Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center receives $400,000 for “House of Hope” capital campaign
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center in Pierre recently received $400,000 in donations toward funding for a much-needed new facility. The donations came from Delta Dental, SDCF board member and donors Scott and Julia Jones, the Gail & Delores Miller Foundation and an anonymous donor. Sarah Reinhart, Executive Director of Missouri...
drgnews.com
Garbage pickup, SD Discovery Center lease, budget funding requests on agenda for Pierre City Commission this evening
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Aug. 9, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Suite 1) in Pierre. Accept Petition/Set August 30, 2022 5:45pm Public Hearing to Vacate a Portion of Chapelle Street. SD Discovery Center Lease Update. Pierre City Commission meetings are open to the public...
drgnews.com
Pierre intersection closure today: Missouri and Coteau
The intersection of Missouri Avenue and Coteau Street in Pierre will close today (Aug. 10, 2022) for underground utility work. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the week. While the intersection is under construction, traffic is encouraged to detour around the area. The city maintains...
drgnews.com
Rawlins Library in Pierre goes fine free
Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre is no longer charging late fees for books and other materials that are returned after their due dates. Abby Edwardson, Library Director, says what’s important is for the materials to get returned. She says library staff noticed that people were hoarding materials because they didn’t want to pay a late fee. Consequently, the Library Board changed the policy to encourage the materials to be returned at any point.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drgnews.com
Chip seal operations begin this week in Pierre
Weather permitting, the City of Pierre will begin its 2022 chip seal operation today (Aug. 10, 2022). Throughout the operation, the city will chip seal more than 100 blocks of street. “No parking” signs will be placed in construction areas prior to road work. Because chip sealing is a rolling operation, traffic disruptions will be minimal. However, flaggers will be at impacted intersections to guide motorists through work zones.
drgnews.com
Aug. 26 is the nomination deadline for annual SD Retailers Association awards
The South Dakota Retailers Association is accepting nominations for its annual awards– Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year and Community Service. Retailers Executive Director Nathan Sanderson says each January, individuals and families who own or operate outstanding businesses are honored during the Association’s annual banquet in Pierre.
Comments / 0