China has discovered a potentially fatal new virus that is believed to have been passed to humans by shrews, according to reports.The Langya Henipavirus, known as “Langya,” has already infected 35 people, although no one has died or suffered a serious illness, says Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control as per a report in The Taipei Times.The outlet also noted that the virus has so far been found in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces, and human-to-human transmission has not yet been reported.Twenty-six of the patients have reportedly been hit by flu-like symptoms, including fever, tiredness, cough, headache, and vomiting. The new...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO