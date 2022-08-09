Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been making investors richer for nearly six decades.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Here's Why Another Round of Stimulus Checks Could Be Disastrous Right Now
Another blast of payments won't help solve the problem of inflation. Consumer debt rose during the year's second quarter, fueled largely by inflation. Although many Americans could use financial assistance, now's not the time to be giving out stimulus checks. For months on end, Americans have struggled to make ends...
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. GameStop shares also rose...
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth
Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
These three companies are putting up excellent results.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
A2 Milk's hopes to sell baby food in U.S. curdled, shares plunge
Aug 10 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Company Ltd (ATM.NZ) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deferred its request to sell infant milk formula products in the United States, sending its shares down more than 12%.
Motley Fool
Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?
Beyond Meat’s second-quarter earnings broadly missed analysts’ expectations. But its heavily shorted stock rallied after the weak report. The stock will likely remain volatile until the company resolves its biggest problems. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today
Some Lucid investors appear to be losing hope amid rising costs in the industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger
To become a millionaire, you need to invest meaningful sums regularly. You'll probably need to invest for a relatively long time, too. Simple index funds are a great way to build long-term wealth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Comments / 0