The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
Broncos add two running backs to roster
The Denver Broncos added running backs Stevie Scott and JaQuan Hardy to their roster on Wednesday. The Broncos signed Scott,
FOX Sports
Jimmy Johnson assesses Trey Lance, Tua Tagovailoa training camp performances | THE HERD
Jimmy Johnson joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest in NFL news. Jimmy tells Colin what his expectations are for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami with the Dolphins. With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle on the field and Josh McDaniels on the staff, Jimmy thinks Miami has some real talent and a chance to improve on their record last season. The two also discuss Trey Lance and reports of the quarterback struggling with inaccurate passing coming out of the San Francisco 49ers camp.
fantasypros.com
6 Running Backs Experts Like Less Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
A great way to get a sense of players to target and a void is to see how our expert rankings compare to average draft position (ADP). If the ADP is higher than the expert rankings, you may want to consider these players at their current draft-day cost. Let’s take a look at players our expert consensus likes less than ADP.
Saints Add Cornerback Competition
New Orleans signs a cornerback to compete at a crowded position in training camp.
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks
The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
Tua on Dolphins’ Pursuit of Tom Brady: ‘That’s All Noise’
It wasn’t the first time the Dolphins quarterback had to address the team’s former interest in the Buccaneers quarterback.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Running Backs to Avoid in Drafts
The running back position is perhaps the hardest to evaluate in the fantasy football world. While the value of a great running back still arguably trumps anything, the position has generally been devalued in the modern NFL, and it perhaps carries the greatest injury risk. In other words, running backs...
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Expected to Start for Browns vs. Jaguars amid Suspension Appeal by NFL
Despite being suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will play in the team's first preseason game Friday. The Browns announced Wednesday that Watson is scheduled to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Watson plays Friday, it will be his first...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Jakeem Grant Placed on IR After Reportedly Suffering Torn Achilles Injury
Jakeem Grant's 2022 season appears to be over. The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that the wide receiver was placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. ESPN's Jake Trotter reported that it was a torn Achilles, suffered during Tuesday's practice. "I really feel awful for Jakeem," Browns head coach...
Bleacher Report
Lions' Jameson Williams Switches Jersey to No. 9; Formerly Matthew Stafford's Number
Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams is yet to play an NFL game, but he has already made a jersey change. The 2022 No. 12 overall draft pick will now wear No. 9 after getting permission from former quarterback Matthew Stafford:. Stafford wore No. 9 for 12 years with the Lions...
Bleacher Report
Brand-New Landing Spots for NFL's Top Trade Targets
The 2022 NFL offseason has already seen several trades occur, and more could be coming in the months ahead. There are several high-profile players who could be available after requesting a trade, falling out of favor with their current teams or would return draft capital for a rebuilding squad. With...
Bleacher Report
2022 Fantasy Football Blueprint to Win Your Draft and the League
The NFL preseason is about to begin in earnest. In just about a month, the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams will kick off the 2022 season. And when they do, another season of fantasy football will begin with it. We're smack in the thick of the best time...
Bleacher Report
Potential Trade Destinations for Bears LB Roquan Smith
It was already shaping up to be a long season for fans of the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a six-win campaign and possesses (on paper) arguably the NFL's most punchless offense. In the last set of NFL Power Rankings here at Bleacher Report, the Bears checked in 15th in the NFC and 30th overall.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League Names
With the NFL preseason set to officially kick off on Thursday, it's time to get down to serious preparation for fantasy drafts. Successful drafting requires more than simply targeting the big names or picking your favorite players. Managers must strike a balance between drafting for upside and mitigating risks—all while filling out a functional starting lineup.
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Biggest Questions to Answer in 2022 NFL Preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team with a ton of potential in 2022, but that doesn't come without questions. They have done a lot to improve and there's a case to be made they are one of the most improved teams in the NFL. However, they are in an AFC West division that has little margin for error.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu. It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was...
Bleacher Report
Earliest Test for College Football's Top Contenders in 2022 Season
Even though September arrives first, most preseason talk discusses what might happen toward the end of college football's regular season. Who wins each conference? Which programs make the College Football Playoff? Who brings home the national title, and will they be undefeated when it happens?. But that opening month often...
Bleacher Report
NFL Reportedly Planning to Add Black Friday Game to 2023 Schedule; Amazon Will Stream
The NFL will add a game on Black Friday starting in 2023, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. Amazon will show the contest, adding to its NFL package after hosting Thursday Night Football for the upcoming season. According to Ourand, the league could wait until 2024 to begin...
