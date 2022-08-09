Read full article on original website
Michigan Football has ‘No. 1 Freak’ in college football
A year ago, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his annual College football Freaks List and Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson came in at No. 2, trailing only LT Evan Neal out of Alabama, who was named the No. 1 Freak in college football heading into the 2021 season. One year...
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives his picks for best in the B1G during BTN sitdown
Mark Dantonio spent 12 years as Michigan State’s head coach, and guided the football program to one of the winningest eras in school history. The ex-coach can recognize talent to be sure, but what about the talent beyond his beloved Spartans? Dantonio sat down with the B1G Network to discuss conference talent and favorites.
Rumor: Michigan vs. Michigan State game ‘expected’ to be played at controversial time
According to a source familiar with the discussions, it is sounding like the game between Michigan and Michigan State on October 29 could be played at a controversial time. The source is indicating that this year’s matchup between the Wolverines and Spartans is “expected” to be under the lights at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class: We’re “gonna win this title”
Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class has one shared goal in mind: winning a national title. Coen Carr and the rest of the class aren’t lacking confidence. Tom Izzo has done nothing but win over the past few weeks. Michigan State basketball’s 2023 recruiting class has gone from one pledge to four over the path month.
Michigan State Basketball: Pierre Brooks shows growth with Moneyball MVP
Pierre Brooks looks poised to take that next step with Michigan State basketball after winning the Moneyball Pro-Am MVP award. Let me preface this write-up by stating that, yes, I know that Moneyball isn’t the best measure of a player’s growth because there have been Michigan State basketball players in the past (Tum Tum Nairn) who have broken out here and it didn’t translate to the actual season.
Coen Carr, top-50 basketball prospect, commits to Michigan State Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball program had a top-five recruiting class entering the week. And it just took another big leap forward. On Tuesday, consensus four-star small forward Coen Carr, a top-50 prospect, announced his commitment to the Spartans over Indiana, Tennessee and others: ...
Where Michigan and Michigan State football rank in preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll
College football fans in the state of Michigan are set up for a treat this season, if preseason polls are any indication. Both Michigan and Michigan State football are ranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA preseason coaches poll, with the Big Ten defending champion Wolverines sixth and the Spartans 14th.
A Jackson native has made his mark on NASCAR through his manufacturing business
One Jackson native turned his manufacturing business into a hub for NASCAR. “For me to start the business in Jackson just made a lot of sense,” he said.
Detroit News
Project spotlights the faces of Black history at the University of Michigan
At the University of Michigan, Val Johnson was a track star, honor student and member of the student legislature, recognizable on campus for his slim build and sharp dress. Johnson stood out as well for another reason: He was Black at a time when almost all of the school’s students were White.
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
thesuntimesnews.com
Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Detroit News
Proposed Hillsdale charter school raises a ruckus in Grosse Pointes
Grosse Pointe — To get one into the mood for a story about education, here’s a multiple-choice question. The growth of charter schools affiliated with Hillsdale College is:. A) The best thing that ever happened to public education. B) The worst thing that ever happened to public education.
thelascopress.com
Always a Party in the Michigan International Speedway Infield
Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI — August 7, 2022. Race fans are known for the parties they throw at race tracks everywhere. But, especially the party in the infield of Michigan International Speedway the night before a NASCAR race. Camping spaces inside MIS sold out for the first time since 2012, and the attendance for the debut of the Next Gen car brought in the largest crowd at the Speedway since 2016.
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer files new motion to block Michigan abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. — After a series of legal moves to keep a 1931 abortion ban from going into effect in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is making yet another move to protect abortion rights in the state. Governor Whitmer announced on Wednesday that she filed a new motion...
Detroit News
The DePerno 9: Outspoken election critics tied to Michigan tabulator 'conspiracy'
Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel's office is tying some of the top detractors of the 2020 presidential election to a plot to obtain and examine voting tabulators in Michigan, where they allegedly worked with a group of local clerks to try to bolster unproven claims of voter fraud.
Michigan State Police taking over Dee Warner investigation
What happened to Dee Warner? That’s a question the Michigan State Police are hoping they can answer. They’re now taking over the investigation into the missing mother of five.
Oakland County woman has friend buy her lottery ticket, wins $500,000 jackpot
LANSING, MI -- A 51-year-old Oakland County woman couldn’t believe what she was seeing after she won a $500,000 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Hit $500,00 instant game. The lucky winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- won the jackpot after asking a friend to pick up a ticket for her.
3 Simple Things We Can Do to Make Michigan Restaurants Better
I don't know whether I was just cranky, or whether I'm really onto something here. I went to a well-known Lansing eatery over the weekend, and within ten minutes, found myself extremely annoyed. Not with the staff or the service, but by the behavior of several other customers. Not looking...
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
REVEALED: Evidence shows real Hillsdale connections
The people trying to get taxpayer funding for those privately-operated schools endorsed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee are now trying to convince the public they're separate from Hillsdale College.
