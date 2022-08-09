'Manipulative & Erratic' Fred Savage Accused Of Inviting Young Female Crew Member To Live In His Atlanta Home

Mega

Fred Savage was fired from The Wonder Years reboot after he allegedly invited a young crew member to move into his home after the two developed a “strange” relationship with each other, Radar has learned.

The shocking development came nearly three months after the 46-year-old actor, executive producer, and director was barred from the show’s set over allegations of "inappropriate conduct.”

Mega

Now, the six women who filed the complaint against Savage to Disney’s HR department have spoken out, saying they “feel that people need to know what the wrongdoing was.”

The women, who addressed their accusation to The Hollywood Reporter under the condition of anonymity, revealed their complaint against Savage included everything from the alleged verbal harassment of women on set to an instance where Savage allegedly sexually assaulted a young crew member.

According to one source, Savage and the crew member had a “strange” relationship that became even more bizarre after Savage invited the young woman to move into his Atlanta home.

The insider claimed their alleged relationship reached a point where Savage was buying the young woman gifts and making plans for the future – despite the fact he was 46 years old, a husband, and a father of three children.

Mega

Although the young woman in question declined to speak to THR regarding the allegations, other sources familiar with her and Savage's alleged relationship said he was “manipulative and erratic” and “extremely controlling of her daily behaviors.” They noticed her “bubbly” personality started to change.

During another incident, Savage allegedly took a liking to another young female crew member and displayed “very blatant favoritism” towards her.

Savage’s reported relationship with the second woman allegedly took a dark turn when, in December 2021, Savage invited her to a bar near his house along with a group of other crew members.

The woman claimed when she went to use the bathroom, Savage allegedly followed her into the restroom and “forcibly” kissed her on the mouth.

Mega

“He put his mouth on mine very forcefully,” the young woman alleged. “He went for the top of my pants. I brushed him away. Then he put his mouth on mine again, grabbed my hand and pulled it on his groin area.”

She added, “I was pulling back. He stopped very angrily. I shoulder checked him so I could get out.”

According to the young woman, Savage later messaged her and apologized for being “a huge a------.”

“We worked together for a while and then we didn’t and then I was a huge a------. A huge a------,” Savage allegedly wrote. “And I’m really sorry.”

“And I’ve kind of owed you an apology for a minute here and so, uh, the truth is I really like you and I really want to be friends and I’m so sorry that I f----- that up,” he added, although the woman never responded to the message.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Savage was ultimately fired from The Wonder Years reboot on May 6.

The women, who filed the complaint that led to him being axed from the show, claimed they took action to protect those Savage allegedly hurt, as well as any other future potential victims.

RadarOnline.com has also exclusively obtained a statement from Savage's team, in which Savage promises to "address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone."

“Since I was 6 years old, I have worked on hundreds of sets with thousands of people, and have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe and supportive work environment," he wrote. "It is devastating to learn that there are co-workers who feel I have fallen short of these goals. While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many."

"I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone, as nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive co-worker, friend, husband, father and person.”