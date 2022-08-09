ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever

ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
STOCKS
Stocks
Economy
Markets
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks

Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth

Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise

Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?

Beyond Meat’s second-quarter earnings broadly missed analysts’ expectations. But its heavily shorted stock rallied after the weak report. The stock will likely remain volatile until the company resolves its biggest problems. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

Some Lucid investors appear to be losing hope amid rising costs in the industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger

To become a millionaire, you need to invest meaningful sums regularly. You'll probably need to invest for a relatively long time, too. Simple index funds are a great way to build long-term wealth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
ECONOMY

