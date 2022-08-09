Garbage pickup, SD Discovery Center lease, budget funding requests on agenda for Pierre City Commission this evening

Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre is no longer charging late fees for books and other materials that are returned after their due dates. Abby Edwardson, Library Director, says what’s important is for the materials to get returned. She says library staff noticed that people were hoarding materials because they didn’t want to pay a late fee. Consequently, the Library Board changed the policy to encourage the materials to be returned at any point.

PIERRE, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO