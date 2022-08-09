Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Royal Donut back open in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Royal Donut has re-opened its doors in Danville, and customers couldn't wait. People lining up as early as 5am to purchase a tasty treat. Business was so popular today, the shop had to close for a few hours because they ran out. Co-owner Sam George said,...
Lane closing on Champaign’s Kirby Avenue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on eastbound Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closing later this week in order to allow construction crews to complete driveway and sidewalk construction. The closure will take place between Rose and Waverly Drives and will begin on Thursday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in this area […]
This Dying Retro Mall In Illinois Might Not Be Open Much Longer
I'm back with another episode of "How Long Will This Mall Stay Open?" I really used to love malls. As a kid, it was one of my favorite places to go on weekends with my parents. Now with the power of social media and online stores, I think malls are just out of date. You'd think cities would want every inch of their city to thrive, but somehow seem to neglect the eyesores in town - aka their dying shopping malls that even look rundown on the outside.
smilepolitely.com
Lanxang, the new Thai-Lao restaurant, is pretty tasty
I recently tried Lanxang, the new Thai-Lao restaurant on S Neil Street in Champaign, and was not disappointed. I ordered #19, pad khee mao with tofu, medium spicy ($12.95) and it was full of veggies and big, fat chewy noodles. Medium spicy was quite spicy — certainly spicier than other restaurants’ mediums — but still pleasurable while not overpowering the actual food. I also ordered #54, sweet rice and mango ($5.95), which was absolutely delicious. It came with a drizzle of coconut milk and cashew garnishes. At $6 it might be among the most affordable versions of this dish in C-U, and the portion size was substantial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLFI.com
Friendly Market opens downtown Lafayette convenience store
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new convenience store opened its doors Monday at 400 Main Street. Friendly Market's downtown location, near the courthouse square at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, is in a historic building that used to house a bank. The store is similar to other...
Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Elvis Weekend in Downtown Danville: Looking to Start a New Tradition
We are now very much used to the First Fridays events in Downtown Danville. And for August there’s a big bonus, which is happening this weekend. It was 45 years ago this month that we lost Elvis Presley. Memphis has their celebration each year, and Peter Blackmon from the Danville Library Foundation thought, why not get something going here that resembles it?
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Advantage Announces Events
“Inside Vermilion County” at https://www.vermilionadvantage.com/category/inside-vermilion-county-magazine/. If you have someone you would like to share we have an online form here; or contact Nicole Van Hyfte. nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com or Ashton Greer agreer@cityofdanville.org. Rob Witzel’s Super Penguin hits Bookstores Nationwide – see media release here. ECICAA Announces the Start of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A look at Thomas Paine Elementary
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews discovered some treasures while working at an Urbana school. In a Facebook post, Urbana School District officials said lunch cards, bathroom passes and a photograph were found in Thomas Paine Elementary. They were found behind a mirror. The lunch cards were from 1964. Now, the district is looking to […]
smilepolitely.com
What to drink at the legendary Rose Bowl Tavern
A lot of people wonder how any bar could have survived the challenges of COVID-19. For the Rose Bowl Tavern, many wonder how they survived not only COVID-19 but also The Great Recession of the 2000s, pop-punk, 90's grunge music, the Cold War, techno-pop, generations of hippies, generations of country music, 50’s style rockabilly, and all the happenings in between.
Danville Fire: Four houses destroyed in weekend fires
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Danville responded to four fires over the weekend that resulted in the total loss of four homes. The first fire happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters responded to 322 Harmon Street for a house fire and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. They extinguished […]
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Illinois
Scooter’s Franchisees Sign Additional Agreement with National Coffee Brand. August 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Champaign, Urbana, Danville, and Paris, Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
smilepolitely.com
Five things to eat or drink in C-U this month: August 2022
For me, August is all about soaking up the last of summer. This month, I recommend delicious bites and sips to try in Champaign-Urbana while it's still summer. Try a bowl of pho outside, pistachio gelato, patio appetizers, an Italian summer dish, and a peachy cocktail. Pho | 83 Vietnamese...
newschannel20.com
String of vacant home fires hit Danville in two weeks
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS?WCCU) — Within the past two weeks, the city of Danville has seen five fires — all in vacant homes and only a few miles apart. Many in the area believe that these fires are not coincidences. "I know they not catching on by themselves, cause...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Packed Council Chamber Welcomes New Danville Firefighters, Police Officers
(Above) Danville Police and Fire Board members Amy Hoose and Dr. Stephen Nacco welcome newly sworn in firefighters Jason Toth and Trae Ford; along with probationary police officers Noah Darr and Zane Reining. A packed house in the Danville City Council Chambers Wednesday morning saw two new firefighters and two...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Photo Gallery- Day 1 Georgetown Fair
The Georgetown Fair is happening through Saturday, August 13, 2022. Find out more at GeorgetownFair.org. D102’s Tom Barnes interviews the Georgetown Fair Queen, Brylie Smith of Catlin. See the full story on this year’s Queen Pageant.
‘This cemetery is a treasure’: Monticello woman uncovers family history
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — One woman in Monticello considers herself a self-made historian. She grew up there her entire life and is now discovering the stories of the people who helped shape her hometown. Susan Chumbley was gifted a collection of newspapers during the pandemic. She started reading through them and connecting the dots between […]
Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
WAND TV
Danville kids receive free back-to-school haircuts
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Dazeys Hair Lab in Danville gave out 200 free haircuts for Back-to-School at the Boys & Girls Club. Event organizer, Darrin Hightower Jr. says it's all about the kids. “It’s one of the things that just called me. You know, last year it was just telling...
Comments / 0