ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Column: Monahan underestimated only the loyalty of players

By DOUG FERGUSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rmr1x_0hAWdlde00
1 of 6

On different occasions in golf’s summer of discontent, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy delivered key messages that illustrate what PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan got wrong.

McIlroy was asked at the U.S. Open if he had lost respect for players in their prime years who were taking guaranteed cash from Saudi-funded LIV Golf, with its 54-hole events and 48-man fields, no cut and not much of an audience.

“I don’t understand for the guys that are a similar age to me going because I would like to believe that my best days are still ahead of me, and I think theirs are, too,” McIlroy said. “So that’s where it feels like you’re taking the easy way out.”

At the British Open a month later, Woods left little doubt where he stood on players who had defected to the rival league run by Greg Norman.

“I disagree with it,” Woods said. “I think what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.”

Monahan didn’t underestimate the threat of Saudi money or the damage it could inflict on a tour that hasn’t been challenged for 50 years. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have bothered with an 898-word memo in January 2020 warning players they would have to pick one league or the other, even contemplating changes to the PGA Tour’s regulations if necessary.

What he underestimated was the loyalty of his players.

Too many are willing to take the easy way out.

Too many are turning their backs on the very tour that made them worth watching, all because of financial offers that turned their heads.

Deane Beman said as much in an interview with Golfweek magazine. He was the commissioner from 1974 to 1994 and largely responsible for the model that led to the PGA Tour becoming the ultimate destination in golf.

“You don’t build loyalty and appreciation into a model like we built for the tour,” Beman said. “That’s up to the integrity of the individual and the appreciation of what’s been done for them.”

Monahan leaned on the phrase “legacy, not leverage,” a clever play on words after Phil Mickelson had been exposed in a series of published comments in February that his main interest in the Saudi-backed league was to get leverage for changes on the PGA Tour he felt were long overdue.

But it’s not about legacy, either. It’s not about history.

And it’s not about the bluster of playing less for more. Why else would 10 players — Carlos Ortiz has asked that his name be removed from the lawsuit, according to his manager — take the money and run to federal court in California to file an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour?

Nothing motivates like money, and golf wasn’t immune. Players who say they were attracted to the team concept of LIV Golf either never played in a Ryder Cup or realized they had played for the last time.

Players made choices and those should be respected. And they were, until the inevitable lawsuit filed last week that demands the right to eat fruit from every tree in the garden.

Norman speaks of finally bringing free agency to golf, leaving out the part about players signing contracts with LIV Golf that require them to play certain events.

The Saudi threat under any name was real and there wasn’t much Monahan could have done to stop it, not with that much money from the Public Investment Fund at Norman’s disposal.

Imagine if Monahan had listened and struck a deal years ago, before Norman got involved and turned this into a vendetta. Would the PGA Tour not have risked the wrath of a large chunk of its fan base that now criticizes every player for taking Saudi money controlled by a repressive regime with an abominable record on human rights?

Monahan should no longer be surprised by anyone who pledges support one week and leaves the next week.

That was the case with Brooks Koepka in June. He was at a Rolex function on Monday of the U.S. Open, rallying the troops to speak loudly and clearly for the PGA Tour. Then he had an offer he couldn’t ignore and was gone a week later.

That was the case with Bryson DeChambeau when he wrote in February, “I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I.” It would be interesting to know his definition of “best” since LIV Golf has only one player — Dustin Johnson — from the top 20 in the world ranking.

The PGA Tour’s postseason starts this week, but not before a federal judge decides whether to allow three defectors to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs. The fall portion of the new season will include two events in California — one a tournament in Napa, another the initial case management conference for the antitrust lawsuit.

Beman was asked by Golfweek if he could see anything positive coming from this disruption.

“Not that I see,” he said. “Maybe demasking the integrity of some individuals. Their real stripes are showing. Some of the people who have benefited enormously from what the tour has put together are fully disclosing their integrity.”

More players are likely to follow after the FedEx Cup. Rumors are flying, and those can’t be trusted, either. Words have never been more hollow.

Monahan should know by now that a game built on integrity only applies inside the ropes.

___

Comments / 16

Radical Extremist
1d ago

The LIV guys are overestimating their star power...and their games will suffer anyway. FYI...the judge ruled the 3 can't play in the FedEx.

Reply
6
llh
1d ago

The PGA didn’t make these players worth watching. The players who put in countless hours to be the best golfers made the PGA worth watching. I watch the same players no matter which tour they’re on.

Reply(1)
10
Lake State
1d ago

Human nature... taking the path of least resistance. Just like the rest of today's culture of everyone getting a trophy just for participating.

Reply
5
Related
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour urged to "make it right" over "backwards" Bubba Watson situation

Bubba Watson remains on the FedEx Cup points list, despite signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. All of the other LIV Golf players have been booted off. The only reason why the two-time major champion remains on the list is because of a technicality. Watson, 43, has not actually...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith reacts to reports he's signed $100m LIV Golf deal

Cameron Smith says any news about his future will come from "Cameron Smith and not Cameron Percy" when pressed about reports he has signed a lucrative contract worth $100m with LIV Golf. Smith, 28, the 150th Open champion, the winner of The Players and current second best player in the...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf

The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf lawyer appears to drop MAJOR bombshell in court

The lawyer representing the LIV Golf rebels in court today against the PGA Tour appeared to drop a major bombshell. Robert Walters, the legal representative making arguments for the Saudi-backed series, let slip a rather interesting remark. Rumour: Is Cameron Young about to join Cameron Smith over on LIV Golf?!
SAN JOSE, CA
The Spun

Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Carlos Ortiz
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka Net Worth: What is the LIV Golf Tour player worth?

Brooks Koepka reportedly accepted a nine-figure sum to join the LIV Golf Tour, despite pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour earlier in the season. "Somebody will sell out and go to it," is what the four-time major champion said back in February. During the US Open, he also said he hadn't given the LIV Golf series much thought.
GOLF
Golf.com

PGA Tour fires back with 13 ‘mischaracterizations’ LIV pros made in lawsuit

Last week, LIV’s players — and its legal team — had their say. On Monday, it was time for the PGA Tour — and its own legal team — to fire back. The Tour’s legal eagles filed their response on Monday morning to Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) plaintiffs Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, each of whom was suspended from the PGA Tour and is seeking to play in this week’s FedEx Cup Playoff event in Memphis.
GOLF
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
Golf Digest

Tom Kim teaches us an important lesson, Dustin Johnson plays boat bartender, and Nick Faldo’s (surprisingly) emotional farewell

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’ve really got our hands full on a 24/7 basis these days. There’s just so much going on all over, and another bombshell could drop at any moment, so you have to be on your toes at all times. Yep, potty training is tough. And nope, it doesn’t get any easier with kid No. 2—especially when kid No. 1 decides it’s time to try ditching the diapers at night. What? You thought I was talking about all the golf drama these days? Well, there’s plenty of that going around as well, so let’s get to it. We should have a few minutes in the clear. I think.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Pga#Saudi
The Spun

LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News

LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Joel Dahmen takes dig at Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf lawsuit with another pizza “analogy”

A few weeks back, at LIV Golf’s Trump Bedminster exhibition, former PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau sat down with political firebrand Tucker Carlson to discuss the state of the current LIV Golf-PGA Tour impasse. In that interview, DeChambeau, perhaps a little hangry ahead of a late lunch, likened the complex, potentially precedent-setting legal situation to two rival pizza parlors. One has been in town for many years, DeChambeau explained. The other just opened. But now the old slice shop is banning customers who visit the new pie joint, and suddenly a pizza war has broken out, pitting brother against brother, man against wife. Here’s how he explained it.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy