An Arcadia man faces a domestic abuse assault charge following an incident over the weekend. At approximately 8:33 p.m. Saturday evening, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene of a physical domestic in the 200 block of Corning Street after a caller reported 31-year-old Corey Lee Erps had struck the victim with a firearm causing significant injury. Upon arrival, law enforcement spoke with the victim and witnesses and allege Erps had also struck a five-year-old child when they attempted to dial 911. Erps was transported to the Carroll County jail and booked for domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. The victim was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by private vehicle for treatment of their injuries.

ARCADIA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO