Disability Resources Fair comes to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over 40 organizations participated in the first Disability Resources Fair in Terre Haute, presenting opportunities for assistance for people with a wide range of disabilities. Happiness Bag helped put on the event. Executive Director Jodi Moan said she’s been working on setting it up for...
Vigo County will now be able to recycle glass
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has added a new service to the area. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Vigo County community members may now recycle glass at the waste management district location during business hours. “You’ll be able to come and drop...
J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on...
‘Stranger Things’ star reveals enrollment in online classes at Purdue
It looks like Millie Bobby Brown is staying ever grateful, ever true to her “Stranger Things” character’s Indiana ties. The 18-year-old actress, who plays telekinetic phenom Eleven, revealed during an interview with Allure magazine that she was taking online courses at Purdue University in human services. “You...
IU, Purdue split IUPUI into separate academic organizations
INDIANAPOLIS — After 52 years, IUPUI is getting a new vision, splitting the joint institution into separate academic organizations. On Friday, Indiana University and Purdue University announced that they are taking a new look at how the Indianapolis campus is operated. The new vision, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, will transform the joint venture between the two universities into separate academic organizations.
IU Athletics teams up with Coors for new beer sponsorship
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is teaming up with Molson Coors for a new partnership that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics. The collaboration will begin with the 2022-23 season and will allow Molson Coors to use IU’s cursive logo for promotion.
