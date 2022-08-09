Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced On Drug Charge Following Pottawattamie County Traffic Stop
(Council Bluffs, IA) — A man who was found with drugs and a gun during a traffic stop in Pottawattamie County will spend seven years in prison. Fifty-year-old Geno Lee Campos was sentenced on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Campos was the passenger in a car that was stopped by the Iowa State Patrol for speeding on I-80 in Council Bluffs in July of 2021. Officers found around 17 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.
KETV.com
Sarpy County business owner arrested, charged with dealing marijuana to police informant
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County business owner faces felony drug charges after dealing marijuana to a police informant. Siefken Contracting owner Ryan Siefken was arrested Monday on a warrant. The Deputy Sarpy County Attorney said Siefken faces two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance at or near his Shadow Lake home, first on July 6 and again on Aug. 1.
Glenwood woman charged with Driving While Barred
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 42-year-old Sara Johnson, of Glenwood. Johnson was arrested Tuesday for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police officer accused of domestic assault resigns; charge was dismissed
An Omaha police officer who had been charged in January with third-degree domestic assault has resigned from the department. Brittney Taylor, 34, resigned her position in late June, a spokesman for the department said. The misdemeanor domestic assault charge was dismissed that month due to lack of cooperation from the alleged victim, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday.
Five arrests and multiple theft incidents on Mills County Sheriff’s report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Four people from Omaha are charged with OWI while one person from Glenwood was arrested on a warrant. Arrested for OWI 1st Offense are 25-year-old Cody Ray Cloyd, 23-year-old Ariana Rose Dibernardo, 21-year-old Alan Giovanni Villalobos Madera, and 21-year-old Christian Joevany Perez Chavez.
kmaland.com
Treynor man faces multiple charges following Carson shooting
(Treynor-Carson) -- A Treynor man faces a bevy of charges following reports of gunshots in Carson early Saturday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to Broadway Street in Carson shortly after 3 a.m. for a report of multiple rounds of gun fire that had struck a residence with occupants inside and dealt property damage. Upon investigation, authorities say 21-year-old Broc Livengood of Treynor was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder, second degree criminal mischief, carrying a weapon, and reckless use of a firearm.
Investigators investigating pair of shootings in Carson and Treynor
Small towns in the area are known for being safe but shock rippled through Carson and Treynor early Saturday morning after shots were fired at local homes.
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s identify body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the body that was found Sunday near N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. Officials identified the person as Lamar A. Nedd who is also known as “Freddy Dead.”. Nedd’s death is ruled a homicide according to the release...
1380kcim.com
Arcadia Man Arrested Saturday Following Domestic
An Arcadia man faces a domestic abuse assault charge following an incident over the weekend. At approximately 8:33 p.m. Saturday evening, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene of a physical domestic in the 200 block of Corning Street after a caller reported 31-year-old Corey Lee Erps had struck the victim with a firearm causing significant injury. Upon arrival, law enforcement spoke with the victim and witnesses and allege Erps had also struck a five-year-old child when they attempted to dial 911. Erps was transported to the Carroll County jail and booked for domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. The victim was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by private vehicle for treatment of their injuries.
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
KETV.com
Man taken into custody after altercation with off-duty officer, attempted bank robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was taken into custody after an altercation with an off-duty police officer at First National Bank in Omaha, according to authorities. Around 3 p.m., officers responded to the First National Bank near 50th Street and Ames Avenue for a 'help an officer call', according to authorities.
thebestmix1055.com
Man arrested for domestic assault
A Fremont man was arrested Saturday afternoon for third-degree domestic assault. Police officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of East Dodge Street for an assault. An investigation was conducted and the complaint was found to be valid. Joseph A. White, 46,of Fremont was arrested for 3rd Degree Domestic Assault.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug bust leads to six arrests in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Six people were taken into custody in Lincoln on Aug 5. for drug-related charges. The Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit said they served a search warrant at residence in the 2800 block of Washington Street at 7:15 p.m. on Friday for an ongoing investigation.
iheart.com
Six people arrested in Lincoln narcotics operation
(Lincoln, NE) -- Six people are arrested in a narcotics operation in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say around 7:15 last Friday night, investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Washington Street as part of an ongoing investigation. As a result of the search warrant, six people were arrested and booked.
WOWT
Three charged in connection to Omaha murder face judge for first time
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old faced a judge for the first time Tuesday. Jordan Humphrey, 21, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19, all received an update on bonds and preliminary hearings. Humphrey was denied bond, Buckingham-Yeoman and Granneman...
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
WOWT
FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
1011now.com
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found methamphetamine, drugs and a handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant. On Friday around 7:15 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a home just south of 28th and A Streets.
kmaland.com
WOWT
Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. Just before the Fourth of July, cyberattackers planted malware into the system at a Nebraska hospital. Organizations that benefit from Nebraska Lottery are seeing more money than before. FBI Director Christopher Wray visits Omaha. Updated: 7 hours ago.
