Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
New Bryan Co. distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created
ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Here are the richest people in Georgia, according to Forbes’ 2022 billionaires list
ATLANTA — Can you guess who the richest people in Georgia are?. Forbes has released its yearly list of worldwide billionaires and out of 2,668 billionaires worldwide, 18 Georgia residents made the list, according to Patch.com. They are business owners and tech titans, media moguls and restaurant founders --...
WJCL
Savannah Mall, on 40-acre property, sells at auction for more than $8 million
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Mall has a new owner. The 469,000 square foot, more than 40-acre property sold Wednesday following a three day auction for $8.25 million. Bidding began Monday with an initial offering of $2.5 million but the auction saw the majority of bids come in during the final minutes Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High-speed affordable internet coming to rural Georgia
CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) — Many rural areas across the country, including right here in Georgia, lack access to high-speed, affordable internet. But help may soon be on the way. The Biden administration is directing millions of dollars in loans and grants to support internet projects. The USDA is making access to internet a little bit […]
Clayton News Daily
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Georgia using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kemp says Georgia had record-breaking fiscal year, boasting job creation and investment
ATLANTA — One day after Stacey Abrams revealed her economic plan, Gov. Brian Kemp made a big economic announcement of his own. Kemp said it was another record year for Georgia’s economy. “We tell people all the time we live in the best state to live, work and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Dust from thousands of miles away is producing hazy skies in southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
Dusty, dry air will continue to hang around southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Here's a quick video explanation of where the dust originated, how it traveled thousands of miles, and the impacts to allergy sufferers. Plus, the forecast for when the dust departs our area. Jeremy Nelson. WJCL 22 Chief...
What’s drawing Hollywood to the Peach State?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Film and television industry productions spent $4.4 billion in the state during the fiscal year. According to the Georgia film office, a total of 412 productions were hosted in the state of Georgia between July 2021 and the end of June 2022. So, what’s drawing light, camera, and action to the […]
YouTube magnet fishers pull bag full of military equipment, 86 rockets out of Georgia river
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Two magnet fishers found a bag full of military equipment and active rockets in Georgia river, but they are now facing fines for how they discovered the items. Jackson and Nachtwey are magnet fishers who love to explore and upload their adventures to YouTube. They...
connectsavannah.com
INTRODUCTIONS: Meet Whitney Hall
Whitney Hall is a Savannah native and Air National Guard service member who is gearing up to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her business, HallofSneakz. Voted Connect Savannah’s ‘Best Shoe Store’ in 2021 and 2022, HallofSneakz is a specialty sneaker boutique that vends exclusive and sought-after athletic shoes. Hall initially started HallofSneakz as an online retailer back in 2016 from her apartment in Atlanta. And last year, Hall opened her first brick and mortar store in the heart of downtown Savannah at 30 W York St.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
S.C., Ga. state agencies compete for ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Which state has the sharpest looking police car and will come out on top?. South Carolina’s Highway Patrol and Georgia State Patrol are two of the agencies in the running for the annual contest to decide “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser.”. Dozens of state agencies...
Middle Georgia neighbors say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
BONAIRE, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia homeowners say that an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives...
wabe.org
Georgians without air conditioning endure dangerous heat
On a recent, brutally hot day in Savannah, a group of seniors cooled off in their local community center, in West Savannah. Mahogany Bowers, the founder of local nonprofit Blessings in a Bookbag, joined them with some refreshment: juice, water and on this particular day, a little something extra — box fans.
luxuryrealestate.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, GA Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Local officials cannot regulate dumping stinky animal processing waste at farms in Georgia
State law provides specific protection for where soil amendments are used — forbidding counties from any regulation. The result? Soil amendments are being spread on farms near neighborhoods or along waterways throughout rural Georgia.
AOL Corp
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, August 08, 2022
In the weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status decreased to LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. Positive cases have increased significantly over the past few weeks. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
wtoc.com
Search suspended for person missing in Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has suspended the search for a missing person who reportedly went in the Savannah River on Sunday. A portion of River Street was closed Sunday evening as first responders began searching. Officials are working to determine how the person ended up in the Savannah River.
Comments / 1