Olivia Newton-John Unloaded Her Real Estate Portfolio After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John began offloading her impressive real estate after she was discovered she had stage 4 cancer. Radar has learned the Grease actor started selling off multiple properties in 2019 following her diagnosis and was using the money from the sales to invest in her foundation and wellness center.

“Olivia loved helping people. She spent the last two decades of her life giving back,” a source told The New York Post . “She wanted to leave behind something that would last, and something that her daughter, too, could benefit from.”

Newton-John — who passed away on Monday — secretly listed her California ranch in gorgeous Santa Ynez for $5.4 million in 2019. However, the legendary singer decided she wanted to live out her final days in the home.

RadarOnline.com has seen the deed records showing she transferred the full ownership to her husband, John Easterling , in October 2021, just 10 months before her death.

“She was in a lot of pain, but she was a fighter,” the insider said. “The place was her heaven on Earth and it gave her many calming moments in her final days.”

The sprawling 4,400 spare-foot property is a sight to see.

With four bedrooms and five bathrooms in a secluded private oasis, the two-plus acres run right alongside the Santa Ynez River and boast a stunning pool, a guest house, horse stables, a barn, and more.

Newton-John didn't stop at that property.

One month later, the Hopelessly Devoted singer put her 189-acre Australian farm on the market. It sold the following month.

The country-style property has 8 separate lots and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main home. The compound borders the Victoria Park Nature Reserve, adding to its beauty and privacy.

Over the years, Newton-John served as a leader of in funding cancer research. In 2012, she established the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre at Melbourne’s Austin Hospital for a whopping $189 million with the help of state funding and philanthropic support.

She also co-founded the Gaia Retreat & Spa located in Byron Bay. Raising money to fund research was always her goal.

"The idea is to fund research into kinder ways to treat cancer, to prevent cancer, and to live well with cancer,” she told Forbes in 2020. “So, all those things, I believe, we will eventually see a world beyond it where it’s just treated as any other illness that you can kind of control and live well with and, of course, hopefully cure it. Living well is something that I do, and I’m hoping that I can help others do that.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Newton-John lost her battle with breast cancer on Monday at the age of 73.