Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Balloons over Rockbridge

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Caron shared a photo from the “Down at the Farm” concert series in Ashland! Also, Cindy took a trip out to Lexington for Balloons over Rockbridge. Lastly, Judy sent photos from her latest vacay - this time from Jamaica!. Now it’s...
ASHLAND, VA
wmra.org

Former Charlottesville journalist reflects on iconic, and troubling, Unite the Right photo

Among the images to emerge from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville nearly five years ago was Ryan Kelly’s Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of a white supremacist driving his car into a crowd of counter protesters. Kelly now lives and works in Richmond. Five years after the rally, VPM News Director Elliott Robinson chatted with the journalist about the impact of his iconic and troubling photograph. Robinson and Kelly previously worked together at The Progress, but not at the time of the rally.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Carytown’s Sweet, Sticky Thing

This year, the Carytown Watermelon Festival falls on Aug. 14, which also happens to be the birthday of a former merchant who assisted in starting the event. “How about that? I’ve invited 100,000 people to my birthday party,” Jo Anne Draucker says. The festival grew out of...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

31st Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park Aug. 20

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Elegba Folklore Society is hosting the 31st Down Home Family Reunion: A Celebration of African American Folklife. The festival connects different aspects of West African cultural traditions with African Americans and shows West African culture’s influence on the American South. Audiences will be exposed to the artistic expressions of African world cultures in a lively, colorful and informative celebration.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac: Trusts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah McCurry, Attorney with Winslow, McCurry and MacCormac, stopped by the show to share her insight on trusts. Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or visit their website.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
NBC12

Fox tests positive for rabies near Richmond National Battlefield Park

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District says a fox tested positive for the rabies virus in the Mechanicsville area. The health district says the fox was in the areas surrounding Totopotomoy Creek and Richmond National Battlefield Park, including areas along Shelton Pointe Drive, the Bluffs at Bell Creek and Avondale subdivisions.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
WTVR-TV

14th Annual Citywide Back2School Rally

RICHMOND, Va. -- Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. has been an active part of our community for over 10 years. In just a few days they will be hosting their 14th Annual Citywide Back to School Rally. Joining us live in the studio is founder and director of the coalition Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Dr. Gail Towns, former School Board Member and former School Board Chair for Richmond Public Schools, and Sheriff Antionette Irving to share more.
RICHMOND, VA

