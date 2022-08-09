ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Goes Peak Barbiecore in Hot Pink to Debut Camila Cabello on 'The Voice'

Click here to read the full article. A mystery is afoot for the new season of “The Voice,” but it’s nothing the show’s judges can’t handle — at least, in a humorous promotional video for the upcoming program. Welcoming new judge Camila Cabello, the Instagram clip finds the “Don’t Go Yet” singer arriving on set in a bright red suit and large gold hoop earrings. Completing her outfit is a gold pendant necklace, as well as a set of red sandals with thin front straps and block heels totaling at least 3-4 inches in height. The pair matches smoothly with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Entertainment
California Entertainment
extratv

Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy

Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes
TheDailyBeast

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry Chose Chaos This Week

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.If I were to describe my ideal night at a club—although “ideal” and “club” are not two words I would ever use in the same sentence—it would involve having pizza thrown at me by Katy Perry. (Frankly, pizza thrown at me by anyone.)My dream became some lucky revelers’ reality. A video went viral this week of the pop star at a Las Vegas party, where she...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Confirms Romance With Austin Kevitch As She Kisses Him In LA

It looks like Camila Cabello is officially off the market! The 25-year-old “Bam Bam” singer was spotted getting cozy with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles. As you can see in the photo below, Camila and Austin seen sharing a sweet kiss during a lunch date. Camila and Austin, 31, first sparked romance rumors nearly two months ago, when they were photographed chatting it up on a walk in Los Angeles. Austin is Camila’s first known serious love interest since she and Shawn Mendes, 24, went their separate ways in Nov. 2021, after two years of dating.
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift: '30, Nerdy and Worthy'

Selena Gomez celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with none other than her bestie, Taylor Swift. The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a couple of photos of her and the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer posing in silly fashion. In the first photo, Gomez is all smiles as she has her arm around Swift, who is holding three fingers to signify her 30th birthday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

'To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement': Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Smith accuses singer of affairs with 'numerous women'

Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith has said she is ready to walk away from her relationship with the star, citing “eight years of lies and deception” as the reason for the breakdown of their six-year marriage.On Saturday night, Smith wrote an Instagram post alleging that her husband had been cheating on her. She claimed that she discovered she was sharing her “life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!”“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement,” she begins. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Ben Higgins Says Wife Jessica Clarke Hasn't Seen His Season Of The Bachelor

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins has revealed that his wife Jessica Clarke never watched The Bachelor at all before they began dating. And she’s never seen his season either. “I bet Jess has asked me about the show less than five times in our four years together,” Ben recently told Us Magazine, while sharing his wife’s thoughts on the franchise. “Like, [she’s] never watched […] The post Ben Higgins Says Wife Jessica Clarke Hasn’t Seen His Season Of The Bachelor appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
K97.5

Still The Queen: Beyoncé's "Renaissance" Hits #1 on Billboard

Surprising absolutely no one, Beyoncé is, once again, sitting pretty at the top of the charts. The singer’s seventh solo effort, Renaissance, debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200 this week, selling 332,000 equivalent album units and 190,000 physical copies. As reported by Pitchfork, Queen Bey is now the first female artist in Billboard history to […]
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Dua Lipa Does Power Dressing the Pop Star Way

Dua Lipa broke out her business best for a meeting with Kosovo's president Vjosa Osmani. On Friday, the pop star was awarded the title of Honorary Ambassador of her native state, and for the special occasion, she demonstrated her take on power dressing. Not one to wear a traditional two-piece...
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

