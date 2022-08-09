ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
State
Minnesota State
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Texas State
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
City
Kansas, OK
City
Miami, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Brent Venables
pdjnews.com

After film session incident, Cale Gundy ‘accepts

Longtime University of Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy has resigned owing to a film-session incident when he read aloud from a player’s tablet and uttered a racial slur. Gundy announced the decision with a lengthy statement on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. “Last week, during a film session,...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players. The...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cale Gundy Daughter News

The Cale Gundy situation is starting to get a little weird. Gundy, who was a staple on Oklahoma's coaching staff, suddenly resigned on Sunday night. He wrote in a statement that he noticed a player was distracted during a film session and decided to pick up his iPad and read what he wrote.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Big 12#American Football#Sooners#Cfp#Tigers#Sec#Apple Podcasts#Cowboys
Tide 100.9 FM

Four Star Edge Rusher Announces Commitment Date

Four-star edge from the class of 2023 Jordan Renaud announced his official commitment date is September 19 via an Instagram post on Monday. The upcoming senior has narrowed down his offers and will choose between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners. Both schools have a long history of developing edge rushers and sending them to the NFL. Some famous defensive linemen that went to these schools were Lee Roy Selmon, Cedric Jones, Kenneth Murray, Anfernee Jennings, and Rashann Evans.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
kosu.org

Headlines: Norman turnpike expansion, Critical Race Theory & Remembering Clu Galager

A turnpike expansion in Norman clears another hurdle. (NewsOK) Attorney General rejects call of new hearing for Richard Glossip. (NewsOK) Contract termination proceedings for Epic officially come to an end. (Tulsa World) Western Heights Board slams audit. (NewsOK) ACLU Oklahoma files lawsuit over the state’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban....
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy