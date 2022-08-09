Read full article on original website
Eater
Japanese Burger Spot Brings Slathered Wagyu Beef Patties and Karaage Sandwiches to OC
In recent years, Old Towne Orange, a neighborhood known for its local businesses, has become an area for up-and-coming restaurants. Two weeks ago, Ojai Burger joined the bustling community plaza at 238 W. Chapman Avenue sharing its blend of American classics and Japanese flavors in a space previously occupied by Buttermilk Chicken.
Eater
Popular Stoner Food Pop-Up Tio Baby’s Is Now a Permanent Bar in Fremont
Former Westward chef Will Gordon’s pop-up Tio Baby’s grew a loyal following during his seven months cooking at Capitol Hill bar Rose Temple. Last summer, it was easily one of the best spots to grab a snack after a night of drinking or smoking weed in the neighborhood.
Cafe Red
This Rainier Valley coffee shop understands that coconut flavors hit just right when it’s warm outside. Enter the Oatnilla, a cold brew creation involving oat milk and organic vanilla—and during the summer, Cafe Red adds chocolate and coconut to this chilly coffee elixir, which makes for a tropical-inspired drink that you'll want to consume at 8am. If you’re reading this in November because you believe that iced coffee is a way of life, they have pumpkin spice and peppermint mocha versions, too.
Un Caffe Altamura
Un Caffe Altamura is a counter-service European spot that’s about as casual as someone’s living room. It’s versatile, since it’s open for breakfast and lunch service during the day and transitions to a wine bar in the evenings. There’s plenty of smaller bites on the menu and few dishes cost more than $20. From ham and cheese croissants to matcha pancakes with blueberry-basil creme fraiche, they serve exactly the kind of food you’d want after a morning stroll along the pier. If you’re looking to share something more substantial, they have a couple of seafood pastas and entrees like a piece of grilled salmon on brioche.
Aroma Coffee and Tea Co.
If you’re wondering where all of Studio City is at any point in the day, the answer is Aroma Cafe. This all-day coffee shop/screenwriter safehouse on Tujunga is absolutely slammed during weekend brunch, but you should expect a line at all times of the week. And everybody’s here for two reasons: a big menu full of solid sandwiches, salads, and wraps and a winding back patio ideal for finally finishing that pilot you started last year. If you’re there for breakfast, we like the brioche french toast and bagel BLT.
I visited the Guy Fieri restaurant that's on every Carnival cruise, and it was a far cry from an average fast-food meal
I tried Guy's Burger Joint, a Guy Fieri-created restaurant that's on all Carnival Cruise Line ships. The menu has five different burgers and a wide array of toppings and sauces. My favorite burger had two patties — one was made of beef and the other of bacon.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
Eater
A Pair of Restaurants to Watch Are Coming to Las Colinas
A little bit of Monaco is coming to Las Colinas. On September 16, Monaco Restaurant will open in the Water Street area, facing the canals — and yes, there will be gondola service. David Lamberti, the owner of Lamberti’s Ristorante in Irving, is opening a place that takes its...
Why Two Jean-Georges Alums Opened a Restaurant 'in the Middle of Nowhere'
When Brendan Ullman and Tyler O'Toole met in 2017 as young chefs at Jean-Georges, the two-Michelin-star namesake restaurant of Jean-George Vongerichten, they soon fell into a post-work ritual. After an intense shift that ended at 3 a.m., says Ullman, "we didn't have anywhere local to get drinks, because the bar across the street had closed down." The best they could do was a 24-hour drugstore that sold beer.
Ceviche Project
If we’ve learned anything from Wes Anderson movies, it’s that it’s OK to obsess over details. The people at Ceviche Project understand this. Because when there’s real substance beneath the style, that extra flair makes everything better. This seafood spot on Hyperion in Silver Lake packs...
yankodesign.com
This Keurig-style appliance dispenses shaved-ice desserts and slushies on demand!
Designed for kitchen and frozen-appliance brand Crownful, the Slush Machine is a rather memorable, iconic-looking device that’s simple on the eyes and simple to use too. Looking almost like an inverted ice cone, the machine shaves ice on demand, dispensing fine slush into the vessel below to make frozen desserts, slushies, or to just upgrade your iced tea or iced-coffee game!
Time Out Global
Yantra reopens with refreshed Indian fare and stunning new interiors
If the namesake sounds familiar to you, that is because it probably is. This past year, Yantra underwent major reworks, shedding its former skin of serving up butter chicken and tikka masalas all around. With the refreshed menu, time-honoured recipes are placed on a pedestal, taking your tastebuds on a rich gastronomic journey around India.
Aquavit, Scandinavia’s Favorite Spiced Spirit, Is Coming to the US
Click here to read the full article. Americans love our booze—vodka, tequila, Canadian whisky and of course our homegrown category of bourbon. But aquavit? Really? And come to think of it, what on earth is aquavit anyway? A new Los Angeles-based company is saying “yes,” “yes,” and “we’ll teach you all about it.” The name aquavit comes from the Latin “aquae vitae,” or “water of life.” This centuries-old spirit is typically associated with Scandinavian countries like Norway, Sweden and Denmark. It’s produced by flavoring a neutral grain spirit, predominantly with caraway but also other botanicals, and traditionally it’s served as an...
The Bear Fuels Massive Demand for Italian Beef Sandwiches
Yes, chef! Thanks to FX's The Bear, demand for Italian beef sandwiches has skyrocketed, according to an article in the New York Times. The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as a Michelin-star chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. The series centers on Carmy's (White) efforts to keep the restaurant afloat — as told through many close-ups of juicy beef.
Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now
If you love beer, you're in the right place—at the right time. With over 9,000 breweries in the United States alone, there are more craft beer varieties, styles, and flavors than ever. And, every day, experimentation and innovation are taking beer in new directions. To keep track of what's brewing, we're taste-testing and calling out […]
How to Make a Singapore Sling, a Classic Gin Cocktail That Packs a Juicy Punch
Click here to read the full article. Most of what you know about the Singapore Sling is wrong. And also maybe right. It’s hard to say. Some cocktails have a history so contested, so laden with switchbacks and apocrypha, the general experience is like opening a compass to find the needle spinning freely in place. Let’s start with what we know: Everyone seems to agree it’s a gin drink, so we have that going for us. Almost everyone also agrees that it has citrus, so there’s that too, so long as you don’t mind that half say lemon and the other...
6 Lesser-Known Wines to Drink This Summer, Courtesy of a Sommelier
This story is an exclusive sneak peek of Wondercade, the new newsletter from Neil Patrick Harris produced in partnership with InsideHook Studios. You can sign up — for free — to receive it right here. Okay so July is in the rearview and summer is ON. There is...
White Dog Cafe set to host 5th annual Dining Out for the Dogs
The White Dog Cafe and WMMR's Preston and Steve will host the Fifth Annual Dining Out for the Dogs Monday, August 22, 2022, starting at 5 pm to raise funds for Alpha Bravo Canine, Philadelphia's first and only 501(c)3 organization that donates service dogs to US veterans suffering from debilitating medical and psychological problems as a result of their active combat duty.
High West Has Brought Back Its Surprisingly Delicious Blend of Rye, Bourbon and Scotch
Click here to read the full article. Utah distillery High West is set to launch the 2022 version of its Campfire whiskey this month, a summertime transatlantic blend of liquid from the unlikely trio of Utah, Indiana and Scotland. Trust us when we say this tastes much better than the DIY method of mixing together some Jim Beam, Old Overholt and Laphroaig in a glass at home. High West is located in Park City, Utah, with two facilities making whiskey in the nearby mountains and in the city’s Old Town. Indeed, some of this in-house produced rye whiskey is making it...
