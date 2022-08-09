Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
coast931.com
St. Peters Italian Bazaar kicks off week of festivities
The St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar planning committee kicked off a week of festivities on Friday by delivering the Italian national flag to Portland City Hall. The flag was flown atop City Hall over the weekend, for the first time ever, to mark the 96th annual Italian Bazaar. Willie Audet,...
WGME
Community comes together to help Gray farmer whose well dried up
GRAY (WGME) – On one of the hottest days of the year, a community came together to help a Maine farmer with a dried-up well. When Kate Salvato woke up Sunday, her well had completely dried up. Not knowing where to turn to get the water she knew her...
WGME
Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues
AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
WGME
CLYNK sites across Maine overflowing with bags amid unprecedented demand
PORTLAND (WGME) -- CLYNK is still taking cans and bottles, even as bags pile up. Sites from York to Damariscotta have been backed up recently. The company says there are a lot of issues contributing to the problem. Betty Lasu collects cans to help children in Sudan. “Like right now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Portland firefighters collect bike helmets for Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland firefighters dropped off more than 40 bike helmets to the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine in Portland Monday. The helmets were gathered during a helmet drive that ran throughout July. It all started because two firefighters say when they are out in the...
WGME
Changes along Sebago Lake's shoreline draw scrutiny, concern for drinking water
RAYMOND (WGME)-- Building restrictions around Sebago Lake are meant to protect the drinking water for hundreds of thousands of Mainers, but according to leaders in one town, not everyone is playing by the rules. Officials in the town of Raymond say a property owner is making drastic changes along the...
WGME
Massive fire destroys barn at Gorham dairy farm, 4 cows killed
GORHAM (WGME) -- A barn was destroyed and several cows are dead after a fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Fire officials say it took more than an hour to get control over the massive blaze. Crews responded to Flaggy Meadow Farm, a dairy farm on Flaggy Meadow Road, around 8:40...
WGME
Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot near Town Fair Tire in South Portland Wednesday morning. South Portland officials say the car was not occupied at the time. Officials say a broken water main in the Staples Plaza is the likely cause...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Staffing Shortages force Casco Bay Lines to change ferry schedules
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay Lines is making changes to the remainder of its summer schedule amid ongoing staffing shortages. The temporary alterations will impact the morning commute for the ferry's downbay sailing schedule. They will take effect Saturday, August 13. They are blaming staffing shortages and hope to avoid...
WGME
RSU 4 hopeful community will find solution after voters reject building new school
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Voters in a central Maine community overwhelmingly rejected a new school building that would’ve raised their taxes by hundreds of dollars. The question had hung over the three towns of RSU 4, Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales, for months. Tuesday night, about 90 percent of voters voted...
WGME
Ask The I-Team: Have flight paths out of the Portland Jetport changed?
Earlier this summer, the Portland Jetport closed its runway for a major reconstruction project. It disrupted flight patterns across several communities while they used a backup runway, but most of that work has been completed. Reggie asked the CBS113 I-Team:. "Why are there still flights going over my home in...
WGME
Maine man accused of stalking New Hampshire student while working as school bus driver
GREENLAND, NH (WGME) – A Maine man who is a school bus driver in New Hampshire has been charged with interstate stalking. In court documents, officials say 39-year-old Michael Chick is accused of threatening the lives of the boy’s family and asking for inappropriate pictures and videos. Chick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
WGME
30 first responders help free woman whose leg got stuck between rocks in Buxton
BUXTON (WGME) -- It took 30 first responders to help free a 22-year-old woman after her leg got stuck between two rocks at Pleasant Point Park in Buxton on Sunday. Buxton Fire and Rescue says crews responded to Pleasant Point Park near the Route 202 bridge around 5:40 p.m. and found a 22-year-old female partially in the water with her knee stuck in the ledge that lines the banks of the Saco River.
WGME
Voters overwhelmingly reject $31.6M RSU 4 school expansion
LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- Voters in central Maine overwhelmingly reject a school board’s proposal for a nearly $32 million construction project, according to the Sun Journal. The proposal for RSU 4, which includes Litchfield, Sabattus, and Wales, would've added an addition to Oak Hill Middle School. The expansion would have...
WGME
State investigates property changes along Sebago Lake shoreline
RAYMOND (WGME)-- Raymond town officials aren't the only ones taking action after unpermitted changes along the Sebago Lake shoreline. CBS13 has learned the state has its own investigation into a property owner and a contractor. State environmental officials issued a violation notice back in the fall. It was issued to...
WGME
'Thieves are going to find a way:' New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A law to help prevent catalytic converter thefts goes into effect Monday. A catalytic converter can cost an upwards of $2,500 depending on the vehicle. "It keeps the smog and the air clean as it comes out of the vehicle to help with emissions," Portland Service Center Co-Owner Cody Webster said.
WGME
Portland records first official heatwave in more than a year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland recorded its first official heatwave since June 2021 on Tuesday. A heatwave is defined by three or more consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or hotter. On Sunday, Portland reached 96 degrees. On Monday, the high was 95. Tuesday, the high was 91. Both Monday and...
WGME
University of Maine begins search for new athletic director
PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine will soon have a new athletic director. Monday, Ken Ralph announced he was leaving Orono to become the new AD at Southwestern University. Ralph has directed UMaine's athletic department for the past four years. His final day will be August 31. UMaine...
WGME
Officials needed for Maine high school field hockey
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine high school sports season officially gets underway Monday as training camps open up throughout the state. One area that’s been an issue for the past year or so is the need for officials in all sports, especially in field hockey. Longtime Thornton Academy field...
Comments / 0