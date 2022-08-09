Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Ashton Hardaway, son of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, leaves Duncanville to join Sierra Canyon, Bronny James
Ashton Hardaway, the highly-touted son of University of Memphis coach and former NBA great Penny Hardaway, is moving from one national high school basketball power to another. The 6-foot-7 class of 2023 power forward is set to join Bronny James and the Chatsworth, Calif. prep powerhouse ...
Sierra Canyon basketball adds another son of an NBA player
Ashton Hardaway, son of former NBA player and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, transfers to Sierra Canyon High from Texas.
Memphis weatherman behind racist tweet about Warriors' Draymond Green out months later
The meteorologist has not appeared on a broadcast for his station since the incident.
Yardbarker
The Grizzlies Could Experience A Letdown This Coming Season
Coming off a season in which they finished ninth in the Western Conference and made the playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies were expected to take a step forward during the 2021-22 season – but not a huge step. In fact, ESPN was forecasting a 42-40 record for them, while FiveThirtyEight...
Patrick Beverley fires back at claims Timberwolves ‘did him wrong’
Patrick Beverley is not one to whine about getting moved from one team to another. The Utah Jazz guard recently addressed claims from fans about how the Minnesota Timberwolves “did him wrong when in fact that sentiment goes completely against how he views and interprets his offseason fate. Here’s...
Yardbarker
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias
View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a season in which they tied their franchise record for wins in a season with 56 wins, the Memphis Grizzlies will have their sights set on proving that they are a true championship contender during the 2022-23 season. Superstar Ja...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage
Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got off a crash. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might have […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Recent NBA Champion Officially Joins Turkish Basketball Team
Veteran big man and NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Nemanja Bjelica has officially joined Fenerbahce in Turkey.
