Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will soon release the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI tracks prices on a range of consumer goods and services, making it one indicator of inflation. The data could help the market figure out how the hawkish Federal Reserve will...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times.
This Tech Stock Just Grew Sales 74% -- Buy the Dip?
It seems like nothing can stop this top dog.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period.
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Here's Why Another Round of Stimulus Checks Could Be Disastrous Right Now
Another blast of payments won't help solve the problem of inflation. Consumer debt rose during the year's second quarter, fueled largely by inflation. Although many Americans could use financial assistance, now's not the time to be giving out stimulus checks. For months on end, Americans have struggled to make ends...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. GameStop shares also rose...
Motley Fool
Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?
Beyond Meat's second-quarter earnings broadly missed analysts' expectations. But its heavily shorted stock rallied after the weak report. The stock will likely remain volatile until the company resolves its biggest problems.
InvestorPlace
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
Motley Fool
Why Today Is a Good-Bad Day for 4 Space Stocks
Three space stocks reported earnings over the past 24 hours -- Redwire, BlackSky Technology, and Maxar Technologies. All three of these companies lost money in the second quarter.
Motley Fool
Why QuantumScape, Nikola, and Lordstown Stocks Jumped Today
QuantumScape and its customers could be big beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act. Nikola let investors know a new, experienced CEO will take the helm at the end of this year.
Motley Fool
Crocs Guidance Cut: How Worried Should Investors Be?
Recent acquisitions and foreign exchange rates skewed Crocs' revenue growth stats. Crocs' core brand still managed 19% year-over-year growth this quarter. Higher production costs are eating into Crocs' profit margins.
Motley Fool
Upstart Stock Sell-Off: 2 Reasons You'll Want to Buy the Dip
Investors are concerned about a potential deterioration in the quality of Upstart's lending models. The company says its algorithm has only grown more accurate in 2022, despite economic challenges. Upstart continues to add banks and car dealerships to its network at a rapid pace, suggesting confidence in its technology.
Motley Fool
Do These Recession-Resistant Stock Sectors Really Hold Up?
Stock sectors like consumer staples are considered recession-resistant because goods like food will always be in demand. The COVID-19 recession in 2020 raised new challenges for recession-resistant sectors. Regardless of the performance of recession-resistant stocks, a diversified portfolio can help investors through any market cycle.
Motley Fool
3 Top Passive Income Stocks to Buy With Dividends Over 5%
Iron Mountain has a strong long-term archiving business and a fast growing digital storage business. Blackstone Mortgage has a high yield and unique lack of interest rate risk.
Motley Fool
4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger
To become a millionaire, you need to invest meaningful sums regularly. You'll probably need to invest for a relatively long time, too. Simple index funds are a great way to build long-term wealth.
Motley Fool
Buy This Buffett Stock Hand Over Fist Before It's Too Late
Apple's latest results indicate that it is doing well in a tough environment. The tech giant seems set for impressive growth thanks to the 5G smartphone opportunity. Apple's enticing valuation makes the stock an attractive bet right now.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Choose Stocks Over Cash Right Now -- And 2 Reasons Not To
Investing can help you grow your wealth much faster than if you kept all your savings in cash. Certain investment accounts offer special tax advantages.
