Tennis

Serena Williams Looked Stunning In A Baby Blue Dress For Her September ‘Vogue’ Cover

In case you haven’t scanned the headlines yet, here is the story: In a personal essay for the September Vogue cover story, Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis. The superstar athlete announced her decision to move away from the sport in order to focus on new ventures and on her family. Her editorial column was accompanied by a dreamy beach photo shoot, lensed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez. The photographer shot Williams in a series of awe-inspiring looks, including the timeless blue gown that she wore on the cover.
Serena Williams Retiring From Tennis After U.S. Open: ‘It’s the Hardest Thing That I Could Ever Imagine’

Click here to read the full article. After a decades-long, historic run as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Serena Williams is officially walking off the court for the last time. In a new essay penned for Vogue, the athlete announced her decision to begin “evolving” out of tennis – she thinks retirement is too heavy of a term – to focus on expanding her family and business ventures. “There is no happiness in this topic for me,” she wrote. “I know it’s not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It’s...
Serena Williams hints at retirement, says she's "evolving away from tennis"

Serena Williams appears to be getting ready to step off of professional tennis courts for good. The legendary athlete, who's won countless titles — including 23 Grand Slams — over a playing career that has spanned nearly three decades, suggested that she intends to retire after the upcoming U.S. Open in a Vogue essay published on Tuesday.Williams, 40, is currently playing in the Canadian Open, where she claimed her first singles victory in slightly more than a year earlier this week, and where she'll return to play another match on Wednesday. While continuing to face the world's top athletes in tournaments like...
Serena Williams altered the course of tennis and changed the game forever

The term “iconic” is overused. We’ve come to call every impressive play, each big game, and dozens of standout athletes “iconic.” It’s born from a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can push those caveats aside: there are no concerns of hyperbole — Serena is unquestionably one of biggest icons in sports history, and in the pantheon with the greatest athletes of all time.
Serena Williams to retire after U.S. Open

Serena Williams, one of the greatest athletes of her generation, announced on Tuesday that she plans to retire after playing in the 2022 U.S. Open. In a piece penned for Vogue magazine, the 23-time Grand Slam winner says she is ready to step away from tennis and turn her focus to having another child and her business interests.
Serena Williams 'the reason I play tennis', says Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu react to Serena Williams' imminent retirement, with 18-year-old Gauff saying the 23-time Grand Slam champion is the reason she picked up a tennis racquet. WATCH: I'm getting closer to the light - Williams.
Serena says goodbye to Canada after defeat by Bencic

Serena Williams, who said this week she will soon call time on her storied tennis career, departed the WTA Toronto Masters for the last time Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic. Gauff beat Rybakina 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3) while world number one Iga Swiatek -- who beat Gauff in the French Open final this year -- sailed past Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-2 in 55 minutes.
