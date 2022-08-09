Read full article on original website
I'm 22 and I live in a 250-square-foot tiny home in the woods with my partner. Here's how we save space.
I utilize every inch of my woodland-themed tiny house with open-concept storage and functional furniture.
Home Renovations That Will Pay You Back
When it's time to remodel, many homeowners head to home improvement stores like Lowe's to buy the supplies they need to complete their home projects. It's a smart idea, especially since the right...
How Your Prevent Wood Rot Around Your Home
When it comes to preventable damage that can jeopardize your home, wood rot is definitely something for homeowners to keep an eye out for. In fact, according to Perma-Chink Systems, homeowners lose more of their houses due to wood rot than all other factors put together. Wood rot occurs when moisture, bare wood, and air combine to provide the perfect breeding ground for wood-destroying fungi. If left untreated, wood rot can actually spread over time and may lead to costly structural damage to your home, warns Houselogic.
How To Style A Fireplace In Any Room Of The House
A fireplace is a focal point that can make any space in your home feel more cozy and luxurious. Here's how to style a fireplace in any room of the house.
What To Do If Your Home Is Right Next To Your Neighbor's House
These days it's fairly common to live in neighborhoods where houses are squeezed right next to one another, like student photos in your high school's yearbook. While these types of neighborhoods can still be charming places to live, being up close and personal with your neighbor's property has some distinct disadvantages. For one, it can make homeowners feel like they lack privacy in their yard or even in their home. Also, if your neighbor's yard is a disaster area that's not befitting for your beautiful neighborhood, their proximity can definitely lower your home value when it's time to sell (per Trulia).
How To Frost Your Windows For Maximum Privacy
Frosted glass is a great alternative to curtains or blinds for added privacy while still letting light in. Here's how to frost your windows.
The Best String Lights for Bedrooms, Dorm Rooms & Photo Walls
Click here to read the full article. Bedroom aesthetics are huge, especially for teens and college kids who spend tons of time in their rooms. It’s the only space they have to make their own, and bedroom string lights always help to achieve the best cool and cozy vibe. Not only do twinkle lights look amazing, but they’re also functional to some degree in offering a perfect amount of illumination as a nightlight or setting the mood for movie nights. They’re the ideal back-to-school purchase for any high school or college student who wants a fresh start to help them feel...
Before and After: A $4,000 Luxe Laundry Room Redo Remembers Every Detail
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Laundry rooms technically only need two things: a washer and a dryer. But, after months of using them, it’ll become clear that they also greatly benefit from folding space, hanging space, and storage space.
The Best Way To Maximize A Small Garage
A garage is a great way to protect your car, but if you also use it for storage, the small space can be challenging to use. Here's how to maximize it.
