3-year-old victim to police: 'My daddy killed me.'
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A father will spend his life in prison for the gruesome shooting of a Lafayette mother and their daughter. Judge Sean Persin on Friday sentenced Devonta Roberts, 28, to 120 years in prison. Roberts pleaded guilty in May to two counts of murder: one for the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Moore, and another for the killing of their 3-year-old daughter, Datoria Roberts.
Police cracking down on reckless driving around school buses
With school back in session, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers stop for school buses, or face the consequences. Police cracking down on reckless driving around school buses. With school back in session, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers stop for school buses, or face the...
Old 55 Distillery bottling up some love for fallen officer
NEWTOWN, Ind. (WLFI) — A local distillery is using their talents to help raise money for the family of fallen officer, Noah Shahnavaz. Old 55 Distillery in Newtown teamed up with Indiana Bourbon to sell some very special bottles of bourbon. When the manager of the social media account...
Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End
Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
Camp Frenzy: West Lafayette Looks to Improve Each Week
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The name of the game for West Lafayette so far this season is improvement. The team wants to improve practice to practice and week to week. "We just want to keep continuing to get better week by week," Head Coach Shane Fry said. "You know everybody says from week one to week two that's the biggest improvement, we want to see an improvement between every week so we're peaking when the sectional gets here."
Back to School: Corporations adjusting to bus driver shortages
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – As another school year gets underway, school corporations in Greater Lafayette are adjusting to ongoing staffing shortages. One area of need continues to be bus drivers. Tippecanoe School Corporation Superintendent Scott Hanback says his school system has already been planning to have fewer bus...
August 12, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A fantastic Friday ahead with a chance of rain this weekend
(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! Morning lows are in the lower 50s to the north while we are seeing upper 50s to the south — a comfortable start nonetheless with mostly clear skies. Throughout the day, we will have increasing mid to upper-level clouds in the afternoon and...
LTHC Homeless Services holds 'No Hero Should Be Homeless' motorcycle ride
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — LTHC Homeless Services and VFW Post 1154 teamed up to host their first 'No Hero Should Be Homeless' motorcycle ride Saturday afternoon. Veterans and non-veteran bikers got their motorcycles out to ride across the Greater Lafayette area, in efforts to raise awareness about veteran homelessness.
'I went from being a veteran to being a soldier again in the war on poverty': Motorcycle ride to highlight veteran housing insecurity
Greater Lafayette has seen an increase in the number of veterans dealing with housing insecurity. An event tomorrow is hoping to raise awareness about the issue and reverse the trend. LTHC Homeless Services will be hosting the "No Hero Should Be Homeless" motorcycle ride.
Camp Frenzy: Lafayette Jeff Hoping Offseason Work Pays Off
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind — West Lafayette is heading into this season with the outcome from last season in the back of their heads. Head Coach Pat Shanley says the team recognizes that they did not accomplish their goals last season. "Seven and four wasn't our standard," Shanley said. "We...
Purdue University seeing record ticket sales
Purdue University's season opener is less then a month away, and the university is seeing record ticket sales, even with the game being on a Thursday. Purdue University's season opener is less then a month away, and the university is seeing record ticket sales, even with the game being on a Thursday.
