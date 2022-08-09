Read full article on original website
Irish learning from experienced coaching staff
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the challenges for the Fighting Irish in fall camp is having to get used to a new coaching staff. Luckily, for a team with national championship aspirations, it helps when all the new coaches have experience playing or coaching in a College Football Playoff game or a Super Bowl.
Notre Dame AD: Big Ten deal with NBC ‘perfect’ for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick says the coming Big Ten television contract with NBC is a “perfect” way for the network to complement its deal with the Fighting Irish. Swarbrick held a live online chat for Notre Dame’s alumni association Wednesday,...
Notre Dame Ranks 5th In USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Poll
Notre Dame ranked 5th in the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll
‘An Evening at the Kroc’ taking place on Aug. 25
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July.
Jon Bon Jovi Makes Surprise Appearance in Notre Dame Football Karaoke Video
I recently wrote an article about a school janitor from Indiana who went viral with a video of his amazing performance of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing." I'm here to tell you now that this is NOT that kind of article. Yes, it's an article (and video) of people singing, and yes, the song is a megahit from the 80s, but that's where the similarities end. The singers may end up going viral with their performance, but not because of how amazing it is. Haha!
Holy Cross College introduces new president
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Holy Cross College introduced its new president on Wednesday. Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. Clark is the first president of the college who is not a Holy Cross brother or priest. Community members and city...
WNDU Weather Noon 8/8/2022 Matt Y
Liberty Drive railroad crossing closed in Mishawaka for repairs.
Back-to-School: School City of Mishawaka students return to the classroom
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Class is officially back in session for students in the School City of Mishawaka. 16 Morning News Now stopped by John Young Middle School on Wednesday morning to chat with Principal Mike Fisher and Superintendent Dr. Theodore Stevens. They say they are so excited for the...
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
Mishawaka officials share safety tips ahead of upcoming school year
Upton is visiting communities in Michigan's 6th Congressional District to acknowledge recipients of federal grants that he helped support in congress. Political leaders are reacting after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. Liberty Drive railroad crossing closed in Mishawaka for repairs.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Schools To Formally Begin Looking At Combining 2 Middle Schools
SYRACUSE - Wawasee Schools will formally begin looking at combining Milford Middle School into Wawasee Middle School. During the Wawasee School Board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer said last week he sent out a newsletter to all Wawasee families to give them a heads-up on the issue. “We have...
Plans being made to combine Milford and Wawasee Middle Schools
WAWASEE, Ind. (WNDU) - At a board meeting on Tuesday, Wawasee Superintendent, Dr. Steve Troyer stated that it was time to start thinking of how to combine Milford’s 6th through 8th grades with Wawasee Middle School. Troyer said that at Milford, the 6th through 8th grades only have a...
Wednesday’s Child: Adventures with Jace
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There can be a number of reasons why a child is removed from a home and put in foster care. In the case of 10-year-old Jace, he was removed from a difficult situation. Jace is nonverbal and he has autism. But since he’s been in...
Safety reminders as kids head back to school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer is winding down and kids are heading back to the classroom, but the hot temperatures are still here. That’s why it’s important to make sure your kids are staying hydrated at school. Many schools in Michiana are not air conditioned, and heat-related...
whatzup.com
Summer ’23 season at Wagon Wheel
Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., in Warsaw has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Season. The immersive “in-the-round” theater will welcome six shows to the stage next summer, starting in June and ending in August. The first show will be family friendly favorite The Little...
Fox 19
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
