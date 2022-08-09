Read full article on original website
UK Train Drivers strike – Saturday 13th August
We’re sticking with the rails this week, as we’ve got another railway strike inbound, affecting 11 of the rail operators in the United Kingdom. This week’s rail strike will affect passengers travelling with the following companies (whose members are part of the ASLEF union). Stansted Express (Greater...
Wizz Air cancels winter flights from Cardiff Airport due to ‘economic pressures’
A budget airline has announced it will be cancelling most of its winter flights from Cardiff Airport due to “economic pressures”.Wizz Air is to suspend journeys to nine popular destinations from September 19, saying the routes are not commercially viable.The airline is no longer offering tickets to Alicante, Corfu, Heraklion, Faro, Larnaca, Lanzarote, Palma de Mallorca, Sharm el-Sheikh or Tenerife.Its bosses said the decision was made to minimise disruption to passengers, who will be informed by email if they are affected.Ticket-holders will be offered options to either rebook to take their trip this year as planned but from London Gatwick...
Tui blames ‘disruptions in air traffic’ for early summer loss
Europe’s biggest holiday company has blamed “disruptions in air traffic” for another quarterly loss.Tui made 200 outbound flight cancellations in May and June, mainly as a result of resourcing issues involving its ground handler, Swissport, at Manchester airport.Revealing its third-quarter results for the April-June spell, Tui said disruption had led to €75m (£64m) in “additional costs caused by the irregularities, particularly in British air traffic”.The holiday giant says that in May and June, one in 25 passengers was delayed by three hours or more. It stresses that the flight cancellations in this period “represent less than 1 per cent of...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Airport passengers told they must have charged phones before boarding flight
Airport passengers have been told that they must have their electrical devices fully charged before boarding their flight. Now that the kids summer holidays are well underway, many will be heading the the airport for a much-needed break. Alongside the excitement of hopping on a plane, it's important for holiday-goers...
British Airways could suspend sale of long-haul flights from major airport amid flight chaos
SUMMER holidays to far-flung destinations are in jeopardy as British Airways is considering suspending long-haul flights, it was reported last night. The airline may be forced to pause the sale of flights to destinations such as New York, threatening to worsen disruption to Brits’ holidays. BA announced on Tuesday...
Lost Luggage: Delta Flies 1,000 Bags Across Atlantic With no Passengers
Getting your luggage from one destination to the next is always a gamble. Airports lose bags all the time. Out of the 28 million bags that are mishandled annually, 5% are completely lost, meaning there are 1.4 million lost pieces of luggage every year, according to Claim Compass. For every...
‘Mutiny’ on easyJet flight as passengers stuck onboard for hours in heatwave
A family has described how a “mutiny” erupted onboard a delayed easyJet flight on Monday, after passengers were forced to sit on the aircraft for over four hours in heatwave temperatures.Passenger Dominey Jenner accused the airline of only giving customers “one glass of water” and no food during the delay, which lasted from around 4pm until 8.30pm - amid temperatures of 30 to 32C.She said the unrest onboard became so bad that passengers began phoning Gatwick police, who came to escort them off the flight when it was ultimately cancelled.Ms Jenner’s flight, EZY6427, had been due to depart at...
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
Couple’s Dream $6k Honeymoon Ruined After Airport’s Mistakes Made Them Miss Their Flights
A newlywed couple missed out on their $6k honeymoon due to alleged airport errors – with the bride’s wedding dress even going missing with her baggage. Soumaya Elliott, 30, and husband Justin, 33, had splashed out on a four-week trip to Asia to follow their wedding last month.
BBC
Ryanair boss O'Leary says the era of €10 flights is over
Ryanair won't be offering flights at rock bottom prices any more thanks to the soaring cost of fuel, the budget airline's boss has admitted. Chief executive Michael O'Leary says the era of the €10 ticket is over. The airline's average fare would rise from around €40 (£33.75) last year...
Tui reveals £63m hit from airport travel chaos
Holiday group Tui has revealed a 75 million euro (£63 million) hit from the recent travel chaos that crippled airports and led to flight cancellations and lengthy delays.The firm said its customers were affected by about 200 cancelled flights in May and June, in particular due to woes at Manchester Airport amid staff shortages.Tui remained loss-making in the three months to the end of June due to the costs of the airport disruption, reporting underlying pre-tax losses of 27 million euros (£23 million) in its third quarter.Get all the details of Q3 2022 facts and figures: https://t.co/EoAazl1iCy #TUIresults pic.twitter.com/Osm79jJZcg— TUI...
Heathrow says airport travel chaos is easing
Heathrow airport insists recent travel chaos is beginning to ease after telling airlines to cut their flight programmes to tackle delays and cancellations.The group’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said passengers have been seeing “better, more reliable journeys” since the cap on departing flights was enforced.Heathrow and Gatwick ordered airlines to slash their flight schedules following chaotic scenes as staff shortages left them struggling to cope with the sudden ramping up of demand for overseas holidays.Holidaymakers suffered delays and cancellations along with lengthy queues as airports struggled with baggage handling, air traffic control and security.Passengers are seeing better, more reliable journeys...
Full steam ahead: Swiss mark 175 years since first rail service
Switzerland -- famous for its punctual railways -- celebrated the 175th anniversary of passenger train services in the country on Tuesday with a re-creation of the first journey featuring a steam locomotive. Transport minister Simonetta Sommaruga and around 150 guests boarded the special train to Zurich to mark the anniversary, which involved historic carriages and a steam locomotive.
Heathrow insists airport chaos easing thanks to new passenger limits
Daily ceiling of 100,000 passenger departures ‘cuts last-minute cancellations and improves baggage handling’
Passengers board Wizz Air flight twice only to have it cancelled
Passengers on a Wizz Air flight from Cardiff to Corfu were left frustrated after they were boarded and deplaned twice â before the flight was eventually cancelled.Holidaymakers travelling to the Greek island on Sunday morning (7 August) experienced delays of several hours after the flight was hit with both technical and staffing issues, leading to its eventual cancellation.Sean Glossop, a passenger on the flight, told Wales Online that the first delay was due to a technical fault with the plane.“The flight was supposed to leave at 7.25am and everything was going smoothly,” said Mr Glossop. “We boarded the plane and...
Ryanair passengers left ‘stranded on the tarmac’ after 26-hour flight delay
Passengers on a Ryanair flight faced an initial 26-hour delay returning from Rhodes to Manchester, only to be trapped on the tarmac after their flight had finally landed.Andrew Barlow, from Reddish, Stockport was on board the flight and faced plenty of difficulty getting home after a holiday on the Greek island.He told Manchester Evening News that passengers were getting to ready to board the flight at Rhodes airport on Friday night (5 August), before they were told their flight would not go ahead that evening.It was not until 11.30pm on Saturday that Mr Barlow’s flight eventually took off, 26 hours...
