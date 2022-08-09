ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navigate The Stock Market With Confidence And Secure Financial Freedom With Tykr

Finance is a reality of life that requires a strategic focus, and it has received more attention recently with the growing number of people dipping into retail investing. Today, it’s more important than ever to understand your finances. Whether it’s the basics, like how to manage your wealth, or more advanced topics like stock trading, there is always more to learn.
Black Business Alliance Awarded $100,000 Federal Grant To Help Minority Businesses

The Black Business Alliance (BBA) has received a $100,000 federal grant to help their Black Business Funding Superhighway program supporting Black businesses. NBC Connecticut reports the funding will be used for financial literacy training, loan application support, and networking opportunities. The BBA is a nonprofit organization working to help local and statewide minority businesses by addressing the gaps in access to funding and providing educational resources.
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

