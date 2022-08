After a two year break due to the pandemic, Anson County Cooperative Extension is pleased to announce plans for the 2022 Anson Ag Fair, set for Saturday, September 24. The 2022 Fair Rules and Regulations Booklets have arrived and are now available at the Cooperative Extension Center at 501 McLaurin Street. The fair book is also available on-line at: http://anson.ces.ncsu.edu/. Click on the 2022 Anson Ag Expo & Fair link, and the book can be downloaded in pdf format, complete with registration forms. Information is also available on the Anson County Cooperative Extension Facebook page.

ANSON COUNTY, NC ・ 15 DAYS AGO