WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Balloons over Rockbridge
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Caron shared a photo from the “Down at the Farm” concert series in Ashland! Also, Cindy took a trip out to Lexington for Balloons over Rockbridge. Lastly, Judy sent photos from her latest vacay - this time from Jamaica!. Now it’s...
wmra.org
Former Charlottesville journalist reflects on iconic, and troubling, Unite the Right photo
Among the images to emerge from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville nearly five years ago was Ryan Kelly’s Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of a white supremacist driving his car into a crowd of counter protesters. Kelly now lives and works in Richmond. Five years after the rally, VPM News Director Elliott Robinson chatted with the journalist about the impact of his iconic and troubling photograph. Robinson and Kelly previously worked together at The Progress, but not at the time of the rally.
‘My purpose in life is to serve’: Afghan refugee continues to help others at his second restaurant in Henrico
One Afghan Refugee is preparing to open another restaurant location in Henrico to continue to serve the community.
Italian restaurateur opening third eatery in Bon Air
When Filippo Genova bought a commercial building in Bon Air in 2018, he knew he had finally found an opening for his long-sought restaurant in the Southside neighborhood.
richmondmagazine.com
Carytown’s Sweet, Sticky Thing
This year, the Carytown Watermelon Festival falls on Aug. 14, which also happens to be the birthday of a former merchant who assisted in starting the event. “How about that? I’ve invited 100,000 people to my birthday party,” Jo Anne Draucker says. The festival grew out of...
NBC12
31st Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park Aug. 20
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Elegba Folklore Society is hosting the 31st Down Home Family Reunion: A Celebration of African American Folklife. The festival connects different aspects of West African cultural traditions with African Americans and shows West African culture’s influence on the American South. Audiences will be exposed to the artistic expressions of African world cultures in a lively, colorful and informative celebration.
First Annual Watermelon Festival arrives in Petersburg this week
Watermelon lovers are in luck this summer -- another watermelon festival is on its way, this time in Petersburg.
WTVR-TV
Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac: Trusts
RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah McCurry, Attorney with Winslow, McCurry and MacCormac, stopped by the show to share her insight on trusts. Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or visit their website.
Virginia woman is on mission to ensure veterans 'have not been forgotten'
A Central Virginia veteran who spent years overcoming personal challenges is now making it her mission to help other veterans.
He's spent years helping people recover. Now, he's celebrating 40 years sober.
A man who has dedicated his life to helping people overcome substance use disorder is now celebrating 40 years in recovery.
Petersburg hosting back-to-school celebration this weekend
PCPS' annual 'Back 2 School' kickoff event at the Petersburg Sports Complex will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
rvahub.com
Henrico families can get a jump on the upcoming school year at the 2022 Back-to-School Kickoff
This year’s event will be at Glen Allen High School from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. Families can enjoy music, food trucks, and games, register for school, talk with HCPS leaders, and more. While school starts on Monday, August 29th, a week earlier than previous years, HCPS families can get...
NBC12
Fox tests positive for rabies near Richmond National Battlefield Park
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District says a fox tested positive for the rabies virus in the Mechanicsville area. The health district says the fox was in the areas surrounding Totopotomoy Creek and Richmond National Battlefield Park, including areas along Shelton Pointe Drive, the Bluffs at Bell Creek and Avondale subdivisions.
NME
Richmond, Virginia residents pay tribute to MF DOOM by naming street sweeper ‘MF BROOM’
Residents of Richmond, Virginia have honoured the late MF DOOM by naming a street sweeper MF BROOM. The New York rapper and producer, who died in 2020, received the posthumous tribute after coming out top of a crowdsourced naming contest. Community organisation Venture Richmond handled the naming by gathering ideas...
A little cooler Thursday
It will stay muggy overnight with leftover storms decreasing. Thursday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.
WTVR-TV
Save the Date: Chesterfield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.'s Scholarship Golf Tournament
RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Friday, August 26th! The Chesterfield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting its 4th Scholarship Golf Tournament. Golfers, sponsors and donors are requested. The event will take place at Birkdale Golf Club, located at 8511 Royal Birkdale Drive in Chesterfield...
More than 2,000 without power in Chesterfield Wednesday
Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday caused thousands of homes and businesses to lose power in several localities in Central Virginia.
Cold case playing cards handed out at Richmond City Jail
Authorities are handing out decks of cards with photos of homicide victims on them to people incarcerated at the Richmond City Justice Center in an effort to help solve cold cases.
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
WTVR-TV
14th Annual Citywide Back2School Rally
RICHMOND, Va. -- Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. has been an active part of our community for over 10 years. In just a few days they will be hosting their 14th Annual Citywide Back to School Rally. Joining us live in the studio is founder and director of the coalition Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Dr. Gail Towns, former School Board Member and former School Board Chair for Richmond Public Schools, and Sheriff Antionette Irving to share more.
