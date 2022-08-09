Read full article on original website
Meet Mandy Bowman, the founder and CEO of the Official Black Wall Street (OBWS) app. In 2017, when she was 27, she quit her corporate job as a social media manager at Essence to start her own empire. Now, at just 32 years old, she is using her brand to give away $25,000 in grants to Black entrepreneurs.
Finance is a reality of life that requires a strategic focus, and it has received more attention recently with the growing number of people dipping into retail investing. Today, it’s more important than ever to understand your finances. Whether it’s the basics, like how to manage your wealth, or more advanced topics like stock trading, there is always more to learn.
I am a Black entrepreneur from Mississippi who grew up hearing that banks don’t loan money to Black people. My journey from a boy with a dream to becoming a restaurateur and a Top Chef contestant shows what’s possible when banks invest in people who look like me.
It’s no secret that homeownership is a struggle for Black Americans, who are the only racial demographic to have homeownership rates decline between 2010-2020, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Discrimination and racism in the banking industry make it hard for Black Americans to get a home...
The Black Business Alliance (BBA) has received a $100,000 federal grant to help their Black Business Funding Superhighway program supporting Black businesses. NBC Connecticut reports the funding will be used for financial literacy training, loan application support, and networking opportunities. The BBA is a nonprofit organization working to help local and statewide minority businesses by addressing the gaps in access to funding and providing educational resources.
