Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man found lying in yard with gunshot wounds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday. Police were notified just after 7 in the evening of a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest. The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke...
wfxrtv.com

Man arrested in connection with Roanoke bank robbery

UPDATE 3:02 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a man is in custody in connection with Tuesday morning’s robbery at HomeTrust Bank in the southwestern part of the city. At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, police say they were notified about a possible bank robbery in the 2800 block of Brambleton Avenue SW. When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect, who had already left the scene.
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man killed in Alleghany County crash

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday just before 10 a.m. on Route 629 near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. Police say Ricky Lee Poore, 41 of Roanoke was driving a Chevrolet pickup north, when he ran off the side of the...
WSLS

Woman arrested after slapping, kicking Campbell County deputy

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been arrested after assaulting a deputy in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, a deputy responded to a welfare check of a female who was sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General located at 12283 Wards Road, according to authorities.
wfxrtv.com

Police identify man found dead in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday afternoon, police shared the identity of a man whose body was discovered in Roanoke County last week. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a call came in at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 about a dead man in the 2000 block of Hardy Road.
WSET

Roanoke man found dead on Hardy Road

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday Roanoke County Police received reports of a deceased man found in the 2000 block of Hardy Road, law enforcement says. Although no details are public about the man's death, Roanoke County Police said no evidence of foul play was discovered. The man was...
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man dies after crashing into Alleghany Co. tree

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in the Alleghany Highlands that led to the death of a driver from the Roanoke Valley. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Route 629 — near Whispering Circle — in Alleghany County.
wfxrtv.com

Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has reportedly been injured after lightning struck a Franklin County residential structure on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning hit a home on Double Branch Road.
WDBJ7.com

Man reported missing out of Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Phillip Mills, 28, after he was reported missing to the E911 Communications Center Monday. He was last reported seen Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Rocky Mount, and was driving a beige 2001 Chevrolet S10 truck.
Franklin News Post

Young sworn in as new Rocky Mount Police chief

Phillip Young was sworn in as the new chief of the Rocky Mount Police Department at Monday evening’s town council meeting, just days before his official start date next week. Judge Tim Allen recited the oath of office for Young, shortly after praising the town council for their decision....
wfxrtv.com

Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg reopened after power line incident

— LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg motorists may need to seek alternate routes on Wednesday while crews respond to an incident involving power lines along Lakeside Drive. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services announced at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive — between the old Billy Craft and Sheetz — was completely blocked due to the incident.
WDBJ7.com

Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now eight months later, there are less homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
WDBJ7.com

Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, damages estimated at $350k

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire on Peters Creek Road Sunday morning has been deemed an accident, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded at 3:34 a.m. to the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd and found a commercial building with heavy smoke and flames. Crews say the fire...
