Traffic Accidents

Pensioner, 75, accused of causing car crash that killed five-month-old boy in pram 'had undiagnosed dementia that was getting worse due to lack of face-to-face appointments during pandemic'

By Alastair Lockhart For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A pensioner accused of killing a baby in a car crash had undiagnosed dementia when the fatal collision happened, a court has heard.

Shelagh Robertson, 75, is said to have been suffering from dementia which went undetected and untreated during the pandemic, when there were fewer opportunities for face-to-face contact.

Cambridge Crown Court heard Ms Robertson was driving home after shopping in Tesco in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire on January 22 2021 when she drove into the path of an oncoming van.

The collision with the van forced it onto the pavement where it hit and killed five month-old Louis Thorold and sent his mother, Rachael Thorold, flying into the air and left her with serious injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCH3J_0hAWdgE100
Shelagh Robertson, 75, outside Cambridge Crown Court on August 8. The court was told a person with her symptoms of dementia 'would be strongly advised not to drive' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vVYV_0hAWdgE100
Five month-old baby Louis Thorold was killed in the crash while his mother Rachael suffered serious injuries 

Ms Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach denies causing the infant's death by careless driving and is on trial.

Adam Zeman, professor of cognitive of behavioural neurology at the University of Exeter, was instructed by defence lawyers to compile a report on Robertson.

He said Ms Robertson had 'dementia caused most probably by Alzheimer's disease in a slightly atypical presentation.'

Prof Zeman added Ms Robertson would have been at 'high risk of becoming confused at that junction and one possible outcome of the confusion would be to look the wrong way.'

He added: 'It's a difficult junction for the average healthy driver.'

Prof Zeman said: 'Some forms of dementia are diagnosed relatively late as the features are rather subtle.

'The time her problems were getting more severe coincided with the pandemic so there would have been fewer opportunities for face-to-face contact than there normally would be.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyBGN_0hAWdgE100
Dashcam footage of the crash shows Ms Robertson's car turning across the road into the path of the van before colliding with it - causing it to hit Louis and Rachel Thorold 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FW49G_0hAWdgE100
Louis's parents Chris and Rachael Thorold (right) arrive at the court on June 1. The incident occurred in January 2021

He added Ms Robertson had 'few close relatives' and her husband was 'severely unwell', which was significant as 'it's often the spouses who bring you along' to a dementia clinic.

Jurors were shown an MRI scan of the defendant's brain, which Prof Zeman said showed 'shrinkage' of a part of the brain associated with memory and language.

He said that if he had a patient with the 'difficulties' he saw in Ms Robertson he would 'advise them immediately not to drive'.

Prof Zeman said language difficulties observed 'more subtly' in Ms Robertson by her friend Angela Brown around 2016 to 2017 may have been an early sign of her dementia.

Former teacher Ms Brown, who said she has known Ms Robertson since around 2010, told the court that she was last driven by the defendant in around the winter of 2018.

She recalled the occasion in 2018 when she was a passenger in Ms Robertson's car, and Robertson approached a junction on the A10 and 'seemed uncertain of how to proceed'.

'I began to feel unsafe and wondered if something was the matter,' she said.

Ms Brown said she also noticed that Ms Robertson had begun to have difficulty with sewing and knitting.

James Leonard, defending, said Ms Robertson will not be called to give evidence.

The trial, due to last less than a week, continues.

