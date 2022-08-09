ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neve Campbell Says 'Scream' Cast Is 'Incredibly Supportive' of Her Decision Not to Do Sixth Film

Despite her decision to bow out of the upcoming sixth Scream film, there's no "bad blood" between Neve Campbell and her former franchise costars. "Everyone's been incredibly supportive," the actress, 48, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview surrounding her partnership with the American Red Cross, for which she participated in a PSA to help raise awareness about the need for blood donations.
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Tony Revolori
Person
Henry Czerny
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Hayden Panettiere
Person
Dermot Mulroney
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
