Within Hours of Raid, Trump Puts Up a New Ad Signaling Return to Campaign

President Trump is signaling a return to the campaign trail with a new ad released just hours after FBI agents raided his home at Mar-a-Lago.

The three-minute spot, titled “The Best is Yet to Come,” was released on the president’s Truth Social platform. The ad features footage from the president’s campaign rallies in which he is seen targeting inflation, stock market performance, energy costs, and what he calls the weaponization of “law enforcement against the opposing political party like never before.”

“We are a nation in decline — we are a failing nation,” Mr. Trump says in the video. “But soon we will have greatness again.”andamp;nbsp;

The video was released soon after the FBI raided Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as part of an investigation into the president.

Echoing the new video, the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, released a statement on the raid in which he said that the Department ofandamp;nbsp; Justice “has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization.”

As the Sun has reported, Mr. Trump has signaled that he intends to run for president again in 2024 but has been debating when to announce his candidacy. The new video could be a sign of a coming announcement.

“In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore,” Mr. Trump told New York magazine. “I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after,” he added in reference to the midterm elections.