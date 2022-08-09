Upcoming: Sac comedians come home with ‘High Life,’ The Russ Room connects with its roots, searing sounds at The Crest and The Sofia

Restaurant pathfinder Jerry Budrick realized a later life dream becoming a one-of-a-kind journalist in the foothills. Now, that community mourns his passing. What is the value of our region’s surviving small-town papers? For starters, they’re certainly keeping with their commitment to hyper-local coverage. Most take their charge of monitoring backyard government very seriously while writing features through a lens that implies their little slice of America is secretly the real center of the universe. That mix is what this genre of publication is about. As an alternative weekly, SN&R has always occupied an unusual space in terms of media strategy: It’s tackled features and investigations with the scope and ambition of a major metro paper – all while competing with a major metro paper – yet still found plenty of moments to highlight the kind of rare individual stories that a small-town editor would champion. And make no mistake, many writers associated with SN&R came up through the ranks of community newspapers. They include Michael Mott, Sena Christian, Kate Gonzales, Steph Rodriguez, Raheem Hosseini and myself, to name a few. In the case of me and Raheem, one of the small-town editors that we worked with, early on, was Jerry Budrick, who just passed away this week after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO