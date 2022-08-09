Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man found lying in yard with gunshot wounds
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday. Police were notified just after 7 in the evening of a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest. The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke...
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested in connection with Roanoke bank robbery
UPDATE 3:02 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a man is in custody in connection with Tuesday morning’s robbery at HomeTrust Bank in the southwestern part of the city. At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, police say they were notified about a possible bank robbery in the 2800 block of Brambleton Avenue SW. When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect, who had already left the scene.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man killed in Alleghany County crash
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday just before 10 a.m. on Route 629 near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. Police say Ricky Lee Poore, 41 of Roanoke was driving a Chevrolet pickup north, when he ran off the side of the...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Co. authorities seeking two men in home invasion, armed robbery
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are currently searching for two men — one of whom has yet to be identified — in connection with an armed robbery at a Bedford County home early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies...
WDBJ7.com
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near Penn Forest Elementary
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested after a police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary School early Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Police say they responded to Wood Thrush Trail around 5:30 a.m. for reports of two men, 5′6″ to 5′8″...
WSLS
Woman arrested after slapping, kicking Campbell County deputy
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been arrested after assaulting a deputy in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, a deputy responded to a welfare check of a female who was sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General located at 12283 Wards Road, according to authorities.
wfxrtv.com
Police identify man found dead in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday afternoon, police shared the identity of a man whose body was discovered in Roanoke County last week. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a call came in at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 about a dead man in the 2000 block of Hardy Road.
WSET
Roanoke man found dead on Hardy Road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday Roanoke County Police received reports of a deceased man found in the 2000 block of Hardy Road, law enforcement says. Although no details are public about the man's death, Roanoke County Police said no evidence of foul play was discovered. The man was...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man dies after crashing into Alleghany Co. tree
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in the Alleghany Highlands that led to the death of a driver from the Roanoke Valley. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Route 629 — near Whispering Circle — in Alleghany County.
WSLS
Bedford authorities searching for men responsible for violent home invasion, robbery
HUDDLESTON, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the men they believe are responsible for a violent home invasion and robbery. On Tuesday morning, authorities said they responded to the 3800 block of Tolers Ferry Road in Huddleston for a home invasion and armed robbery.
wfxrtv.com
Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has reportedly been injured after lightning struck a Franklin County residential structure on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning hit a home on Double Branch Road.
WSET
Deputy wakes up woman sleeping in her car, gets slapped: Sheriff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A deputy checking on a woman who was asleep inside her parked car was slapped after waking her up, according to the sheriff's office. On Saturday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check of a female at the Dollar General on Wards Road.
WDBJ7.com
Man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Phillip Mills, 28, after he was reported missing to the E911 Communications Center Monday. He was last reported seen Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Rocky Mount, and was driving a beige 2001 Chevrolet S10 truck.
Franklin News Post
Young sworn in as new Rocky Mount Police chief
Phillip Young was sworn in as the new chief of the Rocky Mount Police Department at Monday evening’s town council meeting, just days before his official start date next week. Judge Tim Allen recited the oath of office for Young, shortly after praising the town council for their decision....
WSET
GALLERY: Danville Police asks for community's help to identify persons of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department shared a series of pictures of people they said may have information about a crime. If you know any of the people pictured, they are asking you...
wfxrtv.com
Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg reopened after power line incident
— LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg motorists may need to seek alternate routes on Wednesday while crews respond to an incident involving power lines along Lakeside Drive. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services announced at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive — between the old Billy Craft and Sheetz — was completely blocked due to the incident.
WDBJ7.com
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now eight months later, there are less homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, damages estimated at $350k
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire on Peters Creek Road Sunday morning has been deemed an accident, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded at 3:34 a.m. to the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd and found a commercial building with heavy smoke and flames. Crews say the fire...
WSLS
Part of Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg closed due to accident involving power lines
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Part of Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg is closed, according to Lynchburg DES. Officials said part of the road is closed due to an accident involving power lines. Drivers have been asked to avoid the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive between Billy Craft and Sheetz.
whee.net
Bassett family blames Sheriff’s Department for son’s death
Bassett family blames Sheriff’s Department for son’s death. A Bassett man, diagnosed with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), died Saturday while incarcerated in the new Henry County jail, and the family is blaming negligence by the sheriff’s office for.
