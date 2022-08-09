Read full article on original website
Three Oklahoma Commits Feature in Preseason SI99
SI All-American's preseason SI99 debuted for the 2023 class on Tuesday, and there was plenty of Oklahoma flavor.
Justin Broiles Taking Pride in Playing This Year's Version of 'The Roy'
Superman's legend still lives on in Norman, and Justin Broiles is aiming to replicate the success.
COMMENTARY: Brent Venables' Actions Are Backing up His Words at Oklahoma
In accepting Cale Gundy's resignation this weekend, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables reinforced that no one person is bigger than OU's program.
Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma QB pledge and Elite 11 MVP, should be higher than No. 99 in SI99: Making the case
Sports Illustrated released its SI99 rankings Tuesday, listing the top 99 football prospects in America for the class of 2023. These lists are always subjective and fluid, particularly during the football season, so I imagine there will be some tweaks over the coming weeks. But one ranking stuck ...
Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners
Transfer from OU "not throwing shade," but likes his situation better in Fayetteville.
Why Andrew Raym Thinks Oklahoma's Offensive Line Did a '180' This Offseason
The OU center is confident all of Oklahoma's offseason work will pay off on the field this fall.
KOCO
High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about college
DEL CITY, Okla. — High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about where to go to college. For one Del City football player, it meant getting dozens of calls and letters from recruiters across the country. KOCO 5 spoke with Jaedon Foreman about what that process has been like.
Oklahoma WR Theo Wease 'Still Here, Standing Tall, Ready to Finish the Mission'
OU's offense will look to its senior wideout for both production and leadership.
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
pdjnews.com
After film session incident, Cale Gundy ‘accepts
Longtime University of Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy has resigned owing to a film-session incident when he read aloud from a player’s tablet and uttered a racial slur. Gundy announced the decision with a lengthy statement on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. “Last week, during a film session,...
Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy
Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players. The...
College Football World Reacts To Cale Gundy Daughter News
The Cale Gundy situation is starting to get a little weird. Gundy, who was a staple on Oklahoma's coaching staff, suddenly resigned on Sunday night. He wrote in a statement that he noticed a player was distracted during a film session and decided to pick up his iPad and read what he wrote.
Four Star Edge Rusher Announces Commitment Date
Four-star edge from the class of 2023 Jordan Renaud announced his official commitment date is September 19 via an Instagram post on Monday. The upcoming senior has narrowed down his offers and will choose between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners. Both schools have a long history of developing edge rushers and sending them to the NFL. Some famous defensive linemen that went to these schools were Lee Roy Selmon, Cedric Jones, Kenneth Murray, Anfernee Jennings, and Rashann Evans.
Oklahoma's Brent Venables Offers Another Response to Clarify Cale Gundy Resignation
Venables' latest statement, issued Monday afternoon, runs counter to Gundy's original portrayal of the controversial meeting and subsequent fallout.
Why did Cale Gundy resign from the University of Oklahoma?
CALE Gundy has had a stellar football career at the University of Oklahoma as a player and a coach. Unfortunately, he had to resign from his post as the assistant coach due to some comments he made. Why did Cale Gundy resign from the University of Oklahoma?. On Sunday 7...
Tulsa Little League player getting national attention for show of sportsmanship
A frightening moment ending with a remarkable display of sportsmanship. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis was hit in the head with a baseball Tuesday in the finals of the Southwest Region of the Little League World Series. Whichever team won this game would advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Former, Current Players And Coaches Come To Cale Gundy's Defense Following His Resignation
NORMAN, Okla. - Former and current Sooners sounded off following Sunday's announcement of Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy's resignation. News 9's Storme Jones had their reaction Monday on News 9 at 9 a.m.
Petition To Rehire Coach Cale Gundy Surpasses 8,000 Signatures
A petition for the University of Oklahoma to rehire coach Cale Gundy hit 8,700 signatures Wednesday morning. Gundy stepped down after repeatedly using a racially-charged word during a team film sessions.
kosu.org
Headlines: Norman turnpike expansion, Critical Race Theory & Remembering Clu Galager
A turnpike expansion in Norman clears another hurdle. (NewsOK) Attorney General rejects call of new hearing for Richard Glossip. (NewsOK) Contract termination proceedings for Epic officially come to an end. (Tulsa World) Western Heights Board slams audit. (NewsOK) ACLU Oklahoma files lawsuit over the state’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban....
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
