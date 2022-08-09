Garbage pickup, SD Discovery Center lease, budget funding requests on agenda for Pierre City Commission this evening

Read full article on original website
Chip seal operations begin this week in Pierre
Weather permitting, the City of Pierre will begin its 2022 chip seal operation today (Aug. 10, 2022). Throughout the operation, the city will chip seal more than 100 blocks of street. “No parking” signs will be placed in construction areas prior to road work. Because chip sealing is a rolling operation, traffic disruptions will be minimal. However, flaggers will be at impacted intersections to guide motorists through work zones.
Pierre intersection closure today: Missouri and Coteau
The intersection of Missouri Avenue and Coteau Street in Pierre will close today (Aug. 10, 2022) for underground utility work. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the week. While the intersection is under construction, traffic is encouraged to detour around the area. The city maintains...
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center receives $400,000 for “House of Hope” capital campaign
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center in Pierre recently received $400,000 in donations toward funding for a much-needed new facility. The donations came from Delta Dental, SDCF board member and donors Scott and Julia Jones, the Gail & Delores Miller Foundation and an anonymous donor. Sarah Reinhart, Executive Director of Missouri...
Rawlins Library in Pierre goes fine free
Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre is no longer charging late fees for books and other materials that are returned after their due dates. Abby Edwardson, Library Director, says what’s important is for the materials to get returned. She says library staff noticed that people were hoarding materials because they didn’t want to pay a late fee. Consequently, the Library Board changed the policy to encourage the materials to be returned at any point.
Capital Area United Way to kick off Do Good, Live United fundraising campaign today
The Capital Area United Way will officially kick off its 2022-23 fundraising campaign this evening (Aug. 11, 2022) from 5:30-8pm at the Missouri Avenue Event Center in Pierre. Executive Director Holly Wade says this year’s theme is “Do Good. Live United.”. Wade says the fundraising campaign is about...
State Capitol flags at half-staff today to honor Judge Jon Flemmer
Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags at the State Capitol in Pierre be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset today (Aug. 9, 2022) in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving circuit judge in the state.
Aug. 26 is the nomination deadline for annual SD Retailers Association awards
The South Dakota Retailers Association is accepting nominations for its annual awards– Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year and Community Service. Retailers Executive Director Nathan Sanderson says each January, individuals and families who own or operate outstanding businesses are honored during the Association’s annual banquet in Pierre.
Governor Football Opens Practice, Aiming For 6th Straight State Title
PIERRE – Practice is underway this week for Pierre Governor Football, which aims to win a sixth consecutive 11AA championship. In the playoff era of South Dakota high school football, dating back to 1981, only one school has won six consecutive championships. West Central won six 11A titles in a row from 2000 through 2005. The Governors are having their first week of work, as has been the case during the tenure of Head Coach Steve Steele, at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area.
