Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 person shot and killed at Marathon gas station Wednesday afternoon, police say
A person has been shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside a Marathon gas station on the city's north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Description of car released in deadly West Lafayette hit-and-run
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. Officers were called Aug. 9 around 8:45 p.m. to an area near Kalberer Road and Kent Avenue on a report of a pedestrian hit. When police arrived, they found the pedestrian dead and the...
Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
Pedestrian killed in West Lafayette hit-and-run
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday on the north side of West Lafayette, police say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WL police seek car involved in Tuesday night fatal hit-and-run
West Lafayette police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in which a pedestrian was killed Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Kalberer Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release Wednesday morning, and their name has not yet been released.
Police: Man exposed himself in Fishers Goodwill
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who exposed himself inside a Goodwill Store on July 5. According to the Fishers Police Department, the incident occurred at a Goodwill located at 11561 Geist Pavilion Drive, near 116th Street and Olio Road, between 5 and 5:30 p.m. […]
Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Purdue student
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Brookston man is accused of leaving the scene after hitting and killing a Purdue University student with a car. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Kalberer Road Tuesday night after a person was hit by a vehicle. Witnesses said the driver […]
Charges filed against man accused of deadly hit-and-run while driving company truck
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash along MLK. Police were first called to the scene near 33rd and MLK around 10:30pm July 8th. Surveillance cameras from a Marathon gas station captured a picture of a distinctive white Ford Super […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
IMPD: 3rd man charged in March’s deadly clothing sale robbery
Antonio Wynn is the third man charged with murder in connection with an online clothing sale robbery back in March in Indianapolis.
Court docs: Slain Indianapolis funeral director was on phone during deadly robbery
INDIANAPOLIS – A slain funeral director was on the phone when he was shot and killed during a weekend robbery. James Dixon III died after being shot outside the funeral home where he worked early Saturday morning. A beloved figure in the community, Dixon was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. […]
Prosecutor requests $50K to pursue death penalty for suspect in Elwood officer's killing
ANDERSON, Ind. — Although no decision has been made on seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of an Elwood police officer, the Madison County prosecutor has made a major step toward pursuing that penalty. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings on Wednesday told members of the Madison County...
DOCS: Man seen stabbing dog as it hung by its leash; Woman bit officer so hard he bled during arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — Court records provide new details into a horrific case of animal abuse on Indy’s east side where police say a dog was stabbed, suffocated and killed. One suspect in the cruel death of a dog, whose body was found stabbed inside of a garbage can just nine days after it was adopted from […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indy man found guilty of selling drugs that killed co-worker
Kurt Russell, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Indianapolis man convicted of murder in 2019 shooting at Broad Ripple pub
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder in a 2019 deadly shooting at a Broad Ripple pub. Curtis Baker was found guilty of murder after a two-day jury trial. Baker was also found guilty of being a habitual offender. In the early morning hours of Oct....
Man arrested after fatally shooting woman in White County, sheriff's office says
A woman was shot to death late Sunday in White County, and the person believed to be responsible was placed under arrest, police say.
1 dead after shooting on Indy’s east side, possible second victim injured
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city’s east side, police said. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Leland Avenue. The area is near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and East 34th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a person […]
WLFI.com
One suspect in custody after death in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 21-year-old suspect is in custody after what police say was a homicide in White County. According to the White County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a 911 call Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. of a female who was shot. Arriving on scene they found 30-year-old Cayla Moore of Rockville in need of immediate medical aid She was transported to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
DOJ: Indy man gets 4-year sentence after gun arrest while on GPS monitoring
Indianapolis man Davion Andrews was sentenced to over four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the DOJ announced.
Indy man charged with murder 6 years after separate fatal shooting conviction
A man previously convicted in a fatal shooting in 2016 has again been arrested and charged with murder — this time in a shooting death from July this year.
clintoncountydailynews.com
One Killed in Howard County Crash
At approximately 3:17 p.m. on August 7, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received numerous reports of a multi-car vehicle crash on US 31 just north of US 35 (40.537899, – 86.122385). Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of St. Vincent Hospital and Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
Comments / 0