Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
FOX Sports

Jimmy Johnson assesses Trey Lance, Tua Tagovailoa training camp performances | THE HERD

Jimmy Johnson joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest in NFL news. Jimmy tells Colin what his expectations are for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami with the Dolphins. With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle on the field and Josh McDaniels on the staff, Jimmy thinks Miami has some real talent and a chance to improve on their record last season. The two also discuss Trey Lance and reports of the quarterback struggling with inaccurate passing coming out of the San Francisco 49ers camp.
fantasypros.com

6 Running Backs Experts Like Less Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)

A great way to get a sense of players to target and a void is to see how our expert rankings compare to average draft position (ADP). If the ADP is higher than the expert rankings, you may want to consider these players at their current draft-day cost. Let’s take a look at players our expert consensus likes less than ADP.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks

The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Running Backs to Avoid in Drafts

The running back position is perhaps the hardest to evaluate in the fantasy football world. While the value of a great running back still arguably trumps anything, the position has generally been devalued in the modern NFL, and it perhaps carries the greatest injury risk. In other words, running backs...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Brand-New Landing Spots for NFL's Top Trade Targets

The 2022 NFL offseason has already seen several trades occur, and more could be coming in the months ahead. There are several high-profile players who could be available after requesting a trade, falling out of favor with their current teams or would return draft capital for a rebuilding squad. With...
NFL
Bleacher Report

2022 Fantasy Football Blueprint to Win Your Draft and the League

The NFL preseason is about to begin in earnest. In just about a month, the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams will kick off the 2022 season. And when they do, another season of fantasy football will begin with it. We're smack in the thick of the best time...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Potential Trade Destinations for Bears LB Roquan Smith

It was already shaping up to be a long season for fans of the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a six-win campaign and possesses (on paper) arguably the NFL's most punchless offense. In the last set of NFL Power Rankings here at Bleacher Report, the Bears checked in 15th in the NFC and 30th overall.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League Names

With the NFL preseason set to officially kick off on Thursday, it's time to get down to serious preparation for fantasy drafts. Successful drafting requires more than simply targeting the big names or picking your favorite players. Managers must strike a balance between drafting for upside and mitigating risks—all while filling out a functional starting lineup.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Biggest Questions to Answer in 2022 NFL Preseason

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team with a ton of potential in 2022, but that doesn't come without questions. They have done a lot to improve and there's a case to be made they are one of the most improved teams in the NFL. However, they are in an AFC West division that has little margin for error.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu. It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was...
Bleacher Report

Earliest Test for College Football's Top Contenders in 2022 Season

Even though September arrives first, most preseason talk discusses what might happen toward the end of college football's regular season. Who wins each conference? Which programs make the College Football Playoff? Who brings home the national title, and will they be undefeated when it happens?. But that opening month often...
NFL

