Grazia
Georgia Stanway: ‘It’s Incredible To Know We’ve Inspired A New Generation’
Sunday 31st July 2022 is a day I’ll never forget. I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous as I was walking onto the pitch. Ever since that final whistle went it’s been a dream come true. Nine long, hard weeks of training camp paid off in the best way – and the celebrations at the end of the game with all our friends and family there, it was just surreal.
Grazia
Serena Williams: ‘Believe Me, I Never Wanted To Choose Between Tennis And A Family. I Don’t Think It’s Fair’
I don’t have many things in common with Serena Williams, a world-famous athlete who has been ranked singles world number 1 in tennis and holds the record of 23 Grand Slam titles. A woman who has four Olympic gold medals, a glittering cast of Hollywood friends, and graces the cover of this month’s US Vogue. But when she told the magazine this week that she’s decided to step back from tennis to focus on her family, because ‘something had to give’, I found myself nodding along in weary recognition.
I’ve got big, muscular legs – and I’m finally proud of them
I’ve started wearing shorts for the first time, aged 39. I’ve got some serious legs on me – and by serious, I mean funny. They’re short, they’re thick, they’re hench. They’re the sort of legs that when people see them, they think: “I might have ham for lunch.”
