Four-star edge from the class of 2023 Jordan Renaud announced his official commitment date is September 19 via an Instagram post on Monday. The upcoming senior has narrowed down his offers and will choose between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners. Both schools have a long history of developing edge rushers and sending them to the NFL. Some famous defensive linemen that went to these schools were Lee Roy Selmon, Cedric Jones, Kenneth Murray, Anfernee Jennings, and Rashann Evans.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO