Upcoming: Sac comedians come home with ‘High Life,’ The Russ Room connects with its roots, searing sounds at The Crest and The Sofia

Where to Eat Amazing Greek Food in Sacramento
Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco may be the most touristed cities in California, but Sacramento is the state capital. It also has a wealth of attractions of its own. History buffs will love the State Capitol and Old Sacramento with its many museums depicting the Gold Rush and transcontinental railroad.
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Sacramento
You may live in Sacramento or plan on visiting soon to explore historical sites, go on a nature hike, or peruse beautiful gardens. But surely, you can’t miss the wonderful food that the “City of Trees” has to offer!. And although most people expect to find good...
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Sacramento
Sacramento sits inland of California’s Pacific coast, but thanks to a few rivers, the city isn’t totally void of waterways. The proximity to the water inspires some incredible seafood restaurants that fish lovers will surely enjoy!. You’re not limited to fine dining seafood, although that’s an option....
Sleep Train Arena could be no more by the time September ends
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a matter of weeks, the Sleep Train Arena could be no more. Demolition work on the arena began back in July. Officials expect it to be wrapped up by mid-to-late September, but there's no set schedule at this time. Demolition starts with the interior before moving to the walls and roof.
Where to Get Breakfast in Sacramento
As California’s capital city, Sacramento offers plenty to see and do for locals and tourists. But, of course, no trip to Sacramento is complete without visiting the California State Railroad Museum, Sacramento Zoo, Crocker Art Museum, or Capitol Park. Many people regard Sacramento as a bustling “farm-to-fork” capital because...
Our Favorite Sacramento Sushi Restaurants
I can never get enough sushi in my life. Nothing makes for the perfect night out like enjoying sushi rolls and slamming down sashimi. Special occasions can be celebrated at high-end sushi restaurants, whereas weeknight cravings for a fishy fare can be sated at more casual local eateries. No matter...
StocktonCon returns for summer 2022 | Need to know
STOCKTON, Calif. — StocktonCon is back for the summer starting Aug. 13, and they're celebrating their 10th anniversary. Attendees can find celebrity guests, artists, vendors, pro-wrestlers and cosplayers all under one roof. Dubbed the Central Valley's hub for people who love all things pop culture and entertainment, StocktonCon is...
Why is there a three-story Coca-Cola cup in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has multiple landmarks that are considered iconic structures in the city, including the Tower Bridge, Ziggurat building, State Capitol, and Old Sacramento. But a very distinct and instantly recognizable structure in the city is hidden in a neighborhood of warehouses in the Natomas area. At the southwest corner of Gateway […]
Dave's Hot Chicken opens first of several Sacramento area locations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Northern California as they open their first of several locations in the Greater Sacramento region. Dave’s Hot Chicken began as a parking lot pop-up in Los Angeles in 2017. After drawing lines around the block and receiving rave reviews from Instagram followers, they decided to open their first restaurant in East Hollywood.
One Up Retro Clothing
1Up retro Clothing is Sacramento’s premier vintage shop offering unique and affordable vintage & modern garments for women, and men from 80s, 90s, and early 00s.
Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes Now Open and Amenities Coming Soon to Regency at Folsom Ranch Community Near Sacramento, Calif.
FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of 15 model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch, an exclusive gated 55+ master-planned community featuring an array of luxury home designs with access to premium resort-style amenities, dog parks, and miles of outdoor trails and biking paths in Folsom, California.
Ice Cube to headline Golden 1 Center's V101 Throwback Holiday Jam. Here's who else is playing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holidays are months away but we already know who is headlining this year's V101's Throwback Holiday Jam. California rapper Ice Cube is among several other hip-hop artists coming to Sacramento this winter. The annual concert is happening on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Golden 1...
Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location
A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
Bidding farewell to a hometown newspaper editor
Restaurant pathfinder Jerry Budrick realized a later life dream becoming a one-of-a-kind journalist in the foothills. Now, that community mourns his passing. What is the value of our region’s surviving small-town papers? For starters, they’re certainly keeping with their commitment to hyper-local coverage. Most take their charge of monitoring backyard government very seriously while writing features through a lens that implies their little slice of America is secretly the real center of the universe. That mix is what this genre of publication is about. As an alternative weekly, SN&R has always occupied an unusual space in terms of media strategy: It’s tackled features and investigations with the scope and ambition of a major metro paper – all while competing with a major metro paper – yet still found plenty of moments to highlight the kind of rare individual stories that a small-town editor would champion. And make no mistake, many writers associated with SN&R came up through the ranks of community newspapers. They include Michael Mott, Sena Christian, Kate Gonzales, Steph Rodriguez, Raheem Hosseini and myself, to name a few. In the case of me and Raheem, one of the small-town editors that we worked with, early on, was Jerry Budrick, who just passed away this week after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Galt Homes of the Month
The Galt Beautification Committee recognized two local residences as Homes of the Month in July. Of Sean and Ilene Givens’ home on Buttercup Circle (first photo), the committee said, ‘This home was chosen for the sheer beauty and style of the landscaping, and the home. Lovely colors and cleanliness add value to the homes around it.' Pictured in the second photo, the Di Maggio Way home of Ron and Sherri Raeta and Charles Becker ‘was chosen for its clean beauty and the dedication to a low-water ecoscape. The owners’ obvious pride in the beautification of their home shines.’
Husband of woman killed outside Sacramento school says changes to Folsom Boulevard would save lives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The husband of a woman who was killed while picking up her daughter from a Sacramento elementary school in January believes the stretch of road where the crash happened is dangerous and is on a mission to make sure his wife's death wasn't in vain. Four...
Professional bull rider suspected of rape, booked into Sacramento County Jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Joao Ricardo Vieira, a top-ranked rider with Professional Bull Riders, was arrested on suspicion of rape by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s records, Vieira was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Aug. 4 on suspicion of rape, oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object […]
Celebrate Oak Park August 13
On Saturday August 13, the City of Sacramento will present Celebrate Oak Park, a free event for the family to enjoy at McClatchy Park, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Join your neighbors to celebrate the rich culture of Oak Park and connect with services in the community. There will be fun activities for the whole family, from Electric Vehicle riding, to a STEAM Kids Zone, resources and more!
@The Grounds has attracted 550,000 visitors since 2017
The Roebbelen Center opened in February 2020 and is able to hold 12 full-length basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts or almost three football fields. The approximately 800 Roebbelen Center events held since 2020 range from anime conferences and basketball tournaments to cheer competitions to the Great Junk Hunt. @The...
California Garlic Festival debuts in Stockton Saturday. Here's what to know.
STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs...
