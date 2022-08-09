ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

foodsafetynews.com

Nearly 30 sick in Finnish Salmonella outbreak

Officials in Finland are trying to find the source of a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened almost 30 people. Between March and July, 27 people in different parts of Finland have fallen ill with Salmonella Mbandaka infections. Twenty patients are women. Their average age is 30 years old and the...
WORLD
Flathead County, MT
Flathead County, MT
Flathead County, MT
Flathead County, MT
Medical News Today

Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more

Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Avian Flu#Seasonal Flu#Avian Influenza#Migratory Birds#Wild Birds#Hpai
Popular Science

Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground

Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
scitechdaily.com

Polio in New York – An Infectious Disease Doctor Explains

On July 21, 2022, New York state health officials announced the first case of polio in the U.S. since 2013. The U.S. resident, who is suffering from muscle weakness and paralysis had not been vaccinated. Before safe and effective vaccines were invented in the mid-20th century, polio was a common...
HEALTH
The Independent

China discovers potentially fatal new virus passed to humans from shrews

China has discovered a potentially fatal new virus that is believed to have been passed to humans by shrews, according to reports.The Langya Henipavirus, known as “Langya,” has already infected 35 people, although no one has died or suffered a serious illness, says Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control as per a report in The Taipei Times.The outlet also noted that the virus has so far been found in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces, and human-to-human transmission has not yet been reported.Twenty-six of the patients have reportedly been hit by flu-like symptoms, including fever, tiredness, cough, headache, and vomiting. The new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days

A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Bat coronaviruses silently infect tens of thousands of people each year, posing pandemic risk, study warns

There may be an average of over 65,000 cases of bat coronaviruses silently infecting people every year in Southeast Asia, according to a new study that could lead to new tools for improving preparedness against future pandemics. The flying mammals are known to host coronaviruses that may be transmitted to people, including SARS-related coronaviruses. Previous studies have suggested that transmission of these viruses to humans may be relatively common in some parts of the world.However, human-bat interactions are also known to vary across regions, influenced by a variety of social, ecological, and economic factors at individual and community scales.The...
SCIENCE
Daily Montanan

Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula

The Olympic rower plucked the microphone out of the U.S. Navy SEAL’s hand at one point in the candidate forum for the U.S. House of Representatives, and at least a couple of times, the moderator told the sold-out crowd of roughly 250 to stop heckling. “For you to misrepresent me in front of this crowd […] The post Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
studyfinds.org

Needle-free: COVID vaccine patch provides better protection against Omicron, other variants

BRISBANE, Australia — For many, a fear of needles is keeping them from getting a COVID-19 shot. Now, however, a vaccine patch that offers even more robust coronavirus protection is on the way. In comparison to traditional needle vaccines, scientists at the University of Queensland report that the new COVID vaccine patch could offer stronger resistance to variants such as Omicron and Delta.
PUBLIC HEALTH

