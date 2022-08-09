Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Offices built with cross-laminated timber coming to Chinatown
Construction is underway on a five-story office complex in Chinatown, among the first in Los Angeles built of cross-laminated timber. Redcar Properties, based in Santa Monica, is now building the 129,000-square-foot complex at 843 North Spring Street, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The mixed-use office building, designed by Portland-based Lever Architecture,...
Former WeWork investor enters Chapter 11 for DTLA “metaverse hub”
Joel Schreiber, WeWork’s first investor, has filed for bankruptcy on the vacant site of a planned “metaverse hub” redevelopment in Downtown Los Angeles, The Real Deal has learned. Schreiber, who recently won a bidding war for the Union Bank Plaza, filed a Chapter 11 petition in a...
Anaheim multifamily sets 10-year record with $284M sale
An Orange County apartment complex has sold for nearly $284 million, topping a 10-year record. A Utah investor has paid $283.5 million for the 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim, marking the biggest single-property deal in Orange County for a decade, the Orange County Business Journal reported. An affiliate of Bridge...
Downtown Long Beach office vacancy highest in 20 years
Office vacancies in Downtown Long Beach have hit their highest point in 20 years, with nearly a quarter of its offices empty. Even with office rental rates lower than in other nearby cities, Downtown Long Beach had a vacancy rate of 22.4 percent last quarter, the Long Beach Business Journal reported, citing a new study.
Voters to decide whether LA hotels should house the homeless
The Los Angeles City Council has voted to place a controversial measure on the March 2024 ballot that would require hotels to rent vacant rooms to the homeless, the Los Angeles Times reported. The initiative is backed by the hospitality workers union Unite Here Local 11, which gathered enough signatures...
Movers & Shakers: Fredrik Eklund tests luck in Las Vegas
Douglas Elliman’s Eklund|Gomes Team recently expanded operations to Las Vegas. Fredrik Eklund, cofounder of the brokerage, recently passed an exam for a Nevada real estate license to be more active in Vegas deals, according to an Eklund|Gomes statement. Eklund forecast high-end hotel branded condominiums will be an important luxe...
Want more South Florida land? Buy out your neighbors
Own thy neighbor. So goes the new gospel of South Florida’s residential market. More and more, the region’s residential buyers are looking to scoop up two or even three adjacent lots in a growing trend of compound assemblage. The affluent are saying, “more is more,” in bids for privacy, space and at-home amenities.
Home Depot plans to build 136K sf store in Granada Hills
The Home Depot wants to raze a popular movie theater and a dozen businesses in Granada Hills to build a big-box store full of tools and lumber. The neighbors aren’t happy. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain has filed plans to construct a 108,000-square-foot store and a 28,000-square-foot garden center in the North Hills Shopping Center at 16830 Devonshire Street, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.
Duke Realty buys food processing plant near ports for $171M
Duke Realty has just added a food cannery near the city of Long Beach to its portfolio, one that has been around for more than 30 years. Duke bought about 30 industrial parcels in Wilmington totaling about 400,000 square feet for $171 million, according to public property records filed with Los Angeles County last month. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The deal works out to $430 per square foot.
Landlords backing off big rent hikes
Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
Koreatown office building poised for residential conversion
The Pierce National Life Building, an office fixture in Koreatown for a half century, may soon be filled with living rooms and credenzas. Jamison Services, the Koreatown-based owner, has filed plans to convert the 13-story building at 3807-3815 Wilshire Boulevard into apartments, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The prominent Koreatown landlord...
Blackstone sells five South Florida budget hotels for $61M
Blackstone sold off a quintet of budget hotels in South Florida for $61 million as part of an eight-property portfolio deal in the Sunshine State. Affiliates of Georgia-based Global Hotel Group bought three Motel 6 properties in Cutler Bay, Dania Beach and Fort Lauderdale, as well as two Studio 6 extended-stay hotels in Coral Springs and West Palm Beach, records show.
Cartier delays building Rodeo Drive store
Cartier wants to maintain its old Rodeo Drive digs for now. The luxury jewelry and watch retailer has asked for another year to start construction on a new three-story store at 370 North Rodeo Drive, according to documents filed with the Beverly Hills Planning Commission. Cartier, which is owned by...
Barry Shy didn’t disclose defects in $400M deal: suit
When Laguna Point Properties bought a portfolio of apartments in Downtown L.A. for $402 million, it wasn’t expecting tenant litigation, a pile of utility bills and violations of city fire codes. But the Orange County-based investment firm alleges it faced all these costly challenges when it acquired the five...
Texas has four of the nation’s 10 largest home-start markets
Four of the top 10 U.S. markets for housing starts are in the Lone Star State, according to a new ranking from real estate data firm Zonda. Dallas-Fort Worth ranked number one in the nation,with 54,281 housing starts so far this year, followed by Houston in second place with 42,567. Austin ranked fifth, with 26,993 starts, and San Antonio was seventh, with 23,878.
