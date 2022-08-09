Read full article on original website
Rollover Accident Near Auburn Causes Injury
A rollover accident near Auburn on August 7 caused injuries to one person. The collision happened along westbound I-80 in Placer County near Clipper Gap. According to the Placer Hills Fire Protection District, one injured patient was transported to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. The freeway was shut down on the westbound side as California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers, firefighters and medics responded. The accident is being investigated to determine how the rollover occurred.
Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton
Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
Orangevale Hit-and-Run Kills Citrus Heights Grandmother
Fatal Accident on Greenback Lane Caused by Hit-and-Run Driver. The family of an Orangevale grandmother is searching for the hit-and-run driver who took her life on August 6. Cynthia Wright, age 56 and a resident of Citrus Heights, was walking along westbound Greenback Lane near Walnut Avenue around 10:00 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report. Before paramedics arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run, others stopped and tried to help Wright.
Man and Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash on Garden Highway [Sacramento, CA]
2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Northgate Boulevard. The incident occurred around 12:48 a.m., near Northgate Boulevard on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the auto accident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that two vehicles collided...
Elk Grove man, 21, killed in rollover crash; DUI suspected
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Investigators believe DUI was a factor in a crash that left an Elk Grove man dead and his passenger with major injuries early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sheldon Lake Drive and Grant Line Road for a rollover crash. Officers found that a car was apparently speeding down Sunrise Boulevard when it failed to negotiate the curve – sending it down a drainage ditch. The car overturned several times, crashing into a wood fence and a parked car, before it finally came to a rest in a vacant lot. Officers say the passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Elk Grove, was ejected in the crash and suffered major injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, CHP says. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Elk Grove, was pinned and had to be extricated by firefighters. CHP says he was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, CHP says. The name of the driver killed has not been released.
Elk Grove solo collision kills one person after car rolled multiple times
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line Road, according to CHP. Officers […]
Early morning solo collision kills one person near Grant Line & Sunrise
Sloughhouse, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line...
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Woodland (Woodland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian crash was reported on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on State Route 113 just north of West Covell Boulevard when a woman was struck by a [..]
Crews save man who fell while getting off boat in remote part of Union Valley Reservoir
EL DORADO COUNTY – Rescuers rushed to save a man who had fallen while getting off his boat at the Union Valley Reservoir on Tuesday. California Highway Patrol says one of their air units responded to help find the 67-year-old Greenwood man, who was reportedly out in a remote part of the reservoir when the fall happened. The man was soon located near his boat, but no good landing area could be found nearby. So, the air unit went and picked up an El Dorado County Fire Protection District firefighter and, along with a medic, they skidded back to the man and started patient care. Packing the man into his own boat, the rescuers were able to transport him over to the Union Valley boat ramp. There, the air unit was able to land and fly the victim over to Sutter Roseville Hospital.
Highway 113 crash ends with one women dead, says Woodland CHP
WOODLAND -- A woman was killed on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon in a crash.According to the Woodland California Highway Patrol, the woman walked onto State Route 113 just north of W Covell Blvd.At some point, she was struck by what is described as a small sedan.The driver and the passenger of the vehicle had no injuries and stayed on the scene to speak with the police.
Child Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident in Modesto Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a child was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Modesto on the night of Saturday, August 6, 2022. The car vs. pedestrian crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Donald Street close to Bellenita Park in west Modesto. Details on the Hit-and-Run...
Motorcycle Crash Causes Injuries Near Placerville
A major injury motorcycle crash was reported in Pollock Pines, east of Placerville, on August 7. The accident happened along westbound U.S. 50 at the Sly Park Road off-ramp around 10:20 a.m. The individual who called in the accident to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) was uncertain whether another vehicle was involved in the collision involving two motorcyclists.
Hit-and-run driver sought in death of East Sacramento pedestrian
SACRAMENTO - Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a driver, then drove off earlier this month. On August 6 just after 10 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was crossing Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, when she was hit by a maroon or brown 2007-08 Honda Element SC, the CHP says. The driver then drove away from the scene. The left front corner of the vehicle was likely damaged in the crash, investigators say. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the East Sacramento CHP office at (916) 464-1450.
Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back, according to a family member of the woman. Janette Pantoja, 28, went on a day trip to Reno with...
Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
Man Fatally Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 8, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, a 22-year-old man was fatally injured in a semi-truck collision on Florin Road. The accident occurred around 5:00 a.m., at the intersection of Florin Road and 6th Parkway on July 28th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For...
Searchers release surveillance camera photo of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE -- Hours before she disappeared, an image of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was recorded on a surveillance camera at a Truckee business.In the photo, she appears to be smiling and not in any distress.Meanwhile, more than 260 personnel from a variety of law enforcement agencies and two aircraft continued their search of the Tahoe region Wednesday for any sign of the teen or her car.Rodni was last seen attending a party over the weekend near the Prosser Family Campground located just north of Truckee.According to the Placer County sheriff's office, she was at a party of more than 100...
Folsom, El Dorado Hills firefighters on scene of Palladio restaurant fire
Multiple units from Folsom Fire Department and the El Dorado Hills Fire Department are on scene of restaurant fire in the Palladio at Broadstone complex. Shortly before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, units were dispatched to a reported fire at Petra Greek, located at 230 Palladio Parkway. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a smoke filled structure with a working fire in the kitchen area of the building and fire suppression sprinklers activated. The restaurant closed at 8.
Firefighters battling commercial structure fire in Mather area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial structure in the Mather area late Tuesday morning. The scene was along the 3600 block of Lemay Street.Smoke could be seen coming from inside the building.Crews had the flames put out a little after noon. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Roseville robbery
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said officers arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 5. The robbery happened in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunrise Avenue, near Cirby Way. Police said two men pushed a homeless woman to the ground and took her belongings. […]
