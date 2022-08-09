ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?

The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Bumble, Sonos & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:. Walt Disney — Shares of the entertainment company jumped 5.8% after Disney posted better-than-expected Disney+ subscription numbers for the previous quarter. Subscriptions came in at 152.1 million, above the expected 147.76 million according to StreetAccount. Disney's earnings per share and revenue also topped estimates.
Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks on Micron Demand Woes

The latest batch of corporate earnings updates sparked a selloff in stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the path lower. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard after Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) reported its second-quarter results. For the three-month period, the cruise operator brought in revenue of $1.2 billion and recorded a per-share loss of $1.14, missing analysts' consensus estimates. And in the company's earnings call, CEO Frank Del Rio said that bookings in the second half remain below the "extraordinarily strong" levels they were at in 2019. This sparked a 10.6% drop in NCLH stock to a point not much above its pandemic lows. Other travel-related names like Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL, -5.6%) and American Airlines (AAL, -2.7%) fell as well.
Warby Parker Widens Quarterly Losses by $32 Million; Revises Outlook

Click here to read the full article. Warby Parker is still struggling to find the path to profitability in an era of inflation. The direct-to-consumer eyewear brand revealed quarterly earnings Thursday before the market opened, improving on top-line sales while also widening losses, thanks to increased expenses. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowThe Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at Mido Investors seemed unsure of how to interpret the results. Shares of Warby Parker teetered back and forth between positive and negative during pre-market hours, only to surge more than 19 percent at the start of Thursday’s...
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights

Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
Why Shares Of Turtle Beach Are Diving Monday

Shares of video game accessories Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR are falling after hours Monday after reporting second quarter financial results and an update to a strategic review. What Happened: Turtle Beach reported second-quarter revenue of $41.3 million, down from $78.6 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Analysts were estimating...
DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
