Georgia Stanway: ‘It’s Incredible To Know We’ve Inspired A New Generation’

Sunday 31st July 2022 is a day I’ll never forget. I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous as I was walking onto the pitch. Ever since that final whistle went it’s been a dream come true. Nine long, hard weeks of training camp paid off in the best way – and the celebrations at the end of the game with all our friends and family there, it was just surreal.
Serena Williams: ‘Believe Me, I Never Wanted To Choose Between Tennis And A Family. I Don’t Think It’s Fair’

I don’t have many things in common with Serena Williams, a world-famous athlete who has been ranked singles world number 1 in tennis and holds the record of 23 Grand Slam titles. A woman who has four Olympic gold medals, a glittering cast of Hollywood friends, and graces the cover of this month’s US Vogue. But when she told the magazine this week that she’s decided to step back from tennis to focus on her family, because ‘something had to give’, I found myself nodding along in weary recognition.
