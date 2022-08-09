A budget airline has announced it will be cancelling most of its winter flights from Cardiff Airport due to “economic pressures”.Wizz Air is to suspend journeys to nine popular destinations from September 19, saying the routes are not commercially viable.The airline is no longer offering tickets to Alicante, Corfu, Heraklion, Faro, Larnaca, Lanzarote, Palma de Mallorca, Sharm el-Sheikh or Tenerife.Its bosses said the decision was made to minimise disruption to passengers, who will be informed by email if they are affected.Ticket-holders will be offered options to either rebook to take their trip this year as planned but from London Gatwick...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 HOURS AGO