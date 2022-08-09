ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

coast931.com

St. Peters Italian Bazaar kicks off week of festivities

The St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar planning committee kicked off a week of festivities on Friday by delivering the Italian national flag to Portland City Hall. The flag was flown atop City Hall over the weekend, for the first time ever, to mark the 96th annual Italian Bazaar. Willie Audet,...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues

AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Massive fire destroys barn at Gorham dairy farm, 4 cows killed

GORHAM (WGME) -- A barn was destroyed and several cows are dead after a fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Fire officials say it took more than an hour to get control over the massive blaze. Crews responded to Flaggy Meadow Farm, a dairy farm on Flaggy Meadow Road, around 8:40...
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot near Town Fair Tire in South Portland Wednesday morning. South Portland officials say the car was not occupied at the time. Officials say a broken water main in the Staples Plaza is the likely cause...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Italian Food#Charity#St Peter#The Jim Ciampi Band
WGME

Staffing Shortages force Casco Bay Lines to change ferry schedules

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay Lines is making changes to the remainder of its summer schedule amid ongoing staffing shortages. The temporary alterations will impact the morning commute for the ferry's downbay sailing schedule. They will take effect Saturday, August 13. They are blaming staffing shortages and hope to avoid...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Ask The I-Team: Have flight paths out of the Portland Jetport changed?

Earlier this summer, the Portland Jetport closed its runway for a major reconstruction project. It disrupted flight patterns across several communities while they used a backup runway, but most of that work has been completed. Reggie asked the CBS113 I-Team:. "Why are there still flights going over my home in...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

30 first responders help free woman whose leg got stuck between rocks in Buxton

BUXTON (WGME) -- It took 30 first responders to help free a 22-year-old woman after her leg got stuck between two rocks at Pleasant Point Park in Buxton on Sunday. Buxton Fire and Rescue says crews responded to Pleasant Point Park near the Route 202 bridge around 5:40 p.m. and found a 22-year-old female partially in the water with her knee stuck in the ledge that lines the banks of the Saco River.
BUXTON, ME
WGME

Voters overwhelmingly reject $31.6M RSU 4 school expansion

LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- Voters in central Maine overwhelmingly reject a school board’s proposal for a nearly $32 million construction project, according to the Sun Journal. The proposal for RSU 4, which includes Litchfield, Sabattus, and Wales, would've added an addition to Oak Hill Middle School. The expansion would have...
LITCHFIELD, ME
WGME

State investigates property changes along Sebago Lake shoreline

RAYMOND (WGME)-- Raymond town officials aren't the only ones taking action after unpermitted changes along the Sebago Lake shoreline. CBS13 has learned the state has its own investigation into a property owner and a contractor. State environmental officials issued a violation notice back in the fall. It was issued to...
RAYMOND, ME
WGME

Portland records first official heatwave in more than a year

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland recorded its first official heatwave since June 2021 on Tuesday. A heatwave is defined by three or more consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or hotter. On Sunday, Portland reached 96 degrees. On Monday, the high was 95. Tuesday, the high was 91. Both Monday and...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

University of Maine begins search for new athletic director

PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine will soon have a new athletic director. Monday, Ken Ralph announced he was leaving Orono to become the new AD at Southwestern University. Ralph has directed UMaine's athletic department for the past four years. His final day will be August 31. UMaine...
ORONO, ME
WGME

Officials needed for Maine high school field hockey

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine high school sports season officially gets underway Monday as training camps open up throughout the state. One area that’s been an issue for the past year or so is the need for officials in all sports, especially in field hockey. Longtime Thornton Academy field...
PORTLAND, ME

