Effingham Radio
Decatur Man Sentenced To Prison For Injuring Child
A Decatur man is receiving a 12 year prison sentence for seriously injuring a baby. Christopher Pulliam was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child. Pulliam was arrested last December after security camera video showed him hitting the infant in the head on multiple occasions.
Teen sentenced for firing gun at officers’ car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a pair of charges related to shots being fired at two Springfield Police officers. Keanthony D. Brown was charged with one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and a possession of a weapon by a gang […]
WAND TV
Urbana pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A family of refugees from Nicaragua are pleading for the man accused in a hit and run to turn himself in. "I think what he did to me isn't fair, because I'm a human being," Moises Lopez-Hernandez told WAND News through an interpreter. Urbana Police are investigating...
Crime Stoppers looking for help in deadly shooting investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police and Macon County Crime Stoppers need your help in solving a shooting death. Police responded to Golden Fox Brewery at 2 a.m. on July 31 at the end of North Dineen Street near East Pershing Road. They said a graduation party was happening there and four people had been […]
Man charged in connection to burglary
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary. In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April […]
newschannel20.com
Homeless man found living in U of I building, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
WAND TV
Former local FBI Agent made history being the first female
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It was history in the making when Kathy Adams began her career as the first female SWAT team leader in the FBI at the Springfield office. "In the books there were stories about Dillinger, and baby face Nelson, and Machine Gun Kelly. I knew that that's what I wanted to do," said Kathy Adams.
WAND TV
17-year-old shot and killed in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Decatur Monday night has been identified. Damarion W. Wright of Decatur died after being shot in the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Ave. around 6:50 p.m. Wright was rushed to the hospital after the shooting but did...
Stolen rooster statue returned
(UPDATE) Officials said “Mr. Cluckers” was found. “We want to thank all of the community that helped us [locate] and bring him home,” they said in a Facebook post. “We are so grateful to all of the amazing people out there. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekels Dairy Maid is looking for a rooster stolen from […]
Child in critical condition after crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash southeast of Rochester Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill and Hunter Roads. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a car driven by a 17-year-old girl stopped at and then drove into […]
WAND TV
Deputies need help locating missing girl
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County Sheriff's Deputies need help finding a girl last seen in the Harristown area. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, Kalen left her home voluntarily around 5:00 pm on August 10. Deputies believe she is endangered. She was last seen wearing a blue...
Macon Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing girl
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Deputies said the girl, whose name is Kalen, left her Harristown-area home voluntarily at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and is beleived to be in danger. She is approximately 5′ 6″ tall, weighs 110 pounds and […]
Herald & Review
Mr. Kluckers, Krekel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home
DECATUR — Mr. Kluckers has made it safely home. Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day. The restaurant posted information on its Facebook page about the theft and images of two men as they escaped...
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to deadly crash
(UPDATE) – Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed the suspect arrested in this incident was 31-year-old Marcus Davis. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash. In a news release, officers stated they were called to the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street for […]
hoiabc.com
Normal Police looking for missing, possibly endangered woman
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police in Normal are asking for the public’s help in finding Brittany Mitchell - a missing and possibly endangered woman. Police say she was last heard from August 7. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she wears glasses and has pierced...
U of I Police find loaded gun during traffic stop
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the University of Illinois Police Department arrested a man on Saturday after they found a loaded gun in his possession during a traffic stop. The traffic stop started at 4:21 a.m. when a UIPD officer observed a car driving 20 miles over the speed limit. After puling the car […]
The Clinton Journal
Sheriff’s office awaiting state police lab results in dog case
CLINTON — Sheriff Mike Walker told the Clinton Journal Tuesday his office was currently waiting for results from Illinois State Police testing of materials related to a local dog death. On July 1, a resident reported finding a suitcase emitting a foul odor in a rural area of the...
Decatur man brings light and color to area bus stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a simple idea is growing even larger at a Decatur bus stop. James Bond is working to spread positivity and connect the community. The stop is near the Dairy Queen on Maryland Street between Airport Plaza Drive and Mt. Zion Road. Bond said he wanted to bring more […]
Champaign Co. coroner: Man dead after hit by vehicle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man they said was hit by a vehicle over the weekend. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said this happened Sunday night at Mattis Avenue and John Street in Champaign. He stated 28-year-old Bryson O. Walker was pronounced dead […]
