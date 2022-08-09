ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Irish learning from experienced coaching staff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the challenges for the Fighting Irish in fall camp is having to get used to a new coaching staff. Luckily, for a team with national championship aspirations, it helps when all the new coaches have experience playing or coaching in a College Football Playoff game or a Super Bowl.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?

The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
South Bend, IN
WNDU

‘An Evening at the Kroc’ taking place on Aug. 25

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
GRANGER, IN
103GBF

Jon Bon Jovi Makes Surprise Appearance in Notre Dame Football Karaoke Video

I recently wrote an article about a school janitor from Indiana who went viral with a video of his amazing performance of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing." I'm here to tell you now that this is NOT that kind of article. Yes, it's an article (and video) of people singing, and yes, the song is a megahit from the 80s, but that's where the similarities end. The singers may end up going viral with their performance, but not because of how amazing it is. Haha!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Holy Cross College introduces new president

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Holy Cross College introduced its new president on Wednesday. Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. Clark is the first president of the college who is not a Holy Cross brother or priest. Community members and city...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

WNDU Weather Noon 8/8/2022 Matt Y

Liberty Drive railroad crossing closed in Mishawaka for repairs.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Mishawaka officials share safety tips ahead of upcoming school year

Liberty Drive railroad crossing closed in Mishawaka for repairs.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Wawasee Schools To Formally Begin Looking At Combining 2 Middle Schools

SYRACUSE - Wawasee Schools will formally begin looking at combining Milford Middle School into Wawasee Middle School. During the Wawasee School Board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer said last week he sent out a newsletter to all Wawasee families to give them a heads-up on the issue. “We have...
MILFORD, IN
WNDU

Plans being made to combine Milford and Wawasee Middle Schools

WAWASEE, Ind. (WNDU) - At a board meeting on Tuesday, Wawasee Superintendent, Dr. Steve Troyer stated that it was time to start thinking of how to combine Milford’s 6th through 8th grades with Wawasee Middle School. Troyer said that at Milford, the 6th through 8th grades only have a...
MILFORD, IN
WNDU

Wednesday’s Child: Adventures with Jace

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There can be a number of reasons why a child is removed from a home and put in foster care. In the case of 10-year-old Jace, he was removed from a difficult situation. Jace is nonverbal and he has autism. But since he’s been in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Safety reminders as kids head back to school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer is winding down and kids are heading back to the classroom, but the hot temperatures are still here. That’s why it’s important to make sure your kids are staying hydrated at school. Many schools in Michiana are not air conditioned, and heat-related...
SOUTH BEND, IN
whatzup.com

Summer ’23 season at Wagon Wheel

Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., in Warsaw has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Season. The immersive “in-the-round” theater will welcome six shows to the stage next summer, starting in June and ending in August. The first show will be family friendly favorite The Little...
FORT WAYNE, IN

