ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Nancy Pelosi calls Xi Jinping a 'scared bully' and there was overwhelming support for her trip to Taiwan as China continues military drills simulating an invasion of the island

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Chinese Pesident Xi Jinping a 'scared bully' as Beijing continues its military drills around Taiwan following her trip to the island.

'I think that he is in a fragile place,' she told MSNBC's Morning Joe on Tuesday morning, referring to the forthcoming elections in China. 'He is acting like a scared bully.'

Xi is expected to get an unprecedented third term as Chinese leader. China has been conducting military drills around Taiwan in a blatant show of force as part of their fury about the speaker's stop on the island.

Pelosi defended her visit to Taiwan, which infuriated the Chinese, and said she would do it again.

'Absolutely. Without any question,' she told NBC's Today show when asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGUjq_0hAWd4xm00
Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Chinese Pesident Xi Jinping a 'scared bully' as she defended her visit to Taiwan last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpMyA_0hAWd4xm00
China conducted ballistic missile launches and simulated sea and air attacks in the skies and seas surrounding Taiwan

Pelosi did a media tour Tuesday morning to discuss her trip. She was also at the White House to join President Joe Biden for his signing of the CHIPS act into law. The Biden administration was said to be unhappy about her visit although officials publicly defended the speaker's right to go there.

It is unclear if the speaker and the president discussed her 24 hour stop on the island.

Self-governed Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by authoritarian China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

'The people of Taiwan welcomed the visit. The Chinese government may not have. But China will not be allowed to isolate Taiwan,' Pelosi told NBC.

She went on to say on Morning Joe: 'I don't think the president of China should control the schedules of members of Congress, or anyone else who wants to visit Taiwan. He's trying to isolate Taiwan.'

'We didn't go there to talk about China. We went there to talk about Taiwan,' she added.

She landed in Taipei last Tuesday as part of a longer tour of South East Asisa.

This weekend China conducted ballistic missile launches and simulated sea and air attacks in the skies and seas surrounding Taiwan.

China's Eastern Theatre Command said on Monday it would conduct fresh joint drills focusing on anti-submarine and sea assault operations.

The Biden administration had urged Beijing not to use Pelosi's visit to Taiwan as an excuse for a military response.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week: 'I hope very much that Beijing will not manufacture a crisis or seek a pretext to increase its aggressive military activity. We countries around the world believe that escalation serves no one and could have unintended consequences that serve no one's interests.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1Egb_0hAWd4xm00
Chinese Pesident Xi Jinping is expected to get an unprecedented third term as Chinese leader
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQ7lG_0hAWd4xm00
Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined President Joe Biden for his signing of the CHIPS act into law
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiKYk_0hAWd4xm00
Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied repeated warnings from the Chinese not to visit Taiwan; she landed there last Tuesday

Meanwhile, Biden administration officials told Bloomberg that the White House was fuming over Pelosi's unannounced visit to Taiwan.

They said senior members of the National Security Council and State Department officials tried to discourage her from the visit but she refused to call off the trip which enraged Beijing.

Biden officials accused Pelosi of using the trip as a 'capstone for her career' at a moment of highly delicate relations with Beijing, according to Bloomberg.

Comments / 6

AP_000152.29c576f5578d4cf9981e982f8af75d11.1219
1d ago

Let’s see- She took Paulie Jr so he could get some more jobs lined up for himself. He and Hunter are probably partners- neither has ever had a real job. Why didn’t Nancy list her son as part of her entourage??

Reply
9
Pepper90
21h ago

As if going to Taiwan against the recommendations of everyone, she continues to take jabs at China. She is continually putting Taiwan and the US at greater risk. I hope she is ready to deal with the repercussions of her actions.

Reply
3
david
1d ago

Can’t wait till Pelosi is out of congress

Reply
11
Related
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#South China#Chinese#Msnbc#The White House
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Twitter squirms as Biden looks lost, coughs through speeches, shakes hands afterwards: 'Not fit to serve'

Twitter users expressed discomfort over viral clips of President Joe Biden coughing repeatedly throughout a Tuesday White House address on the passage of the CHIPS bill and then shaking hands with several lawmakers afterwards. Biden also looked dead in the water while expecting a handshake from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., even though the two had shaken hands only seconds prior.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald

The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

532K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy