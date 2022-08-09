ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

How Your Prevent Wood Rot Around Your Home

When it comes to preventable damage that can jeopardize your home, wood rot is definitely something for homeowners to keep an eye out for. In fact, according to Perma-Chink Systems, homeowners lose more of their houses due to wood rot than all other factors put together. Wood rot occurs when moisture, bare wood, and air combine to provide the perfect breeding ground for wood-destroying fungi. If left untreated, wood rot can actually spread over time and may lead to costly structural damage to your home, warns Houselogic.
House Digest

What To Do If Your Home Is Right Next To Your Neighbor's House

These days it's fairly common to live in neighborhoods where houses are squeezed right next to one another, like student photos in your high school's yearbook. While these types of neighborhoods can still be charming places to live, being up close and personal with your neighbor's property has some distinct disadvantages. For one, it can make homeowners feel like they lack privacy in their yard or even in their home. Also, if your neighbor's yard is a disaster area that's not befitting for your beautiful neighborhood, their proximity can definitely lower your home value when it's time to sell (per Trulia).
SPY

The Best String Lights for Bedrooms, Dorm Rooms & Photo Walls

Click here to read the full article. Bedroom aesthetics are huge, especially for teens and college kids who spend tons of time in their rooms. It’s the only space they have to make their own, and bedroom string lights always help to achieve the best cool and cozy vibe. Not only do twinkle lights look amazing, but they’re also functional to some degree in offering a perfect amount of illumination as a nightlight or setting the mood for movie nights. They’re the ideal back-to-school purchase for any high school or college student who wants a fresh start to help them feel...
