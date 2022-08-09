5 people, including CEO of Brighton Rehab, indicted on health care fraud charges 03:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Federal investigators indicted five people, including the CEO of Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver County, of health care fraud.

More than 80 residents of the facility died during the pandemic. State and federal prosecutors announced the indictment of the administrators, saying they conspired to defraud both Medicaid and Medicare by falsifying records to get reimbursed for care never provided, something families say they suspected all along.

"I'm happy to see that what we alleged has been validated," said Jody Gills, who pulled her father from the home.

Gills said Brighton Rehab was woefully understaffed and residents needing care would go long hours unattended.

"There were times when I went to see my dad and there was urine on the floor. And it had been there -- I started timing it -- for at least an hour before somebody came in," Gills said.

In addition to Brighton Rehab, the indictment also names Mount Lebanon Rehab and Wellness Center.

CEO and part owner of Brighton and Mount Lebanon Rehabs, 39-year-old Sam Halper of Miami Beach, and four others are charged. Halper is accused of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid, "clocking in" staff for shifts not worked, submitting falsified staffing records and falsifying patient evaluations.

The indictment covers the two-year period before the pandemic and does not mention COVID-19 or connect this absence of staffing with the deaths of patients, but the attorneys said the connection is unmistakable.

"I must stress it is our belief that the dozens of dozens of victims that passed away would not have died if these facilities had done what they were paid by the federal and state government to do. And that's sickening," said attorney Rob Peirce.

In addition to Halper, the indictment names 35-year-old Eva Hamilton of Beaver, 61-year-old Susan Gilbert of Lawrence, 46-year-old Michelle Romeo of Hillsville and 41-year-old Johnna Haller of Monaca. They are all charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, health care fraud and other related charges.

"Health care fraud, particularly fraud that impacts elderly patients, is not a victimless crime. It affects everyone, individuals and businesses alike and causes tens of billions of dollars in losses each year," U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung said.

Chung, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the FBI and other federal investigators announced the charges at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

In August of 2020, Shapiro said he was looking into neglect at nursing homes, including Brighton Rehab, during the coronavirus pandemic. The facility became one of the hot spots in the state for COVID-19 outbreaks.

The National Guard sent in more than three dozen members to help during the height of the pandemic. It was the 12th nursing home in the state that the Department of Health sent National Guard troops to assist.

"We would have never ever thought we'd be responding in this type of way, such a medically focused response," Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, of the Pennsylvania National Guard, said in May of 2020.

A federal grand jury began investigating the facility in February of 2021.

Shapiro indicated more action is coming.

"The only thing I can say is the Office of Attorney General has previously confirmed an investigation of neglect at Brighton. That investigation is open and ongoing and I cannot comment beyond that," he said.