wtva.com
Series of shootings under investigation in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus continue to investigate multiple shootings that happened over the weekend. Overall, police reported two injuries. The first incident happened on Friday evening, Aug. 5 on Byrnes Circle, which is near Waterworks Road. Two people reported gunfire. One person reported being shot at. The...
WTOK-TV
Child dies in accidental shooting in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A little girl died after an accidental shooting over the weekend in Macon. Police Chief Davine Beck said the shooting happened Saturday evening on East Street. Officers arrived at the home to find the four-year-old had been shot. She was taken to Noxubee General Hospital,...
Louisiana man killed in Sumter County crash
A two-vehicle crash left a 37-year-old Louisiana man dead Tuesday morning.
WTOK-TV
Victims identified in weekend shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to determine who is responsible for a weekend of violence. The first shooting death took place Friday night near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Dajon Huggins, 24, was found dead inside of a car. On Saturday night, Demarco Jimerson, 31, was found...
wtva.com
Starkville man receives 20-year sentence for 2019 death of mother
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man received a 20-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and exploitation of a vulnerable person. According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Jeffrey Moore’s charges stemmed from the April 2019 death of his mother. “In Mrs. Moore’s final...
fox40jackson.com
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) – An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 2-year-old in 2021. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said Justin Atkins, 33, of Reform, Alabama, is charged with the murder of Layton Nabors. The toddler died on March 19, 2021. Autopsy results showed...
wcbi.com
Community raises nearly $10K for beloved Starkville Café waitress after fire destroyed her home
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Café has been a landmark downtown for years. And not just for their pancakes and scrambled eggs. Meet Shirley Powell. She’s been a waitress at Starkville Café for 22 years. “I love my customers, I love the atmosphere here and I...
wcbi.com
Columbus Chief of Police Fred Shelton’s last week on the job
COLUMBUS, Miss – (WCBI) Columbus Police Chief is less than a week away from retirement. But as he wraps up his tenure with CPD, Shelton took time out to reflect on his nearly 40 year career. Chief Fred Shelton has been with the Columbus Police Department for 38 years,...
breezynews.com
Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala
ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
wvua23.com
Update: Woman identified after police chase arrest
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has identified the woman involved in a police chase Monday morning. Leia Darby, 37, was arrested following the chase, in which she was originally stopped because of outstanding warrants. Darby now faces one count of attempting to elude law enforcement and one count of reckless...
Neshoba Democrat
27 marijuana plants seized from garden
A Preston man has been arrested after the authorities seized just under 30 mature marijuana plants growing in a vegetable garden outside his mobile home, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. Ricky Leon Files, 67, 16460 Highway 21 north, Preston, was arrested and charged with manufacture of a controlled substance.
ABC 33/40 News
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Tuscaloosa, woman in custody
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — An officer-involved shooting investigation was underway in Tuscaloosa Monday morning after shots were fired at a suspect. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said around 10:45 a.m. a female suspect with several outstanding warrants fled in a vehicle from West Alabama Narcotics Task Force officers. The...
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
WTOK-TV
Kemper County remembers fallen sheriff 25 years later
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Twenty-five years ago, Kemper County Sheriff Michael McKee was killed while dealing with a domestic violence call. On Tuesday, family, friends and members of law enforcement gathered at the courthouse in his honor. It was Aug. 9, 1997 when Sheriff McKee responded to a domestic...
kicks96news.com
Drug Manufacturing and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests
RICKY LEON FILES, 67, of Preston, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $50,000. TAMARA DOLAN FULTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2. UNDREAL HAYES, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0, $0. AMANDA LYNN HICKMAN, 39, of...
wtva.com
Boil water alert issued south of Tremont
TREMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water alert is in effect for some people south of Tremont. According to the Town of Tremont, the alert affects customers along Highway 23 from Horns Crossing Road to the Monroe County border. This does not affect town residents. The alert was issued after...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Aberdeen looking to hire five new police officers
Aberdeen Police Department needs to add five new police officers to their roster. Much like the rest of the country, the Aberdeen Police Department needs police officers.
kicks96news.com
Updated – A False Alarm and Disturbances in Leake
9:00 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on HWY 25 North near Settlemire Circle. 9:27 a.m. – Ofahoma Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a residence on Lee Green Road. The homeowner called to let them know it was a false alarm.
Neshoba Democrat
Accused drug dealer sentenced in meth case
A Neshoba County woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation after earlier this year pleading guilty, federal officials announced last Thursday. Winter Kate Lewis 32, of the Pearl River community on the Choctaw Indian Reservation,...
wtva.com
Lowndes County arrest made for July murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on...
