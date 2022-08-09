ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'People Like Hunter Biden Get Treated With Kid Gloves': Ron DeSantis Rips FBI Raid On Potential Presidential Opponent Trump's Mar-a-Lago

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended his potential opponent in the 2024 run for president after the FBI raided his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, all while trashing Joe Biden 's troubled son.

Hours after Donald Trump 's home was ransacked by federal agents and his safe broken into, DeSantis said, " The raid of MAL [Mar-a-Lago] is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic."

DeSantis' support of Trump comes as many believe the two are set to face off on who will become the Republican nominee for president. Trump has yet to announce but has been teasing his decision for months.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Department of Justice and FBI investigation into Trump was focused on seizing 15 boxes of classified documents the former president was supposed to turn over to the National Archives.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Trump had been cooperating with the DOJ and turning over documents and his team was stunned by the raid which one source labeled a "heavy-handed assault."

Trump unleashed after the FBI agents left his home calling the situation "dark times for our Nation."

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After I working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024," he said.

"They even broke into my safe!" Trump said. "What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States."

Sources said the White House and Biden claim they had no knowledge of the raid before it went down.

POTUS
