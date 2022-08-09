Duke Realty has just added a food cannery near the city of Long Beach to its portfolio, one that has been around for more than 30 years. Duke bought about 30 industrial parcels in Wilmington totaling about 400,000 square feet for $171 million, according to public property records filed with Los Angeles County last month. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The deal works out to $430 per square foot.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO