
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Arson Arrest Made in Antioch Fire on Deer Valley Road
On Monday, the Antioch Police Department located a suspect related to an arson that occurred Monday in the City of Antioch. The fire occurred just before 8:00 pm Monday in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch which threatened multiple homes and caused a 2-alarm fire response by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and shut down the roadway for several hours.
KRON4 News
2 arrested after catalytic converter theft leads to car chase in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after two catalytic converters were stolen Wednesday morning, the Daly City Police Department announced on Twitter. Officers responded to a report of two subjects cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle near Lake Merced Blvd. and Southgate Blvd. KRON On is streaming news live now When […]
NBC Bay Area
Driver, 2 Pedestrians Injured After Collision in San Jose
A driver and two pedestrians were taken to the hospital Tuesday following a collision in San Jose, police said. The collision happened at about 4 p.m. in the area of West Reed Street and Almaden Avenue, according to police. The two pedestrians suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver...
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
news24-680.com
Four Arrested In El Sobrante After High Speed 24/680 Pursuit Tuesday
Four people have been arrested on an unassuming El Sobrante Street after a vigorous pursuit from Walnut Creek through the 24/680 and eventually onto Circle Drive Tuesday. A large number of sheriff’s deputies and an East Bay Regional Park District helicopter took part in the chase as police took an interest in a silver Hyundai with four men aboard and followed it doggedly during a snaky pursuit on area freeways and city street. The car was reportedly first “acquired” by police in downtown Walnut Creek and followed out of Walnut Creek before speeds picked up.
Shooting in Visitacion Valley early Wednesday leaves one with life-threatening injuries
(BCN) — A shooting in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood early Wednesday morning left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooting was reported at 4:47 a.m. in the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available. KRON On […]
Boston 25 News WFXT
Casket knocked over during family brawl at California funeral
RICHMOND, Calif. — A funeral took a turn in California when a family fight escalated to the point where a man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person with his car and knocking over the casket. The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that its officers were...
KRON4 News
Fremont police seek missing at-risk man
(BCN) — Fremont police are seeking an at-risk man Jorge Linares, 49, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Fremont. In a 3:19 a.m. news release Wednesday, police describe Linares as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, gray […]
Police find over a pound of marijuana after traffic stop
Police found over a pound of marijuana in a vehicle after a traffic stop, according to a tweet from Hayward Police Department.
Bay Area police shut down major catalytic converter operation
The Fremont Police Department said Monday that it shut down a recycling company buying stolen catalytic converters, putting an end to a "major pathway for criminal activity."
Hayward PD seeks help identifying homicide suspect
Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation, according to a press release from Hayward PD.
L.A. Weekly
Maricarmen Leon Dead, Briana Day Arrested after DUI Collision on Pine Street [Walnut Creek, CA]
One Dead, One Injured in Pedestrian Crash near North Main Street. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m., near North Main Street on July 30th. According to reports, Leon was standing on the sidewalk with her friends when a pickup-truck jumped up the curb and struck them before crashing into a cement pillar.
Paddleboarder unhurt after second shark attack in 3 months at Bay Area beach
A paddleboarder in Pacific Grove narrowly escaped injury on Wednesday morning when a shark bit through their board, throwing the person and their dog into the water.
