DMitri Elbert
1d ago
I was about to share this, but given Chicago has much gun violence, I'll refrain. Maybe try a gymnasium for children next time.
Chi Town
2d ago
I thought the object was trying to get the kids away from guns that means real guns and toy guns ????
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
Plant Chicago’s Farmers Market To Host Free Store Pop-Up And Community Swap This Weekend
BACK OF THE YARDS — Plant Chicago’s farmers market will feature a free store and community swap Saturday. The event is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Davis Square Park, 4430 S. Marshfield Ave. People can bring clothing, accessories, sports gear or small home appliances to swap with neighbors, and they can pick up free personal protective equipment, farmers market coupons and tools from the Chicago Tool Library, organizers said.
Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo Presents Adults Night Out: 90’s Block Party
Outside of bars, clubs, and hookah lounges, there aren't any places for adults to go and be themselves. Like I couldn't imagine being able to go to a bowling alley, arcade, or some other fun attraction and know that there will be no kids, or better yet, anyone under the age of 18 there as well. Some places have started to make adult nights a common thing as they have been raking in revenue and seeing satisfied customers.
Bud Billiken parade 2022 will be broadcast live on ABC7 Chicago
Chicago's very own Grammy-nominated R&B singer and producer Jeremih will be honored as the 2022 Bud Billiken Parade grand marshal.
Family-Friendly Breweries in Chicago and the Suburbs
Sometimes parents need a night out, but they can’t find a babysitter on short notice. In these cases, they can take their children out to a brewery that’s kid-friendly. Kids will enjoy being in a new atmosphere and parents will be able to wind down after a long day.
Eater
John Leguizamo Visits One of Chicago’s Most Cherished Mexican Restaurants
Sure, Lollapolooza sent publicists into overdrive last month sending out photos of acts like Green Day, BTS, and others dining around town (OK, so they were mostly Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ restaurants in River North). On Tuesday, the owners of Carnitas Uruapan — one of the city’s most cherished taquerias — their own celebrity visit. Move over Metallica, as actor John Leguizamo (Chef, Spawn, Carlito’s Way) stopped by 18th Street.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
947wls.com
Deal to keep Lollapalooza in Chicago includes allowing more fans to attend and keeping other music fests out of Grant Park
Mayor Lori Lightfoot proudly took the stage at Lollapalooza 2022 to announce (what we already knew) that Lollapalooza would stay in Chicago. The mayor had negotiated with festival organizer C3 to keep the iconic music fest in Grant Park for another 10 years. But, what did it take to keep...
depauliaonline.com
Seeking comfort out of Boystown: Queer people are looking for new spaces due to exclusivity
“I was performing at a drag show in Boystown when a man tried to lick my face, which just crosses so many boundaries of basic consent,” Carol Aceves, a queer drag artist in Chicago under the name Whorechata, said. “Then another time I was in my car getting ready for a gig and these men tried to get into my car. Thankfully, I have my doors locked, but then they try to shake my car from outside to intimidate me. They were being transphobic and yelling out slurs trying to scare me. I had to get performers from inside the bar to come out and safely escort me out of my car.”
HipHopDX.com
Vic Mensa Launches First Black-Owned Cannabis Company In Illinois
Vic Mensa has unveiled his new cannabis brand 93 Boyz, which will be the first Black-owned cannabis company in Illinois. As Chicago’s first Black-owned, equity-focused cannabis company, the brand’s mission is to reinvest in the communities and individuals “that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption,” according to a press release.
MyStateline.com
What’s New at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport
We’re back at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport checking out inside and chatting about some of the new things happening! Head to flyrfd.com to check out their routes and get more details.
‘A bad deal’: Chicago’s NASCAR contract slammed by downtown aldermen
NASCAR has exclusive rights to sell sponsorship for next year's race.
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted Sites
Chicago has been hailed as one of the most haunted cities in the world and you can see many of the city's ghostly sites. St. Michael's Church in Old Town Chicago said to be hauntedkmaschke/flickr.
CTA stabbing: Man seriously hurt after Red Line argument spills onto Fullerton platform
Chicago police said a woman stabbed a 37-year-old man in Lincoln Park Tuesday night.
wgnradio.com
Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity
Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
CBS News
Willie Wilson wants to bring back CTA's own police force, calls Chicago's elected leaders "totally out of touch"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson on Wednesday said he wants to bring back a dedicated CTA police force and return conductors to every train to stem spiking violent crime on the city's public transit system. Wilson said Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other elected officials in Chicago are "totally...
Alderman Sophia King announces run for Chicago mayor
Alderman Sophia King announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor of Chicago in 2024.
Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today
RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
Chicago Air and Water Show: When and Where to Watch the Event's ‘Full-Force' Return
A long-time fixture of Chicago summers is set to make its way back to the lakeshore later this month. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop Lounge
I was recently downtown for a business meeting. I wanted to enjoy the weather while downtown. I decided I wanted to go and have lunch on a rooftop lounge. Trump TowerPhoto by Yelp.
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.
