NASDAQ
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
Canada Goose Heats Up, Topping Sales Estimates
Click here to read the full article. Canada Goose Holdings gained momentum headed into the summer and Dani Reiss sees that as a sign of what’s to come as the weather cools. “So far, we’ve not seen any slowdown in demand from our consumers whatsoever,” the chairman and chief executive officer told WWD while detailing fiscal first-quarter results, which showed stronger-than-expected sales gains. More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' While consumers lower down the price scale are feeling the pinch of inflation and...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Envela Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Envela ELA earned $3.85 million, a 45.35% increase from the preceding quarter. Envela's sales decreased to $42.64 million, a 10.07% change since Q1. In Q1, Envela earned $2.65 million, whereas sales reached $47.41 million. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested Capital is a measure...
NASDAQ
Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Demand
Ralph Lauren Corp. RL has posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results have gained from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels and regions. Ralph Lauren has reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 in the fiscal...
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Universal Technical Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Universal Technical UTI posted Q3 earnings of $843 thousand, an increase from Q2 of 88.54%. Sales dropped to $101.00 million, a 1.06% decrease between quarters. Universal Technical earned $7.35 million, and sales totaled $102.09 million in Q2. What Is Return On Capital Employed?. Return on...
DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
Green Brick Partners Return On Capital Employed Overview
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Green Brick Partners GRBK earned $108.00 million, a 68.24% increase from the preceding quarter. Green Brick Partners also posted a total of $525.14 million in sales, a 33.42% increase since Q1. In Q1, Green Brick Partners earned $64.20 million, and total sales reached $393.62 million.
NASDAQ
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.67%....
NASDAQ
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Kornit Digital (KRNT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Kornit Digital (KRNT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.31 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.28. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.71%....
NASDAQ
SmileDirectClub (SDC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Guidance Cut
SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC reported a loss of 17 cents for second-quarter 2022, wider than the year-ago loss as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents. Revenues in the second quarter totaled $116.8 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The top line also declined 28.2% from the year-ago number. The company shipped roughly 62,705 unique aligner orders, down 17.8% sequentially. The quarter’s average aligner gross sales price (ASP) came in at $1,917, up 1.4% on a sequential basis.
NASDAQ
Westport (WPRT) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT incurred a loss of 7 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against a profit of 7 cents in the year-ago period. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. Westport registered consolidated revenues of $80 million in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.9 million. The top line rose 1% from the year-ago level of $79 million.
etfdailynews.com
Despegar.com (DESP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $112.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ
Franco-Nevada (FNV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Franco-Nevada (FNV) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.25%. A quarter ago,...
International Business Times
Singapore Bank OCBC's Q2 Profit Jumps 28%, Upbeat On Outlook
Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) reported a stronger-than-expected 28% jump in quarterly profit and gave a robust outlook as rising interest rates pushed up its net interest margins. With Singapore relaxing most of its COVID-19 local and travel restrictions since early April this year, banks are benefiting...
pulse2.com
Allbirds (BIRD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Allbirds (BIRD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Allbirds (BIRD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. – Net revenue increased 15% to $78.2 million compared to 2021 and increased 55% compared to 2020. – Net revenue in the United States...
