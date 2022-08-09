Read full article on original website
wfsu.org
Grant funding for Tallahassee Community College could boost rural health care in North Florida
Tallahassee Community College will get nearly $1.6 million from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund to expand programs geared toward the health-care industry in rural North Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday. The money will support programs at the college’s Gadsden County campus involving surgical technology, dental hygiene, and...
wfsu.org
Thursday Night Music Club is returning to Ruby Diamond Concert Hall for a showcase of jazz and rock standards
One of Tallahassee’s most popular big bands returns its swinging sound to Florida State’s Ruby Diamond Concert Hall later this week. We spoke with two of the driving forces behind the group known as "Thursday Night Music Club." Florida State’s Patrick Dunnigan is about as close to the...
