ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
WJCL

New Bryan Co. distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created

ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Industry
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
WSAV News 3

High-speed affordable internet coming to rural Georgia

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) — Many rural areas across the country, including right here in Georgia, lack access to high-speed, affordable internet. But help may soon be on the way.  The Biden administration is directing millions of dollars in loans and grants to support internet projects.  The USDA is making access to internet a little bit […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Savannah#Gulf Coast#Business Industry#Linus Business#Gpa#Warehouse Union
WSAV News 3

What’s drawing Hollywood to the Peach State?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Film and television industry productions spent $4.4 billion in the state during the fiscal year. According to the Georgia film office, a total of 412 productions were hosted in the state of Georgia between July 2021 and the end of June 2022. So, what’s drawing light, camera, and action to the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

INTRODUCTIONS: Meet Whitney Hall

Whitney Hall is a Savannah native and Air National Guard service member who is gearing up to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her business, HallofSneakz. Voted Connect Savannah’s ‘Best Shoe Store’ in 2021 and 2022, HallofSneakz is a specialty sneaker boutique that vends exclusive and sought-after athletic shoes. Hall initially started HallofSneakz as an online retailer back in 2016 from her apartment in Atlanta. And last year, Hall opened her first brick and mortar store in the heart of downtown Savannah at 30 W York St.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
wabe.org

Georgians without air conditioning endure dangerous heat

On a recent, brutally hot day in Savannah, a group of seniors cooled off in their local community center, in West Savannah. Mahogany Bowers, the founder of local nonprofit Blessings in a Bookbag, joined them with some refreshment: juice, water and on this particular day, a little something extra — box fans.
SAVANNAH, GA
luxuryrealestate.com

Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, GA Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category

– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
AOL Corp

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Weekly COVID Report | Monday, August 08, 2022

In the weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status decreased to LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. Positive cases have increased significantly over the past few weeks. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Search suspended for person missing in Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has suspended the search for a missing person who reportedly went in the Savannah River on Sunday. A portion of River Street was closed Sunday evening as first responders began searching. Officials are working to determine how the person ended up in the Savannah River.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy