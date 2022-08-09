Sunday 31st July 2022 is a day I’ll never forget. I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous as I was walking onto the pitch. Ever since that final whistle went it’s been a dream come true. Nine long, hard weeks of training camp paid off in the best way – and the celebrations at the end of the game with all our friends and family there, it was just surreal.

