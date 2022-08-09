Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
CDC warns potentially deadly bacteria detected in U.S. for 1st time
The CDC issued a warning Wednesday after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi near the homes of two people who were hospitalized after becoming sick. Why it matters: It's the first time the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei has been detected in water and soil...
foodsafetynews.com
Nearly 30 sick in Finnish Salmonella outbreak
Officials in Finland are trying to find the source of a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened almost 30 people. Between March and July, 27 people in different parts of Finland have fallen ill with Salmonella Mbandaka infections. Twenty patients are women. Their average age is 30 years old and the...
MedicalXpress
Peter Salk, the son of polio vaccine's developer, says the newest US polio case sounds a warning
After a man in Rockland County, New York, became the first patient to contract polio in the United States in nearly a decade, experts such as Dr. Peter Salk—whose late father, Jonas, developed a vaccine for the disease—said the public shouldn't be alarmed but warned that children unvaccinated for polio could be at risk.
Map shows where brain-eating amoebas are infecting people in lakes across the US
Every year, a few swimmers in the US are hospitalized after contracting brain-eating amoebas. Naegleria fowleri may cause a life-threatening brain infection if it enters through the nose. The amoeba lives in warm freshwater, mostly in the Southern states. When a swimmer recently fell ill after visiting a lake in...
Polio 101: Signs, symptoms and dangers of an ancient virus
For the first time in a decade, a US citizen has been diagnosed with polio, a disease that once devasted communities around the world. Here's what you need to know about the signs, symptoms and dangers of this highly contagious virus.
Medical News Today
Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more
Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Washington Examiner
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
AOL Corp
Here are 80 KY counties where the CDC recommends wearing a mask as BA.5 variant spreads
Federal health officials have moved 19 more Kentucky counties to the high COVID-19 community level designation as of Thursday, bringing the total to 80 counties, or 66% of the state, as the BA.5 variant continues its sweep of the U.S. The move is part of the U.S. Centers for Disease...
No antibiotics worked, so this woman turned to a natural enemy of bacteria to save her husband's life
With her husband near death from an antibiotic-resistant superbug, a scientist found a cure no one had used in the US -- intravenous injections of viruses called phages -- and convinced the medical system to save his life.
Bacteria Behind Rare Disease Detected In US Soil 'For The First Time': CDC
Authorities have identified Burkholderia pseudomallei in U.S. environmental samples "for the first time." The bacteria can cause the infectious disease known as melioidosis or Whitmore's disease. Health officials tested samples after two "unrelated individuals" in the Gulf Coast region of the southern U.S. fell ill with melioidosis on two separate...
scitechdaily.com
Polio in New York – An Infectious Disease Doctor Explains
On July 21, 2022, New York state health officials announced the first case of polio in the U.S. since 2013. The U.S. resident, who is suffering from muscle weakness and paralysis had not been vaccinated. Before safe and effective vaccines were invented in the mid-20th century, polio was a common...
New York Polio Case Now Connected to Traces of Virus Found in UK and Israel
Using sewage sample tests from three countries separated by thousands of miles, public health officials hope to unravel the mystery of where this polio started circulating and what threat it poses.
China discovers potentially fatal new virus passed to humans from shrews
China has discovered a potentially fatal new virus that is believed to have been passed to humans by shrews, according to reports.The Langya Henipavirus, known as “Langya,” has already infected 35 people, although no one has died or suffered a serious illness, says Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control as per a report in The Taipei Times.The outlet also noted that the virus has so far been found in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces, and human-to-human transmission has not yet been reported.Twenty-six of the patients have reportedly been hit by flu-like symptoms, including fever, tiredness, cough, headache, and vomiting. The new...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days
A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
Bat coronaviruses silently infect tens of thousands of people each year, posing pandemic risk, study warns
There may be an average of over 65,000 cases of bat coronaviruses silently infecting people every year in Southeast Asia, according to a new study that could lead to new tools for improving preparedness against future pandemics. The flying mammals are known to host coronaviruses that may be transmitted to people, including SARS-related coronaviruses. Previous studies have suggested that transmission of these viruses to humans may be relatively common in some parts of the world.However, human-bat interactions are also known to vary across regions, influenced by a variety of social, ecological, and economic factors at individual and community scales.The...
studyfinds.org
Needle-free: COVID vaccine patch provides better protection against Omicron, other variants
BRISBANE, Australia — For many, a fear of needles is keeping them from getting a COVID-19 shot. Now, however, a vaccine patch that offers even more robust coronavirus protection is on the way. In comparison to traditional needle vaccines, scientists at the University of Queensland report that the new COVID vaccine patch could offer stronger resistance to variants such as Omicron and Delta.
